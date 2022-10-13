As we found out, there are some maintenance and repair costs associated with owning a Tesla. However, there are also a few perks to ownership that you won’t find with other brands.

Depending on your state, you can get a state tax credit or rebate when you purchase a new Tesla. For example, California gives a $2,000 or $4,500 rebate for a Model 3 or Model Y purchased in 2021 depending on income eligibility. Different utilities in the state also offer rebates for installing home chargers or purchasing EVs.

In New Jersey, you don’t have to pay sales tax on a Tesla and you get a discount on some toll prices with EZ-Pass. Check out Tesla’s EV and solar incentives page for complete information on all participating states. Some states don’t give any tax credits or rebates.

Also, be aware that the federal tax credit is no longer available. Cumulative Tesla sales reached 200,000 in 2019, which disqualified later sales from the federal tax credit, according to current legislation. However, there is possible legislation that may allow Tesla purchasers to claim a new tax credit starting in 2022.

Another perk is that you can take advantage of Tesla’s mobile service program. Tesla’s mobile service cost is the same as its standard service cost. There is no surcharge to using mobile services. When you schedule a service in the app, it will let you know if you’re eligible for mobile service or if it would be better for you to go into a shop. Tesla’s website says that the mobile service program is available across the U.S.