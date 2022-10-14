Advertiser Disclosure

As with all new vehicles, every certified pre-owned (CPO) Subaru comes with a Subaru CPO warranty. This warranty acts as a promise that your CPO Subaru is free from defects in materials or workmanship. Should your car break down, the warranty can cover the cost of repairs. However, not every repair will be covered.

In this article, we’ll explain the ins and outs of the Subaru CPO warranty as well as added benefits that are included with coverage. We’ll also go over ways to extend your Subaru CPO warranty either through a manufacturer-backed protection plan or a vehicle service contract from one of the best extended car warranty companies on the market.