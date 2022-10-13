There’s a lot to consider when researching auto warranty brands, from company trustworthiness to coverage terms. One of the best ways to figure out if a provider like Toco is right for you is to see what other customers are saying.
Toco’s toucan mascot says that the provider is changing the way that drivers protect their cars. We’ll see if that statement rings true as we examine the company’s reputation, coverage plans, prices, and commitment to customers by breaking down some Toco warranty reviews.
Toco Warranty Reviews
We offer Toco 4.2 out of 5.0 stars in our most recent warranty provider review. The extended warranty company is a relatively strong choice for coverage, especially for those trying to avoid an expensive premium. Coverage is comprehensive, and Toco warranty reviews from customers and experts are generally positive.
Toco Warranty Pros And Cons
Is Toco Warranty A Good Company?
Across all platforms, we see that Toco is prompt when answering complaints and finding workable solutions. As with any extended warranty company, there are positive and negative reviews, but most Toco warranty reviews are positive.
According to our research, there are still better options for customers seeking an extended car warranty. We recommend getting quotes from at least three top-rated providers to find the best car warranty company for your needs.
Is Toco Warranty Legit?
Yes, Toco is a legitimate warranty provider. Toco Warranty Corporation was founded in 2013 and today has headquarters in West Hills, California. The provider is backed by AmTrust Financial Services. When looking for a legit third-party aftermarket warranty company, it’s always good to look at customer reviews from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
Toco Car Warranty BBB Rating
Toco has a 4.2- out of 5.0-star rating from the BBB, with almost 100 Toco warranty customer reviews. Toco has an A+ rating from the BBB as well. The company’s customer reviews with the BBB are impressive, and customer complaints are usually addressed quickly.
Toco Warranty Customer Reviews
We recommend exploring Toco reviews from real customers to gauge the company’s operations. Gathering information from the Toco website only gets you so far.
Positive Toco warranty reviews say that the company is quick to cover claims and delivers positive customer service experiences.
“I’ve not had any issues with the company. None. I’ve filed claims, and Toco has taken care of and had the repairs authorized as to what my contract covered. No issues. Every Toco representative I’ve dealt with has been professional, courteous, [knowledgeable], and taken immediate personal, professional interest with addressing the repair matter or mitigating the dialogue with my repair facility. Thank you, Toco.”
-Daniel via BBB
Several complaints with the BBB state that Toco denied claims that customers thought would be covered.
“The company failed to uphold the contract with me. I’ve been a customer for 4 [to] 5 years and had small issues, and Toco handled them until I had a major issue, whereas the company left me stranded and failed to get my vehicle fixed.”
-via BBB
To avoid misunderstandings with coverage, make sure to review your contract in detail before purchasing a Toco warranty plan.
Toco Warranty Coverage
With extended protection from Toco, you have three options for coverage: Orange, Yellow, and Blue. Toco warranties cover vehicles under five years old with less than 60,000 miles and vehicles less than 20 years old up to 175,00 miles. Each plan is geared toward vehicles of a certain age or mileage.
Should you need to use your extended warranty, repairs can be performed at the licensed repair facility of your choice. In the following sections, we’ll explain what’s covered by a Toco vehicle service contract, the additional benefits of purchasing a Toco warranty, and the mechanical breakdown insurance (MBI) offered by Toco.
Toco Warranty Plans
If you want to compare the coverage details of each Toco extended warranty plan, below is a table that describes the coverage terms and details for all three Toco vehicle service contracts.
|Toco Warranty Plan
|Best For
|Coverage Details
|Orange
|Vehicles under 5 years or 60,000 miles
|Toco’s most comprehensive warranty plan covers most vehicle systems and components with only a short list of exclusions.
|Yellow
|Vehicles under 10 years or 100,000 miles
|This mid-level plan covers many components and systems, including the engine, transmission, brakes, steering, suspension, and high-tech electronics.
|Blue
|Vehicles under 20 years or 175,000 miles
|The Blue plan covers essential components and systems like the engine, transmission, and fuel system.
*Coverage is not available in Alaska, Missouri, or Washington state. If you’re a California resident, you’ll want to read up on Toco’s mechanical breakdown insurance rather than extended warranty coverage.
Toco Warranty Plans: Additional Benefits
All extended car warranties from Toco come with the following benefits:
- Roadside assistance: Includes battery jump-starts, flat tire changes, fuel delivery, locksmith services, and towing
- Rental car benefits: Includes $35 for every four hours of labor performed on your vehicle with a maximum benefit of $175 per repair visit
- Trip interruption coverage: Includes meal and lodging reimbursement up to $100 per day for three days when you experience a covered breakdown more than 100 miles from home
- Hotel and motel discounts: Discounts on any stay booked through Hotels.com and a 5 percent rebate when you send your receipt to Toco
Toco Mechanical Breakdown Insurance
In addition to vehicle service contracts, Toco also offers mechanical breakdown insurance (MBI). Similar to an extended auto warranty, mechanical breakdown insurance covers your vehicle after a breakdown. However, MBI is an insurance product rather than a vehicle service contract.
This coverage is available to California drivers through Toco. Your vehicle must be under 10 years old with less than 70,000 miles on the odometer to qualify.
Toco Warranty Cost
The average price of a Toco warranty plan depends on the year, make, and model of the vehicle you drive. Our research shows that the average cost of an extended car warranty is $2,862. You can transfer the coverage if you sell a used vehicle that remains under a Toco warranty. There will be a transfer fee, and you’ll need documentation to initiate the transfer, but you don’t need to sign up for a new extended warranty plan.
We recommend reaching out to Toco for a quote in your search for vehicle protection. Keep in mind, though, that it’s always smart to get quotes from more than one company when shopping for an extended warranty.
Toco Warranty Payment
Many Toco reviews cite relatively low monthly payments. There are affordable pay-as-you-go options, low upfront costs, and no down payments with Toco coverage plans. You may incur additional costs if you cancel your Toco warranty, however.
Toco Warranty Cancellation
While Toco does have a refund policy, it isn’t overly generous. You have 60 days to decide if you want to keep the coverage. The company refunds the entire amount if you want to back out and haven’t filed a claim during that time. Otherwise, the refund is prorated, plus a $50 administration fee.
Toco Car Warranty: Conclusion
This article reviewed the pros and cons of Toco warranties and explained each plan’s coverage requirements. While Toco extended warranties are affordable due to the company’s low monthly payments, we recommend looking at extended warranty providers like Endurance, CARCHEX, and Olive to get the market’s best vehicle service contracts.
Extended Car Warranty: Recommended Providers
Our research team has rated the best extended auto warranty providers in the industry in areas like company reputation, coverage levels, pricing, and customer service. Endurance and CARCHEX are two providers that consistently come out on top, and we also like Olive for its customer-first business practices.
Endurance: Best Coverage
Endurance offers direct-to-consumer extended warranties, which means that warranty services and claims are all handled by Endurance itself. We gave the provider a 4.6-star rating and named it the Best Coverage option.
With Endurance, you have six plans to choose from and an exceptional benefits package. Five extended warranty plans offer varying levels of mechanical breakdown coverage, while a sixth plan combines warranty coverage with regularly scheduled maintenance. Endurance benefits include roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, tire repairs and replacements, and key fob replacements.
Read more: Endurance warranty reviews
CARCHEX: Best For Used Cars
We rated CARCHEX as our top choice for used cars because of its quality coverage options for high-mileage vehicles. CARCHEX also has a strong reputation and exceptional customer service ratings. Like Toco, CARCHEX holds an A+ rating and accreditation from the BBB. Industry leaders like Kelley Blue Book and Edmunds.com endorse CARCHEX, too.
The extended warranty provider has five plans to choose from, as well as a variety of contracts within each plan tier. When comparing CARCHEX reviews to Toco reviews, both companies receive largely positive reactions from consumers.
Read more: CARCHEX reviews
Olive: Best Online Warranty
Olive is an upstart extended warranty company hoping to shake up the industry. While many warranty providers are trying to bolster their online presence, Olive’s business model is already built around it.
The provider’s chief calling card is its simplicity. A digital-first interface simplifies the process of filing a claim, while below-average rates make payments easier to bear. Add on Olive’s lack of a waiting period before filing a claim, and the company appears ready to shake up the extended auto warranty space.
Read more: Olive warranty review
Toco Warranty: FAQ
Below are common questions asked by consumers regarding Toco warranties.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.