Extended warranties can be worth it for truck drivers who want peace of mind on the road. Any vehicle can have an unexpected breakdown, leaving you on the hook for hundreds or even thousands of dollars in repairs.

Truck owners may depend on their vehicles for their jobs and need them to perform. The best way to keep your truck running is to keep it well-maintained. But even the best-maintained trucks can experience a breakdown. An extended warranty could help you budget for repair costs and keep your truck in service for longer.

However, the cost of an extended truck warranty may exceed the cost of outright repairs. That’s why It’s important to research vehicle reliability when considering an extended warranty. Especially reliable vehicles are less likely to benefit from extended warranty coverage.

Our researchers use RepairPal when assessing reliability. RepairPal rates vehicles based on average annual repair costs, frequency of unexpected repairs, and the probability of a needed repair being severe (costing more than three times the average annual repair cost across all models). See below for a RepairPal reliability breakdown for many popular truck models.