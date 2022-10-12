On paper, understanding what’s covered by each of these plans might seem easy. But specifics vary from company to company, so make sure to ask exactly what’s covered when you purchase a vehicle or extended warranty.

Some companies offer unique warranty coverage. For example, Subaru warranties include seat belt coverage that lasts the lifetime of the vehicle. Other unique types of warranties on cars include hybrid and electric vehicle protection, and battery warranties. When it comes to extended warranties, some companies, such as Endurance, even offer plans that combine mechanical breakdown coverage and routine maintenance services.

Exclusionary Vs. Stated-Component

You might run into some car warranty terminology you’ve never seen before when comparing extended car warranty companies, such as exclusionary and state-component coverage.

Exclusionary coverage is the most comprehensive extended warranty on the market. These types of warranties on cars, also sometimes called bumper-to-bumper warranties, are so comprehensive that the contracts don’t list every part covered. Instead, they only list the parts that aren’t covered.

Stated-component warranties will list all covered vehicle components in the contract. If something isn’t listed, then it isn’t covered. A powertrain warranty is an example of a stated-component plan. All in all, what is covered and what isn’t covered boils down to the warranty agreement itself.