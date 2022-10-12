While the Subaru warranty will help pay for unexpected repairs for the first few years of car ownership, it will eventually expire. An extended warranty is one of the best ways to get near-lifetime protection for your Subaru.

There are generally two types of extended warranties: dealership service contracts and protection plans offered by third-party warranty companies.

Why Would I Need An Extended Warranty?

Despite the name, an extended warranty isn’t technically a warranty. Instead, it’s a vehicle service contract that offers protection for an agreed-upon number of years or miles. Your contract details what is and is not covered, as well as any exclusions or limitations.

Some of the reasons you might want to get an extended warranty include:

You want peace of mind that you won’t be paying out of pocket for common major repairs to your vehicle.

You plan to keep the car for a long time.

You have had several car issues with past vehicles that would have been covered by a warranty and want to protect your current car.

Based on our 2021 survey, most respondents cited the cost-friendly option most extended warranties offer as the top reason they purchased a vehicle service agreement. Other top reasons include term length, covered components, and company reputation.