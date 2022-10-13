Tesla considers the lithium-ion high-voltage battery to be functioning properly if it retains at least 70 percent of its rated capacity. Other EV makers have a similar policy. Because a battery’s capacity does decline over time, this is considered normal wear.

The Tesla warranty is transferable if you sell the vehicle to a private party “when a vehicle ownership transfer is performed through Tesla,” according to the company.

Tesla Warranty Exclusions

Exclusions to the Tesla warranty are similar to those of other carmakers’ warranties (abuse, negligence, racing, damage from towing, etc.), but there is one that stands out: the warranty can be voided if the owner fails to install vehicle software updates after receiving a notification that an update is available.

That one is critical because Tesla regularly issues over-the-air software updates that affect the vehicle’s performance, including power and braking. Don’t ignore Tesla’s update notifications the way you might disregard messages from your computer or smartphone to download software updates.

Parts, Body, And Paint Repair Limited Warranty

When you get a repair covered by your Tesla warranty, the parts used are covered by their own 12-month warranty. Specific parts of the vehicle have different, longer coverage terms:

Sheet metal : Lifetime limited warranty

Drive unit : 4 years/50,000 miles

Vehicle high voltage battery : 4 years/50,000 miles

Wall connectors : 4 years

Touchscreen and microcontroller unit: 4 years

Tesla Used Vehicle Limited Warranty

Unlike most auto brands, Tesla does not use the term “certified pre-owned” for its used cars. It does, however, provide a 70-point inspection and additional warranty coverage for the Tesla Model S and Model X for added peace of mind. You must buy a used Tesla directly from the company to get that coverage.

Keep in mind, this coverage is not available on all Tesla models, and its availability varies by vehicle age and mileage: