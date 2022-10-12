Every new Subaru includes a 3-year/36,000-mile Subaru warranty intended to guarantee all included parts are free from defects. But what exactly does this warranty cover? Below, we discuss the benefits and limitations of Subaru’s factory warranty, as well as where to find the best extended vehicle protection.
If you’re interested in extending the warranty on your Subaru, you might consider a contract with an extended auto warranty provider. Click on the buttons below to request free quotes from several providers and compare rates.
Subaru Warranty Coverage For New Cars
Including the 3-year/36,000-mile New Vehicle Limited Warranty, a total of five warranties come with the purchase of your new Subaru. Different parts of the Subaru warranty have varying term lengths:
|Warranty
|Terms
|Coverage Details
|New Vehicle Limited Warranty
|3 years/36,000 miles
|This comprehensive, bumper-to-bumper warranty covers your entire vehicle, with a small list of exceptions.
|Wear Item Limited Warranty
|3 years/36,000 miles
|Subaru covers the replacement of worn brake pads/shoe linings, clutch linings, and wiper blades. There may be a limit to the number of wear items you can have replaced.
|Powertrain Limited Warranty
|5 years/60,000 miles
|This warranty covers the major powertrain systems in your Subaru, including the engine.
|Seat Belt Lifetime Limited Warranty
|Lifetime
|The only lifetime warranty offered by Subaru, this coverage lasts for the useful life of your car. It covers your car’s seat belts and related components that may fail to function properly. It doesn’t cover fading or other cosmetic damage.
|Rust Perforation Limited Warranty
|5 years/unlimited miles
|This warranty covers body panels that have been perforated by corrosion from the inside out.
|Hybrid System Limited Warranty
|8 years/100,000 miles
|Covers repairs for various plug-in hybrid electric vehicle components, including the high-voltage battery pack.
All Subaru warranty coverage is transferable if you sell your car, so long as the factory warranty is still in effect. You’ll need to contact Subaru customer service to update the details of vehicle ownership.
What’s Not Covered By Subaru’s Warranty?
Like all manufacturers’ warranties, Subaru’s warranty mostly provides coverage for faulty or defective parts and workmanship. This means you can’t have your vehicle repaired due to normal wear and tear from everyday driving.
Additional exclusions are:
- Regular maintenance such as oil changes
- Damages caused by improper repairs or unauthorized parts
- Damage from abuse, neglect, fire, or accidents
- Repairs needed due to racing
- Damage due to lack of maintenance
- Damage caused by the environment, including hail, flooding, windstorms, and other incidents
Is An Extended Warranty Worth It?
While the Subaru warranty will help pay for unexpected repairs for the first few years of car ownership, it will eventually expire. An extended warranty is one of the best ways to get near-lifetime protection for your Subaru.
There are generally two types of extended warranties: dealership service contracts and protection plans offered by third-party warranty companies.
Why Would I Need An Extended Warranty?
Despite the name, an extended warranty isn’t technically a warranty. Instead, it’s a vehicle service contract that offers protection for an agreed-upon number of years or miles. Your contract details what is and is not covered, as well as any exclusions or limitations.
Some of the reasons you might want to get an extended warranty include:
- You want peace of mind that you won’t be paying out of pocket for common major repairs to your vehicle.
- You plan to keep the car for a long time.
- You have had several car issues with past vehicles that would have been covered by a warranty and want to protect your current car.
Based on our 2021 survey, most respondents cited the cost-friendly option most extended warranties offer as the top reason they purchased a vehicle service agreement. Other top reasons include term length, covered components, and company reputation.
Subaru Vehicle Reliability
The 2021 J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability StudySM puts Subaru below average in reliability ratings. Certain models of the Subaru WRX are generally considered to be the least reliable of the Subaru lineup.
With drivers starting to keep their cars for longer, it becomes even more important to protect your vehicle. As vehicles age, they tend to need more repairs. High mileage and extended time on the road wear out the essential parts of your vehicle. Extended warranties cover repairs needed from mechanical breakdowns and sometimes due to the normal wear of parts.
When To Buy An Extended Warranty For Your Subaru
You are usually first offered an extended warranty for your Subaru when you purchase it from the dealership. Contrary to what the dealer might tell you, you’re not required to add extended warranty protection the day you buy the car.
Extended warranties from independent companies can be added almost any time throughout the life of your Subaru. Endurance, for example, has protection plans to cover cars up to 200,000 miles. Those with vehicles like the Subaru Forester may want to add an extended warranty later on, as this model ranks 10th for cars kept for over 15 years.
Common Repair Costs For Subarus
Based on data from RepairPal, Subaru vehicles have an average annual repair cost of $617 per year. This falls just a few dollars below the average repair costs for all makes and models. Some of the most common repairs for popular Subaru models are listed below.
|Subaru Model
|Repair Needed
|Cost of Repair
|2009 Subaru Forester
|Replace Head Gaskets
|$1,900
|2011 Subaru Outback
|Replace Transmission
|$4,200
|2013 Subaru Legacy
|Repair or Replace Engine (Excessive Oil Consumption)
|$3,200
|2016 Subaru WRX
|Replace Clutch
|$1,600
Protect Your Subaru With An Extended Warranty
Choose an extended warranty to protect your Subaru even before the manufacturer’s warranty expires. Subaru offers an extended service contract for new vehicles, but you may find that a third-party warranty gives you more coverage options for a better price.
Subaru Added Security® Extended Service Agreements
Subaru extended warranties are called Added Security® Service Agreements and can be broken down into two levels of coverage.
|Classic
|Gold Plus
|Flexible term length including options for 8 years/120,000 miles and 10 years/100,000 miles
|Flexible term length including options for 8 years/120,000 miles and 10 years/100,000 miles
|Covers nearly 1,000 parts in all major component areas including engine, all-wheel-drive, and transmission
|Same coverage as Classic plan, with added coverage for air conditioning, electrical, steering, front suspension, and brakes
|$0 or $100 deductible options available
While an extended service contract from Subaru offers long-term coverage compared to the factory warranty, there isn’t much flexibility in plans. You can choose from various term lengths and deductibles, but neither of the plans lets you customize the actual coverage you receive, making the plans more expensive.
Some restrictions to the Subaru extended service plans include:
- Only Subaru parts: Repairs must use genuine Subaru parts. If you have a repair that isn’t covered or doesn’t meet your deductible, you’ll need to pay the premium price for Subaru parts.
- Limited repair shops: You’ll need to have repairs completed at a Subaru dealership. If you move to an area without a nearby dealer or want to use your favorite local shop, you’re out of luck.
- Expensive cost: Subaru dealerships may encourage you to roll your service contract into your new car financing, adding interest charges to an already expensive service contract. Costs can range from approximately $1,000–$3,000 on top of the cost of a new car, and some cost even more than that.
- Vehicle restrictions: You can only purchase an Added Security® plan if your Subaru is still under the initial New Vehicle Limited Warranty. That gives you only 3 years or 36,000 miles to decide if you need an extended warranty.
The Best Way to Take Care of Your Subaru Vehicle
Looking for more coverage on your vehicle? Your warranty will run out, and even if it’s still in place, it may not cover what you need. Get a free quote from our highest recommended extended warranty providers by calling or clicking below.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.