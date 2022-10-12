Truck owners want to be sure that any truck they purchase is dependable. Looking at a manufacturer’s truck warranty can be one indication that your vehicle won’t break down when you need it most.
This article takes a close look at different factory truck warranties, explaining coverage options and identifying which manufacturer offers the best truck warranty. Our review team has studied the best extended car warranty companies, looking at cost, coverage, and customer service. Continue reading to see which truck warranty is best and our recommendations for extending your truck’s protection.
Best Bumper-To-Bumper Truck Warranty
A bumper-to-bumper truck warranty will cover the majority of your truck’s parts. The manufacturer will pay to repair or replace any covered parts that stop working with normal use. These warranties act as a guarantee against defects in materials or factory workmanship.
Most manufacturers offer the same factory warranty coverage for their trucks as they do for their sedans and SUVs, but this is not always the case. The chart below shows the manufacturers that offer the longest bumper-to-bumper truck warranties.
|Manufacturer
|Truck Models
|Bumper-to-Bumper Truck Warranty Length
|Nissan
|Titan, Titan XD, Frontier
|5 years/100,000 miles
|Chevrolet
|Colorado, Silverado, Silverado HD
|3 years/36,000 miles
|Ford
|Ranger, F-150, Super Duty
|3 years/36,000 miles
|GMC
|Canyon, Sierra 1500, Sierra Heavy Duty
|3 years/36,000 miles
|Honda
|Ridgeline
|3 years/36,000 miles
|Jeep
|Gladiator
|3 years/36,000 miles
|Ram
|1500, 2500, 3500
|3 years/36,000 miles
|Toyota
|Tacoma, Tundra
|3 years/36,000 miles
The coverage provided by a bumper-to-bumper warranty is largely the same between manufacturers, with coverage length being the main factor that is different among companies.
Most car manufacturers that sell trucks in the United States provide 3-year/36,000-mile warranties. The exception is Nissan, which includes a 5-year/100,000-mile warranty for its Titan and Frontier models.
Best Powertrain And Corrosion Truck Warranties
Powertrain warranties cover only the powertrain components of your truck. This means the engine, transmission, transfer case, axles, and other parts that help supply power to your truck’s wheels and make the vehicle move. A rust-through corrosion warranty pays to replace sheet metal panels that are damaged by rust-through perforation.
Most truck manufacturers offer longer warranties for the powertrain than for bumper-to-bumper components. Companies that sell trucks with diesel engines may offer increased warranty protection for those vehicles. A full breakdown of warranty lengths from each brand is shown in the chart below.
|Powertrain Warranty Length
|Rust-Through Corrosion Warranty
|Nissan
|5 years/100,000 miles
|5 years/unlimited miles
|Chevrolet
|5 years/60,000 miles (100,000 miles for diesel trucks)
|6 years/100,000 miles
|Ford
|5 years/60,000 miles
|5 years/unlimited miles
|GMC
|5 years/60,000 miles (100,000 miles for diesel trucks)
|6 years/100,000 miles
|Honda
|5 years/60,000 miles
|5 years/unlimited miles
|Jeep
|5 years/60,000 miles
|Lifetime (not transferable)
|Ram
|5 years/60,000 miles (100,000 miles for diesel trucks)
|Lifetime (not transferable)
|Toyota
|5 years/60,000 miles
|5 years/unlimited miles
While Nissan offers the best bumper-to-bumper trucker warranty, it does not have the best rust-through corrosion warranty. Ram and Jeep trucks, both covered under the Mopar® warranty, promise to replace sheet metal parts that rust through for the lifetime of the vehicle.
Best Overall Truck Warranty Package
Among truck manufacturers, Nissan has the most comprehensive truck warranty. The automaker provides 5 years/100,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper and powertrain coverage. Ram and Jeep have the best rust-through corrosion warranty for trucks, but this is arguably less important than other warranties.
Are Extended Warranties For Trucks Worth It?
Extended warranties can be worth it for truck drivers who want peace of mind on the road. Any vehicle can have an unexpected breakdown, leaving you on the hook for hundreds or even thousands of dollars in repairs.
Truck owners may depend on their vehicles for their jobs and need them to perform. The best way to keep your truck running is to keep it well-maintained. But even the best-maintained trucks can experience a breakdown. An extended warranty could help you budget for repair costs and keep your truck in service for longer.
However, the cost of an extended truck warranty may exceed the cost of outright repairs. That’s why It’s important to research vehicle reliability when considering an extended warranty. Especially reliable vehicles are less likely to benefit from extended warranty coverage.
Our researchers use RepairPal when assessing reliability. RepairPal rates vehicles based on average annual repair costs, frequency of unexpected repairs, and the probability of a needed repair being severe (costing more than three times the average annual repair cost across all models). See below for a RepairPal reliability breakdown for many popular truck models.
|Truck Model
|Reliability Score Out of 5.0
|Average Annual Repair Cost
|Frequency of Unscheduled Repairs
|Chance of Severe Repair
|Nissan Titan
|3.5
|$555
|0.3 times per year
|16%
|Chevrolet Silverado 1500
|3.5
|$714
|0.2 times per year
|16%
|Ford F-150
|3.5
|$788
|0.3 times per year
|15%
|GMC Sierra 1500
|3.5
|$727
|0.2 times per year
|15%
|Honda Ridgeline
|3.5
|$502
|0.4 times per year
|15%
|Jeep*
|3.5
|$634
|0.3 times per year
|13%
|Ram 1500
|3.5
|$691
|0.2 times per year
|13%
|Toyota Tacoma
|3.5
|$478
|0.3 times per year
|17%
*Because they’re so new to the market, Jeep Gladiator models are not yet rated by RepairPal. Therefore, we’ve included Jeep’s overall reliability rating instead of model-specific scores.
Most trucks score a 3.5 out of 5.0 RepairPal reliability rating, but average annual repair costs can vary by hundreds of dollars among models. Some drivers may be able to find extended truck warranties for less than $700 a year to offset these potential costs.
Best Truck Warranties: Conclusion
In this review, we compared the best truck bumper-to-bumper factory warranties and corrosion protection plans among automakers. While Nissan offered the best factory bumper-to-bumper and powertrain coverage terms overall, Ram and Jeep offer better coverage for rust and corrosion damages. However, if your factory coverage runs out for your truck you may want to consider an extended warranty depending on the reliability of your vehicle. We recommend doing research on your vehicle and comparing warranty quotes to find out if it’s worth it for your situation.
Best Truck Warranty: FAQ
Below are some frequently asked questions about the best truck warranties:
