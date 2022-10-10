The Subaru extended warranty covers vehicles after mechanical breakdowns for up to 10 years or 120,000 miles. The Added Security® program is available for any Subaru vehicle, but there’s one main requirement. Your car must be within Subaru’s factory warranty period of 3 years/36,000 miles.

Remember, the warranty expires when your car has reached the time or mileage limit. After that, you can’t get an Added Security plan.

Subaru extended warranties use genuine Subaru parts for repairs. That also means you have to visit a dealership for repairs. Because of this, you might pay more for non-covered parts that must be replaced with a covered repair.

You can choose between a range of years and mileage limits within each coverage option. You can also customize the mileage to match your driving style to reflect whether you drive a lot or a little. For example, you could choose between 60,000, 80,000, or 100,000 miles with a six-year plan.

You can cancel your Subaru service contract for a prorated refund. Coverage can be transferred if your vehicle is sold, as well.