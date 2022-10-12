With these plans, you get to choose the coverage terms. Toyota provides terms lasting from 3 to 10 years and 50,000 to 125,000 miles. In addition, the Toyota vehicle service agreement comes with 24/7 roadside assistance, travel protection, and a one-time warranty transfer.

Certified Used Toyota Vehicle Service Agreement

Unlike new and used agreement options, Toyota offers only one vehicle service agreement for Certified Used Toyota vehicles. Your Certified Used Toyota is eligible for extended warranty coverage if it has a Toyota Certified Used Vehicle Limited Powertrain Warranty and is less than six model years old with a total of up to 85,000 miles.

You can only purchase a Certified Used Vehicle extended warranty for the first 12 months or 12,000 miles. Vehicle protection plans for Certified Vehicles must be bought from your Toyota dealer.

The Certified Used Toyota Vehicle Service Agreement offers protection for most of your Toyota’s components after the Basic Coverage warranty expires. You’ll need to talk with your dealer to learn more about possible coverage terms and mileage limits.

There is no deductible for covered repairs and the plan can be transferred once at no extra cost.

Toyota Used Vehicle Service Agreement

Toyota offers the same extended protection for used cars as it does new cars, with much shorter coverage terms. As with the New Vehicle Service Agreements, you can transfer your plan to a new owner once without additional costs.

All used vehicle plans offer deductible options of $0 or $100. You may also receive a disappearing deductible if your car is repaired at the same Toyota dealer that sold you the contract. This is up to the dealer, and the dealership doesn’t have to participate in the disappearing deductible program. Used Vehicle Service Agreements must be purchased at the same time as the sale of the car.

To qualify for coverage, the vehicle must be within the last 10 model years, including the current year, and have fewer than 150,000 total vehicle miles.