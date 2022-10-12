Toyota cars, trucks, and SUVs consistently rank highest among car manufacturers for performance and dependability. But even with the brand recognition, buying a new Toyota is a major investment, and understanding what’s included in your Toyota warranty can be an overwhelming and confusing part of the buying process.

While factory warranties give Toyota drivers peace of mind for their first few years of ownership, over time, many seek out extended warranties to cover the repairs that can pop up as a vehicle ages. Below, we explain the different options for Toyota warranties on new and used vehicles, as well as extended car warranties that offer customizable, affordable plans to extend the life of your vehicle. We researched the best extended car warranty providers and you can read about our recommendations at the end of the article.