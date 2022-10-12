Toyota cars, trucks, and SUVs consistently rank highest among car manufacturers for performance and dependability. But even with the brand recognition, buying a new Toyota is a major investment, and understanding what’s included in your Toyota warranty can be an overwhelming and confusing part of the buying process.
While factory warranties give Toyota drivers peace of mind for their first few years of ownership, over time, many seek out extended warranties to cover the repairs that can pop up as a vehicle ages. Below, we explain the different options for Toyota warranties on new and used vehicles, as well as extended car warranties that offer customizable, affordable plans to extend the life of your vehicle. We researched the best extended car warranty providers and you can read about our recommendations at the end of the article.
Overview: Toyota New Car Warranty
Through its New Vehicle Limited Warranty, Toyota offers warranty coverage on new and used vehicles that can help pay for repairs should certain parts break down or fail prematurely. Any new Toyota will come with a factory or bumper-to-bumper warranty to cover faulty parts for three years. Your warranty will start on the vehicle’s in-service date, which is the date the car is either delivered to an ultimate purchaser, leased, or first used as a company car.
Toyota’s factory warranty provides coverage for repairs or replacements needed due to material or workmanship defects.
Here’s what you can expect to see covered upon purchase of your Toyota:
|Toyota Warranty
|Terms
|Basic Warranty (Bumper-to-Bumper)
|3 years/36,000 miles
|Powertrain
|5 years/60,000 miles
|Restraint Systems
|5 years/60,000 miles
|Corrosion Perforation
|5 years/unlimited miles
|Federal Emissions
|Varies
- 3-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper coverage: Basic coverage includes repairs and adjustments for most issues that may arise. Wheel alignments and wheel balancing are also covered under the Basic Warranty but only for 12 months/12,000 miles.
- 5-year/60,000-mile coverage for powertrain components: Toyota’s limited powertrain warranty will cover repairs and adjustments on the major power components of the vehicle like the engine, transmission, transaxle, front-wheel-drive system, and rear-wheel-drive system.
- 5-year/60,000-mile coverage for restraint systems: The Restraint Systems Warranty covers faulty seat belts and air bag systems.
- 5 year/unlimited mileage rust-through coverage: This Corrosion Perforation Warranty coverage protects you from any perforation from corrosion or rusting on your vehicle.
- Emission control coverage: Your Toyota is covered under federal and California regulations that ensure that the vehicle meets emission standards. The length of coverage varies by the state your car is registered in, so review your Toyota Warranty & Maintenance Guide for details. Terms range from 2 years/24,000 miles to 8 years/80,000 miles.
- Accessories coverage: The Toyota Accessory Warranty covers Genuine Toyota accessories that come with your vehicle for 36 months/36,000 miles. Accessories purchased later are covered for 12 months/unlimited mileage.
Toyota Hybrid Vehicles
Your Toyota hybrid vehicle comes with the same 3-year/36-month basic coverage plus the 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain coverage, but also includes coverage of certain parts specific to your hybrid. Hybrid-related components are covered for 8 years/100,000 miles. This includes the battery, battery control module, hybrid control module, and inverter with converter.
Toyota Certified Used Vehicles (TCUV)
Toyota models younger than 6 years old and with less than 65,000 miles are eligible for a used vehicle certification. To qualify as a Toyota Certified Used Vehicle (TCUV), vehicles undergo a 160-point car inspection and a review of a CARFAX report. TCUVs come with a unique used Toyota warranty that begins at the date of purchase and includes many of the same types of coverage as new car warranties:
- 12-month/12,000-mile Limited Comprehensive Warranty for basic repairs and replacements
- 7-year/100,000-mile Limited Powertrain Warranty
- 8-year/100,000-mile Factory Hybrid Vehicle Battery Warranty
- 8-year/100,000-mile Fuel Cell Vehicle Warranty
- 1 year of roadside assistance
Toyota Factory Warranty Coverage Exceptions
There are several exceptions to Toyota factory warranty coverage. Damage resulting from fire or theft is excluded, as are breakdowns that result from using fluids or fuel not specified in your owner’s manual. Here are some other causes of damage that won’t be covered under your factory warranty:
- Airborne chemicals
- Tree sap
- Road debris (including stone chips)
- Salt
- Damage from storms like hail, floods, wind storms, or lightning
- Water contamination
It’s also worth noting that tires are not covered by Toyota’s factory warranty and are instead covered by the tiremaker.
The ToyotaCare No Cost Maintenance Plan provides added incentive to new Toyota drivers by covering maintenance costs for 2 years/25,000 miles and free roadside service for 2 years/unlimited mileage. However, this service is not extended beyond the initial two years. After expiration, expect to pay out of pocket for an oil change, tire rotation, inspection, or fluid level adjustment.
Finally, Toyota drivers will need to plan for “normal wear and tear” expenses like engine tune-ups, spark plug or fuse replacements, wiper blade repairs, brake pad issues, and cosmetic problems, none of which are covered under the basic Toyota warranty. This includes noises and vibrations your car may make, but also cosmetic conditions or deterioration caused by normal wear and tear on the road.
Toyota Extended Warranty Repair Costs
Even given the overall dependability of Toyota, vehicles will inevitably require servicing and part replacement with age and mileage. In fact, the U.S. Department of Transportation estimates that drivers put an average of 13,476 miles on their car each year, which means your Toyota warranty could expire in under 3 years. This leaves the bulk of your car’s repair costs to be paid out of pocket.
Extended auto warranty coverage can save you money and give you added protection on your vehicle. Compare what these common Toyota repairs cost without coverage:
|Component
|Cost
|Rack and Pinion Leak
|$749–$1537
|Alternator
|$481–$1,136
|Timing Belt
|$507–$861
|Water Pump
|$389–$1,935
|Power Steering Pump
|$371–$644
|Ignition Coil
|$215-$358
Additionally, as you continue to accumulate mileage on your vehicle, you’ll find that your car will require continued servicing and repair. Many models have the same issues, which consumers consistently report:
Toyota RAV4: Excessive Oil Consumption
- Price Tag: $3,300
- Mileage: >100,000 miles
Toyota Camry: Excessive Oil Consumption
- Price Tag: $1,400
- Mileage: 80,000–100,000 miles
Toyota Tacoma: Accelerator Sticking
- Price Tag: $6,500
- Mileage: 13,850 miles
Extended Warranty Provider Options
Extended warranties are good options if you’re concerned about the additional cost of upkeep for your Toyota. They’re available from Toyota or through a third-party supplier such as CARCHEX, CarShield, Endurance, and many other providers. A survey our team conducted in 2021 showed that these three third-party providers were the most popular in the industry.
Many dealerships also offer Toyota extended warranties through a Vehicle Service Agreement (VSA). These warranties offer Platinum, Gold, and Powertrain service plans that allow for some customization and extend coverage for most components of the factory warranty. Here are some additional highlights of Toyota extended warranty plans:
- 24/7 roadside assistance
- Reimbursements for roadside assistance vehicle rentals, meals, and lodging
- Added coverage terms from 5 to 10 years and up to 125,000 miles
- Access to the nationwide Toyota service network
- Available on new, used, and certified used vehicles
In our research, we found these additional benefits of third-party extended warranties:
- Included roadside assistance, towing and rental car reimbursement, gas delivery, and trip interruption services (meals and lodging)
- Your choice of repair shop from any licensed repair facility in the U.S. instead of being limited to a Toyota-approved facility and technicians
- Affordable payment options through low monthly payment plans (Some brands like CarShield have month-to-month contracts.)
- More than three coverage levels, so your service contract is tailored to your vehicle
Frequently Asked Questions
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.