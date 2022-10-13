After reading all this, you might wonder why an extended warranty would be a good option. Well, it’s precisely because Toyotas last so long. With other cars, you might need to extend coverage the minute the factory warranty runs out. Toyota’s factory warranty is average and ends after 3 years/36,000 miles (5 years/60,000 miles for the powertrain). At that point, Corollas and Camrys are still going strong. It’s not uncommon to drive a Toyota past 200,000 miles, and many make it to 300,000.

Toyota offers extended coverage through its own vehicle service contracts, but the plans only cover up to 125,000 miles. Going beyond the Toyota dealership, third-party vehicle service contracts can offer comparable plans that last up to 200,000 or 250,000 miles.

Extended warranties don’t pay for your Toyota maintenance schedule, but they do cover unexpected breakdowns and mechanical failure. The best providers offer multiple levels of coverage. Plans can range from basic powertrain coverage to bumper-to-bumper exclusionary coverage.

Best Third-Party Options For Extended Coverage

As a Toyota driver, you get the best options from third-party companies. Providers like to cover Toyotas because they are reliable. When breakdowns happen, it’s easy to get repairs from any shop, too. Extended protection plans for Toyotas typically cost less than plans for domestic or European brands. Here are a few more things you can find from our recommended providers:

These third-party companies pay repair shops directly.

Coverage can be added after factory warranties expire.

Many plans come with perks like rental coverage and roadside assistance.

Third-party plans are cheaper and more flexible than dealership options.

Our team polled 1,000 extended warranty customers on their experiences. Overall, 41 percent said extended warranties are worth it while 45 percent said it depends. Prices are based on your car, but it’s easy to get a quote.