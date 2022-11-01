If your new car came with a three-year/36,000-mile manufacturer’s warranty that’s about to expire, you may be considering if you should get an extended warranty to help cover unexpected repairs.

Here, we’ll take a look at different types of extended car warranties, the factors that affect cost, and ultimately whether extended protection is right for you. We’ve also included reviews of the best extended car warranty providers, so you can shop for a protection plan that gives you the best possible coverage and peace of mind.