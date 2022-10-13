Should you rely solely on Tesla to protect your car? While Tesla’s warranties are above average, compared to industry standards, you may be able to increase coverage and protection even more by selecting a third-party extended warranty.

Based on a survey our team conducted in 2021, 1,000 respondents pointed to a multitude of reasons as to why they decided to purchase a third-party extended warranty. Although the most popular reason was the lower costs, there were many other reasons consumers were attracted to the third-party warranty over the manufacturer extended warranty.

There are tons of third-party extended warranty companies out there. However, while reputable extended car warranty providers have earned a reputation for standing by customers through thick and thin, the worst warranty companies are known for trying to deny coverage and providing poor customer support.

That’s why we researched the best extended auto warranty companies. When looking at extended warranties for Teslas, we examined three primary factors:

What do consumer reviews say about the warranty provider?

Does the warranty provider have experience with Tesla or electric automobiles specifically?

Do they offer a diverse range of plans and coverage options?

Not all third-party extended warranty companies cover Teslas, but one of our recommended providers, CarShield, offers protection for all Tesla models.

CarShield has a diverse range of plans and coverage. While the company does provide plans for electric automobiles, including Teslas, they do not provide many details about term limits. If you want to learn more, you’ll need to call CarShield and talk to an agent. They’ll ask for details about your Tesla and let you know what coverage is available.

CarShield does fairly well in the customer review department. On Trustpilot, 66 percent of customers gave the company an excellent score, while another 10 percent gave them a great score. There are currently over 3,000 CarShield complaints from the last three years on Better Business Bureau, but with CarShield providing over 500,000 warranties per year, that suggests a very small percentage of customers have filed complaints.