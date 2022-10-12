Every new Toyota comes with a ToyotaCare maintenance plan that covers the vehicle for 2 years/25,000 miles. ToyotaCare plans cover routine maintenance items that most extended car warranties don’t cover, such as oil changes, filter replacements, tire rotations, multi-point inspections, and more.

In order to qualify for a ToyotaCare plan, your vehicle must have less than 31,000 miles and be within 37 months of the vehicle’s date of first use. These plans come with 4 years/unlimited miles of roadside assistance that grants the following services:

Battery jump-starts

Lockout services

Fuel deliveries

Flat-tire changes

Towing

Winching

There are over 30 car brands on the market today, but only about a third of them offer free maintenance plans for new cars. Toyota is one of them, and it definitely makes getting a new car from the brand a more attractive deal.

Here’s a breakdown of ToyotaCare:

Eligibility: ToyotaCare comes standard on all new Toyota models. ToyotaCare has been around for a number of years, so two-year-old models could still be eligible depending on mileage. You can check your car’s eligibility on Toyota’s website.

ToyotaCare comes standard on all new Toyota models. ToyotaCare has been around for a number of years, so two-year-old models could still be eligible depending on mileage. You can check your car’s eligibility on Toyota’s website. Coverage period: The free factory scheduled service is available for 2 years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first. Roadside assistance is available for two years and unlimited miles.

The free factory scheduled service is available for 2 years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first. Roadside assistance is available for two years and unlimited miles. Scheduled maintenance: ToyotaCare covers scheduled maintenance at 5,000-mile or 6-month intervals. That means a car would get about four free services during the plan. The standard service types include oil changes, fluid adjustments, tire rotations, and multi-point inspections performed by Toyota-trained technicians.

ToyotaCare covers scheduled maintenance at 5,000-mile or 6-month intervals. That means a car would get about four free services during the plan. The standard service types include oil changes, fluid adjustments, tire rotations, and multi-point inspections performed by Toyota-trained technicians. Roadside assistance: The 24-hour roadside assistance program includes lockout protection, battery jump-starts, spare tire installation, towing, winching, and emergency fuel delivery. It doesn’t include parts and fluids except for emergency fuel. Roadside assistance is only valid in the continental U.S. and Alaska.

The 24-hour roadside assistance program includes lockout protection, battery jump-starts, spare tire installation, towing, winching, and emergency fuel delivery. It doesn’t include parts and fluids except for emergency fuel. Roadside assistance is only valid in the continental U.S. and Alaska. Transferability: ToyotaCare is fully transferable to private buyers as long as the coverage period hasn’t expired.

ToyotaCare is fully transferable to private buyers as long as the coverage period hasn’t expired. Mirai: If you own a Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell vehicle, ToyotaCare extends to 3 years or 35,000 miles. Enhanced 24-hour roadside assistance is also included with quicker towing service and generous trip interruption benefits.

While you are required to keep up with regularly recommended maintenance and inspections, ToyotaCare doesn’t provide coverage for new brake pads, windshield wipers, or other wear items. The program also won’t cover excess service visits.

Your Toyota dealer can deliver timely reminders so you don’t forget your service date. The dealer keeps track of all services, and you can view a complete history of service in the owners’ section of Toyota’s website.

Toyota’s maintenance guide suggests services every 5,000 miles or 6 months, so if you bring your car in 2 months after a regular service, you’ll probably have to pay for that. Unless you drove 5,000 miles during that time, that is.