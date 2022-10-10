We’ll dive into Subaru’s specific coverage and limitations and compare it to third-party options. While Subaru’s extended warranty is thorough, it doesn’t offer much freedom. We’ve reviewed several of the best extended car warranty companies to help you make sense of the market. If you’re shopping for an extended warranty, look at our recommendations and get quotes from multiple companies to find the best deal.
Subaru Extended Warranty Coverage
The Subaru extended warranty covers vehicles after mechanical breakdowns for up to 10 years or 120,000 miles. The Added Security® program is available for any Subaru vehicle, but there’s one main requirement. Your car must be within Subaru’s factory warranty period of 3 years/36,000 miles.
Remember, the warranty expires when your car has reached the time or mileage limit. After that, you can’t get an Added Security plan.
Subaru extended warranties use genuine Subaru parts for repairs. That also means you have to visit a dealership for repairs. Because of this, you might pay more for non-covered parts that must be replaced with a covered repair.
You can choose between a range of years and mileage limits within each coverage option. You can also customize the mileage to match your driving style to reflect whether you drive a lot or a little. For example, you could choose between 60,000, 80,000, or 100,000 miles with a six-year plan.
You can cancel your Subaru service contract for a prorated refund. Coverage can be transferred if your vehicle is sold, as well.
Subaru Warranty Plans
There are three levels of coverage for the Subaru extended warranty: Powertrain, Classic, and Gold Plus. Below are descriptions of the coverage provided in each plan:
Subaru Powertrain Extended Warranty
The powertrain plan covers the main components needed to make a vehicle run. This is Subaru’s base-level program and is designed to provide basic coverage for some of the most expensive repairs.
Items covered in the classic plan include: Engine, transmission, drive systems, and transaxle.
Subaru Classic Extended Warranty
As the mid-tier package, the classic plan provides the following:
- More coverage than the basic powertrain option.
- Encompasses a wide variety of parts in several component areas.
Along with protecting the most critical powertrain parts in your Subaru, the classic plan covers around 1,000 additional Subaru parts, including other systems that include fuel, electrical, air conditioning, front suspension, and more.
Items covered in the classic plan include: engine, transmission, drivetrain, steering, suspension, brakes, electrical, fuel systems, cooling, and air conditioning.
Subaru Gold Plus Extended Warranty
The Gold Plus plan provides the highest level coverage of all Subaru extended warranty options, providing comprehensive bumper-to-bumper protection similar to what is provided in a new car limited warranty. This includes everything in the Classic plan plus hundreds more parts, encompassing most of your vehicle’s components. According to the automaker, this top-tier package covers “virtually every part of your Subaru.” However, it won’t match up precisely with Subaru’s factory warranty. Since coverage can last many more years, a few more excluded items exist. Exceptions include some maintenance items and body parts.
Items covered in the classic plan include: engine, transmission, drivetrain, steering, suspension, brakes, electrical, fuel systems, cooling, air conditioning, complex electronics (EyeSight® driver assist technology, blind-spot detection, Rear-Cross traffic alert, reverse automatic braking, DriverFocus™ distraction mitigation system, STARLINK® multimedia system, STARLINK® safety, and security.), and hundreds of other components.
Subaru Extended Warranty Plans
The table below contains a comparison of Subaru’s extended warranty plans:
|Powertrain
|Subaru Added Security Classic
|Subaru Added Security Gold Plus
|Description
|Basic coverage for critical components needed to make the vehicle run.
|Provides a powertrain plus level of protection that covers most major components with some added benefits.
|Comprehensive bumper to bumper protection that covers any mechanical breakdown except for a list of exclusions.
|Max Time/Mileage
|Up to 10 years/100,000 miles or 8 years/120,000 miles
|Up to 10 years/100,000 miles or 8 years/120,000 miles
|Up to 10 years/100,000 miles or 8 years/120,000 miles
|Coverage Eligibility
|Prior to 3 years/36,000 miles
|Prior to 3 years/36,000 miles
|Prior to 3 years/36,000 miles
|Deductible
|$0 or $100
|$0 or $100
|$0 or $100
|Coverage
|Major engine, transaxle and differential components.
|Powertrain coverage plus coverage for major systems, including the air conditioning, electrical, brakes, steering, suspension, cooling and fuel.
|Powertrain and Classic coverage plus almost every other part of your Subaru.
|Perks
|Rental car reimbursement and towing coverage.
|Rental car reimbursement and towing coverage.
|Rental car reimbursement, towing coverage, trip interruption allowance and roadside assistance.
If you’d like to learn the specifics of every coverage term and protected component in Subaru extended warranty plans, check out the component coverage brochure on the company website.
Subaru’s Extended Warranty Exclusions
Even if you get the Gold Plus exclusionary plan, Subaru’s bumper-to-bumper extended warranty won’t cover everything. Here are a few examples:
- Items covered by specialized warranties (tires)
- Damage from misuse, abuse, or lack of maintenance
- Damage from environmental events
- Damage from accidents
- Improper repairs or use of unauthorized parts
- Cosmetic items (exterior trim, glass, upholstery)
- Regular maintenance items (oil changes, belts, brake pads, hoses, wiper blades)
*Subaru offers maintenance plans, including dent and ding protection, windshield coverage, and tire and wheel coverage. (See Below)
Added Perks
Here are the details on the extra benefits that come with Subaru’s extended warranty:
- Rental reimbursement: Subaru will reimburse up to $40 per day for five days.
- Towing reimbursement: Subaru will reimburse up to $100 per day/occurrence for towing to a dealership.
- Trip interruption (Gold Plus only): Subaru will reimburse you a maximum of $500 for lodging and food if a covered repair happens more than 50 miles from home. This is a generous allowance since most warranties only provide trip interruption when the breakdown happens more than 100 miles from home.
- Roadside assistance (Gold Plus only): This benefit covers towing, spare tire installation, jump-starts, lockout services, fuel delivery, and concierge services.
Subaru provides good trip interruption and roadside assistance coverage, so it’s a shame those are only available on the Gold Plus plan.
Subaru Prepaid Maintenance Plan
Along with its extended warranty offering, Subaru owners can purchase a prepaid maintenance plan for up to 3 years/45,000 miles. The Subaru prepaid maintenance plan covers regular maintenance services like oil changes and tire rotations.
What Makes Subaru’s Extended Warranty Stand Out?
There are a few unique coverage items under the Subaru extended warranty that you don’t see very often. These include:
- Wear and tear: Subaru’s Added Security plans cover some parts’ gradual performance reduction. Other extended auto warranties don’t necessarily cover this type of degradation over time.
- Cause and effect: The Subaru extended warranty will pay for repairs to non-covered parts if a covered part caused the damage.
- Special items: Seals and gaskets, onboard computers, and other high-tech items are included.
Warranty Limitations
We already talked a bit about the limitation of only being allowed to go to a Subaru dealership. In contrast, most third-party providers allow drivers to visit any mechanic certified by the National Institute of Automotive Service Excellence (ASE).
Another limitation is that you must purchase a Subaru extended warranty before your basic factory warranty coverage has expired. Subaru’s factory warranty period is on the short end of the spectrum compared to other manufacturers.
You don’t have much time to decide whether or not you want to get an extended warranty. On the other hand, third-party providers let you add coverage many years or miles past the factory warranty.
Subaru Extended Warranty Cost
Subaru extended warranty costs vary depending on location, mileage, coverage level, coverage length, deductible, and Subaru model. Final pricing is determined by local Subaru dealers and may be negotiable, so it’s always a good idea to shop around.
While Subaru doesn’t share the prices of its extended warranty coverage online, our researchers have found numerous instances where Subaru owners have divulged how much they paid for a Subaru extended warranty online. Depending on your specific coverage terms, the price of a Subaru extended warranty ranges from $1,500 to $3,000. On average, a Subaru extended warranty costs around $2,600 in total. Annually, you can expect to pay around $640 per year of coverage.
There are $0 and $100 deductible options. Subaru owners can choose to either pay a $100 deductible every time they bring the car to the dealership with a lower monthly payment or no deductible with higher monthly rates.
Subaru extended warranty prices are somewhat standardized. We noticed a few dealers let drivers buy these plans online. Here are a few prices listed on the New Motors Subaru dealership website: These are average and close to the standard cost for extended warranties of this length and coverage level.
Below are specific prices for Subaru extended warranties taken from the New Motors Subaru of Pennsylvania’s webpage. While these prices are the most exact that can currently be found on the internet and can help give you a better idea of your price for a particular coverage option, keep in mind that your local dealer may charge a different amount for the same coverage.
|Coverage Period
|Gold Plus ($0 Deductible)
|Gold Plus ($100 Deductible)
|Classic ($100 Deductible)
|3 Years/45,000 miles
|$1,000
|$960
|N/A
|4 Years/60,000 miles
|$1,320
|$1,080
|$980
|5 Years/60,000 miles
|$1,460
|$1,260
|$1,010
|6 Years/60,000 miles
|$1,710
|$1,500
|$1,050
|6 Years/80,000 miles
|$2,140
|$1,770
|$1,260
|7 Years/70,000 miles
|$2,150
|$1,790
|$1,280
|5 Years/100,000 miles
|$2,425
|$2,040
|$1,560
|6 Years/100,000 miles
|$2,520
|$2,220
|$1,710
|7 Years/100,000 miles
|$2,670
|$2,420
|$1,970
|10 Years/100,000 miles
|$2,870
|$2,690
|$2,186
|8 Years/120,000 miles
|$3,240
|$2,980
|$2,373
*The WRX has a surcharge of $295 and the STi has a surcharge of $495 for all 70k, 80k, and 100k plans at this dealership.
Subaru Extended Warranty Options
Looking around, you’ll also see that third-party companies offer more options for coverage. For example, CarShield offers six main warranty plans with a few different contracts in each category. Plans range from bumper-to-bumper coverage to basic powertrain coverage.
Also, third-party providers usually offer longer-term coverage than manufacturer-extended warranties. Remember, the longest term for a Subaru extended warranty is 120,000 miles. Another popular provider, CARCHEX, can cover vehicles up to 250,000 odometer miles.
Lastly, with a third-party plan, you probably won’t have to get the highest tier plan to get roadside assistance and trip interruption benefits. Endurance, in particular, has excellent benefits for the first year of coverage.
The chart below compares the Subaru extended warranties sold by dealerships vs. the top 4 manufacturer-backed extended warranties from our comprehensive reviews of the best extended car warranties:
|Feature
|Subaru
|Endurance
|CARCHEX
|CarShield
|Protect My Car
|Start Date
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Anytime
|# of Plans
|2
|6
|5 (16 options)
|6
|3
|Max. Coverage Period
|10years/120k miles
|8 years/200,000+ miles
|10 years/250,000 miles
|300,000 miles
|10 years/125,000 miles
|Repair Network
|Subaru Dealerships
|ASE® certified repair facilities.
|Over 30k facilities nationwide
|ASE® certified repair facilities.
|ASE® certified repair facilities.
|Deductible
|$0-$100
|$0+
|$0+
|$0+
|$0+
|Cancelation Policy
|Prorated Refund Anytime
|Full Refund within 30 days
|Full Refund within 30 days
|Full Refund within 30 days
|Full Refund within 30 days
|Transferable
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Trip Interruption
|Yes*
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Roadside Assistance
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Availability
|Contact Subaru Dealership For Quotes
|Get Free, instant quote
|Get Free, instant quote
|Get Free, instant quote
|Get Free, instant quote
Comparison of Manufacturer-Backed and Aftermarket Subaru Extended Warranties
The tables below contain pros and cons for manufacturer-backed and third-party extended warranties for your Subaru.
Subaru Extended Warranty Pros and Cons
Aftermarket Extended Warranties Pros and Cons
Subaru Factory Warranty Recap
Any new Subaru include a 3 year/36,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty, which is offered at the time of purchase. This plan is a bumper-to-bumper warranty that covers most of your vehicle’s components.
New Vehicle Limited Warranty Coverage
Coverage for the New Vehicle Limited Warranty Includes:
- Manufacturer parts and accessories used for repairs
- Wear Items like wiper blades, clutch and shoe linings, and brake pads.
- Defects in Subaru provided parts and workmanship
Factory Warranty Exclusions
The following items aren’t covered in a Subaru New Vehicle Limited Warranty:
- Damage from an accident or collision
- Aftermarket accessories
- Any component listed as an exclusion in your Subaru contract
Factory Warranty Recap
Subaru’s factory warranty is made up of a few different parts:
|Subaru Warranty Coverage
|Term Length
|New Vehicle Limited Warranty
|3 years/36,000 miles
|Wear Item Warranty
|3 years/36,000 miles
|Powertrain warranty
|5 years/60,000 miles
|Rust perforation limited warranty
|5 years/unlimited miles
|Hybrid system limited warranty
|8 years/100,000 miles
|Seat belt warranty
|Lifetime
*Extra benefits, which include roadside assistance and one adjustment service, have a term length of 3 years/36,000 miles.
The New Vehicle Limited Warranty is the most critical warranty, called bumper-to-bumper coverage. This warranty covers almost any mechanical or electrical part on your Subaru. When it expires, an extended warranty can provide similar coverage.
Why Would You Want a Subaru Extended Warranty?
First, Subaru’s factory warranty is one of the shortest in the industry. Many brands share the same coverage terms, but that doesn’t make the situation any better for new Subaru owners. The bottom line is you’ll have to cover repairs for most items not included in the powertrain warranty after 3 years/36,000 miles.
The powertrain warranty covers the engine, drive axle, and transmission parts. So, electrical, steering, air conditioning, and high-tech components aren’t covered after the factory warranty expires.
Subaru vehicles generally have a good reputation for longevity, so you’ll probably want to drive your Subaru for a long time. But as the mileage increases, the likelihood of repairs does as well. An extended auto warranty can help even out your monthly budget, so you don’t have to pay for a $1,000 or $2,000 repair out of pocket.
Subaru Repair Costs
Subarus tend to have low repair costs. According to RepairPal, Subaru drivers pay $617 annually for maintenance and repairs. That number is lower than the industry average of $652. Since costs are low, you can expect to find better prices on extended warranties, as well. A warranty for a Subaru Outback will likely cost less than a warranty for a Ford F-150 or an Audi A5.
The chart below contains price ranges for common repairs for Subaru vehicles. Please remember that your price depends on your vehicle make and model and the labor costs at the shop where you purchased the car.
|Subaru Repair
|Price Range
|Lower Ball Joint Replacement
|$91-$633
|Timing Belt Replacement
|$238-$729
|Door Window Motor Replacement
|$324-$379
|Starter Replacement
|$340-$573
|Water Pump Replacement
|$367-$530
|Alternator Replacement
|$432-$598
|Oil Pump Replacement
|$439-$749
|Power Steering Pump Replacement
|$537-$629
|Heater Core Replacement
|$595-$851
|Clutch Replacement
|$676-$2,281
|AC Compressor Replacement
|$803-$1,282
|Head Gasket Replacement
|$927-$2,803
Subaru parts are also easy to source, and tens of thousands of mechanics around the U.S. can work on the cars. That’s not true of many other brands.
Subaru Repair Prices
The chart below provides a more granular view of prices for specific repairs on various Subaru models. The data for these prices were taken from multiple reputable sites. Please note that repairs with the mileage included and a single dollar amount reflect user-reported problems on CarComplaints.com, and repairs with no mileage and a price range are aggregate repair ranges taken from RepairPal.com.
|Make
|Repair
|Cost
|B9 Tribeca
|Brake Bleed
|$123-$155
|BRZ
|Anti-Lock Brake System Diagnosis
|$88-$111
|Forester
|Transmission Fluid Change
|$124-$141
|Forester
|Broken coil spring (58,700 miles)
|$1,060
|Forester
|Excessive Oil Consumption (26,150 miles)
|$2,000*
|Impreza
|No Start Diagnosis
|$68-$85
|Impreza
|Head Gasket Leak (82,600 miles)
|$1,000
|Justy
|Air Conditioning System Leak Inspection
|$53-$67
|Justy
|Tire & Wheel Assembly Rotate & Balance
|$79-$100
|Legacy
|Wheel Alignment
|$143-$180
|Legacy
|Repeated Headlight failure (53,450 miles)
|$180
|Outback
|Excessive Oil Consumption (45,800 miles)
|$1,590*
|SVX
|Emission Control System Inspect
|$44-$56
|XV Crosstrek
|Air Conditioning Leak Inspection
|$53-$67
|XV Crosstrek
|Suspension System Inspection
|$70-$89
*These oil consumption cases would be covered under a class-action settlement for 665,000 Crosstrek, Forester, Impreza, Legacy, and Outback models that were manufactured from 2011-2015. The lawsuit determined these vehicles’ excessive oil consumption issues were a factory defect.
Subaru Reliability
The chart below contains the RepairPal reliability scores and average repair costs for 6 Subaru models:
|Model
|Reliability Score (RepairPal.com)
|Average Annual Repair Cost
|Crosstrek
|4.5 out of 5.0
|$492
|Outback
|3.5 out of 5.0
|$607
|Impreza
|3.5 out of 5.0
|$653
|Legacy
|4.0 out of 5.0
|$563
|Tribeca
|3.5 out of 5.0
|$563
|WRX
|3.5 out of 5.0
|$682
If you’re considering an extended warranty for your Subaru, time isn’t exactly on your side. However, it pays to take a minute and get quotes from several providers. Call around and get quotes to compare the Subaru extended warranty side-by-side with options from leading third-party companies to find the plan with the best value.
Conclusion: Is the Subaru Extended Warranty Worth It?
Subaru’s extended warranty could be a good idea if you need to get genuine Subaru parts through a dealership. The plan includes coverage for some unconventional items, too. We’d recommend going for the Gold Plus plan if you have the choice since you get more added benefits.
Subaru Extended Warranty: FAQ
Below are some frequently asked questions about the Subaru extended warranty:
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.