The Toyota Certified Used Vehicle (TCUV) program is a good option for drivers looking to save on the price of their next car. These vehicles are extensively tested before sale and are backed by two Toyota certified pre-owned warranty plans that guarantee they’ll run reliably for your first few years of ownership.
This review explains the Toyota warranty coverage included with CPO Toyotas as well as the TCUV certification process. We’ll also discuss Toyota’s overall reliability to help you decide if extended auto warranty coverage is a good investment. To learn more about independent warranty providers we recommend to cover Toyotas, click below to get free quotes.
Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Warranty Overview
Toyota certified pre-owned warranty coverage is divided into two parts that differ in length:
- 12-month/12,000-mile limited comprehensive warranty: This coverage begins on the date of purchase and pays for the cost of repairs for most vehicle components with some exceptions (listed below).
- 7-year/100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty: This warranty pays for the cost of repairs for the engine, transmission, and related parts.
Hybrid vehicles model years 2020 and newer are also protected by a 10-year/100,000-mile hybrid powertrain warranty. Older hybrid models are covered by an 8-year/100,000-mile warranty for these parts.
Most vehicle parts are covered by the comprehensive Toyota certified pre-owned warranty, but there are some exclusions, such as:
- Batteries
- Body panels
- Brake pads and shoes
- Bumpers
- Carpet
- Chrome
- Upholstery
- Glass
- Hoses
- Bulbs
- Paint
- Tires
- Wiper blades
In addition to paying to replace or repair any faulty components, the Toyota certified pre-owned warranty also comes with the following added benefits:
- One year of roadside assistance, which covers flat tires, lockout services, jump-starts, and fuel delivery (no more than twice per month)
- Towing to the nearest Toyota dealership
- Trip interruption reimbursement if you break down more than 150 miles from home
- Rental car reimbursement while your car is in the shop for a covered repair
Some dealerships may also include complimentary ToyotaCare coverage that comes with new Toyota vehicles. This coverage pays for scheduled maintenance services for up to two years. However, this benefit does not come standard with all CPO Toyotas.
When using your Toyota certified pre-owned warranty, you’ll need to pay a $50 deductible per repair. The coverage is transferable to a new owner if you sell your vehicle before the warranty period ends. Compared to other CPO programs, the Toyota CPO warranty is fairly standard. Not all CPO warranties include deductibles, but many do, and the industry average term length is similar to Toyota’s.
Toyota Pre-Owned Certification Process
Toyota vehicles that have less than 85,000 miles on the odometer and are less than 6 model years old are eligible for the TCUV program. Vehicles must pass a 160-point inspection that includes a road test before they’re put up for sale.
Vehicle history is also carefully examined, and each CPO Toyota comes with a CARFAX vehicle history report and a buyback guarantee. If it is later revealed that the vehicle has a salvage or total loss title, you can return it to the Toyota dealer.
Do You Need Extended Warranty Coverage?
Given the short length of the Toyota certified pre-owned warranty, it may be a good idea to consider extended warranty coverage. Of course, before purchasing an extended warranty, it’s worth considering Toyota maintenance costs and reliability.
Overall, Toyota has a good reputation for making reliable vehicles. The brand ranked 4th out of 32 brands in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Vehicle Dependability StudySM. Several Toyota models ranked in the top three for their category, including the Toyota Corolla, Toyota Prius, Toyota Avalon, Toyota Highlander, Toyota RAV4, Toyota Tundra, and Toyota Sienna.
On RepairPal, Toyota also scores fairly well for reliability. The site ranks Toyota 8th out of 32 brands and gives it an above-average score of 4.0 out of 5.0. A further breakdown of RepairPal reliability data is provided below.
|Toyota Average
|Industry Average
|Average Annual Repair Cost
|$441
|$652
|Frequency of Repairs
|0.3 times per year
|0.4 times per year
|Chance of Needing a Severe* Repair
|12%
|12%
*A severe repair is any repair costing more than three times the average annual repair cost.
While Toyota vehicles are reliable, you should also consider the cost of typical Toyota repairs. Some of these breakdowns may never occur, but they are common for the specified models and you should either purchase an extended warranty or be prepared to pay for such costs out of pocket.
|Model
|Common Repair
|Average Repair Cost
|Toyota Camry
|Oxygen sensor replacement
|$322 to $441
|Toyota Camry
|Throttle position sensor replacement
|$193 to $225
|Toyota Tacoma
|Suspension ball joint replacement
|$228 to $444
|Toyota Tundra
|Exhaust manifold replacement
|$917 to $1,113
Based on Toyota’s reliability, an extended warranty could be worth it for added peace of mind. However, you may be better off saving for the cost of repairs for yourself if you are able.
What Does An Extended Toyota Warranty Cover?
There is no Toyota extended warranty designed specifically for certified pre-owned Toyota vehicles. If your CPO Toyota is less than 3 years old and has less than 36,000 miles on the odometer, it is eligible for a Toyota vehicle service agreement that adds coverage up to 10 years or 125,000 miles, whichever comes first. Toyota extended warranty costs will vary from dealership to dealership and depend on your vehicle’s model, age, and mileage.
If your car isn’t eligible for a Toyota extended warranty, you may need to look for coverage from an independent, reputable extended car warranty company.
Other Choices For Coverage
Independent extended warranty providers often offer several advantages over a manufacturer’s extended warranty options. For one, they are usually less expensive because they don’t include a dealership markup. They also typically offer longer coverage terms and more coverage options.
We’ve reviewed the best extended car warranty companies in the industry and found that Endurance and CARCHEX are two of the best choices available.
Endurance: Best Coverage
There are six levels of Endurance coverage, and each can stretch up to 8 years or over 200,000 miles. EnduranceAdvantageTM plans not only include stated-component coverage for mechanical breakdowns, but also pay for regular maintenance items like oil changes and tire rotations.
On the review site Trustpilot, Endurance has a score of 4.4 out of 5.0. The company also has an ‘A’ financial strength rating from AM Best. These show Endurance has the financials to meet customer claim obligations and proven customer support services.
Learn more by reading our full Endurance warranty review, and get a free quote from Endurance using the buttons below.
CARCHEX: Best For Used Cars
CARCHEX has five coverage levels with contracts that last up to 10 years or 250,000 miles. Coverage options range from basic powertrain coverage to exclusionary bumper-to-bumper warranty protection.
CARCHEX has a reputation for high-level service and is endorsed by companies like Kelley Blue Book, CARFAX, the Vehicle Protection Association, and Edmunds.com. It is one of the few extended warranty companies to boast an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
Read our comprehensive CARCHEX review for more information, and click below to get a free CARCHEX quote.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.