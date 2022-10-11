Though The Warranty Group’s parent company received an A+ BBB rating, we read many of The Warranty Group’s customer reviews online and found them to be mixed.

Below are three positive and negative reviews we found.

Positive:

“The head unit for my infotainment system needed to be replaced and reinstalled. The cost was $1,900 plus my needed rental car. I have full coverage [from the Warranty Group] so there was no deductible! I did have to pay $400 out of pocket for the original fix that did not work. While I think the $400 should have been covered, I’m glad this fix was covered as agreed and saved me from higher expenses.” – Robert F. via Yelp

“I was hesitant after reading other reviews on here but have to say that I have had fantastic service. I had 2 nitrogen oxide sensors die 2 weeks apart at a cost of £528 each, and they [The Warranty Group] have authorised and paid for both without hesitation and the whole process has been completely hassle free.” – Robert Coutts via Trustpilot

“My experience was excellent. I took my Chevrolet Cruze for an MOT test and advised the garage that the offside rear door worked intermittently. The garage stripped it down and rang me to say the deadlock was faulty and would cost approximately £250 to replace. I emailed them [The Warranty Group] and expected some sort of dispute but no — 3 days later I received a check for the full amount! Can’t knock that.” – Paul B via Trustpilot

Negative:

“The sales pitch that you can take it to any shop is a lie. They refused to work with the first dealer I brought it to. So I’ve taken it to the one recommendation they had in the area. The Warranty Group is willing to cover about 2/3rds of the current repair costs. When I call to ask why, there is a lot of arm waving about differences in parts pricing and labor rates. No details.” – Jon B. via Yelp

“Took me almost 4 months to get reimbursed for my out of pocket costs for repairs on my truck. After sending the same information requested over and over and over again and countless phone calls they finally expedited my claim and priority mailed a check. Come to find out it’s $200 short of what I was owed.” – Tyler I. via Yelp