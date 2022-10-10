Toyota certified pre-owned warranty coverage is divided into two parts that differ in length:

12-month/12,000-mile limited comprehensive warranty: This coverage begins on the date of purchase and pays for the cost of repairs for most vehicle components with some exceptions (listed below).

7-year/100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty: This warranty pays for the cost of repairs for the engine, transmission, and related parts.

Hybrid vehicles model years 2020 and newer are also protected by a 10-year/100,000-mile hybrid powertrain warranty. Older hybrid models are covered by an 8-year/100,000-mile warranty for these parts.

Most vehicle parts are covered by the comprehensive Toyota certified pre-owned warranty, but there are some exclusions, such as:

Batteries

Body panels

Brake pads and shoes

Bumpers

Carpet

Chrome

Upholstery

Glass

Hoses

Bulbs

Paint

Tires

Wiper blades

In addition to paying to replace or repair any faulty components, the Toyota certified pre-owned warranty also comes with the following added benefits:

One year of roadside assistance, which covers flat tires, lockout services, jump-starts, and fuel delivery (no more than twice per month)

Towing to the nearest Toyota dealership

Trip interruption reimbursement if you break down more than 150 miles from home

Rental car reimbursement while your car is in the shop for a covered repair

Some dealerships may also include complimentary ToyotaCare coverage that comes with new Toyota vehicles. This coverage pays for scheduled maintenance services for up to two years. However, this benefit does not come standard with all CPO Toyotas.

When using your Toyota certified pre-owned warranty, you’ll need to pay a $50 deductible per repair. The coverage is transferable to a new owner if you sell your vehicle before the warranty period ends. Compared to other CPO programs, the Toyota CPO warranty is fairly standard. Not all CPO warranties include deductibles, but many do, and the industry average term length is similar to Toyota’s.