Select Auto Protect is an extended car warranty provider that offers protection plans for unexpected vehicle repairs. The company is highly rated by customers and has a great industry reputation, but will a Select Auto Protect warranty be the best choice for you?
In this article, we’ll go over Select Auto Protect’s average cost, coverage plans, benefits, and customer reviews to see how it measures up to the best extended car warranty companies. We’ll also give our recommendations for alternative providers that offer services comparable to Select Auto Protect’s products.
Select Auto Protect Overview
Select Auto Protect is a Wilmington, Delaware-based warranty service provider with plans available in all 50 states. Founded in 2020, the startup company hasn’t been in business for very long.
Though Select Auto Protect does not yet have a rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), it holds a 4.3-star rating out of 5.0 on Trustpilot and a 4.6-star score out of 5.0 on Google. Most Select Auto Protect reviews are quite positive, praising its affordable cost, quality customer service, and transparent auto warranty plans.
With Select Auto Protect, you’ll have access to unlimited service calls, additional perks such as roadside assistance, and a 30-day money back guarantee. Select Auto Protect also has its Protection Guarantee, which means that if a covered part cannot be repaired, the provider will replace it at no extra cost.
How Much Does A Select Auto Protect Extended Warranty Cost?
Rate estimates from Select Auto Protect can range between $1,300 and $1,900 up front, but you’ll likely get a discount due to its price-match guarantee. The average cost of an extended warranty ranges from $1,000 to $3,000, but you can expect this number to increase with more comprehensive coverage plans.
How much you pay for Select Auto Protect coverage depends on a variety of factors, including:
- Vehicle year, make, model, and mileage
- Chosen coverage level
- Deductible amount
- Location
Select Auto Protect Discounts
Along with same-day sign-up savings, there are discounts offered to senior citizens, military veterans, and health care workers.
Select Auto Protect Extended Warranty Coverage
Select Auto Protect offers only three tiers of coverage: Select Platinum, Select Gold, and Select Silver. As for coverage terms, the standard vehicle service contract for Select Auto Protect is either 3 years/36,000 miles or 5 years/70,000 miles.
There is a $100 deductible for any auto repairs needed due to mechanical failures, defective parts or components, or faulty workmanship by the manufacturer. You have the freedom to take your vehicle to any repair shop, dealership, or mechanic certified by the National Institute of Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®) when filing a claim.
Below is a quick overview of each Select Auto Protect protection plan:
|Select Auto Protect Coverage Plan
|Warranty Overview
|Select Platinum
|Most comprehensive coverage level, comparable to a bumper-to-bumper warranty Covers powertrain parts as well as the turbo/supercharger, air conditioning and heating systems, and fuel system
|Select Gold
|Covers everything included in the Select Silver plan plus your car’s steering system Offers complimentary lockout assistance
|Select Silver
|Most basic coverage level, comparable to a powertrain warranty Covers the engine, transmission, cooling system, brake system, electrical system, and drive axle
Repairs for wear and tear items such as brake pads and routine maintenance services such as oil changes are not covered under any Select Auto Protect warranty plan.
Additional Select Auto Protect Benefits
Select Auto Protect also offers the following perks with its extended warranty plans:
- Trip interruption coverage
- Roadside assistance and towing
- Gas refill services
- Rental car reimbursement
- Lockout assistance (only with Select Platinum and Select Gold)
How To Get A Quote And File A Claim
To get a free quote from Select Auto Protect, you can either call the provider directly or fill out the online form and have a company representative reach out by phone.
Once you’re a Select Auto Protect customer, the waiting period for filing a claim is 30 days/1,000 miles. When filing a claim, you’ll likely pay only a small deductible when taking your vehicle to a ASE-certified repair shop.
Expect Select Auto Protect to pay the rest of your auto claim directly to the repair shop. With some used car warranty providers, you may instead have to pay for the full claim and only receive a reimbursement later on.
Select Auto Protect Reviews
Select Auto Protect is not currently listed by the BBB, but it receives positive customer reviews on Trustpilot and Google. It has an average rating of 4.3 stars out of 5.0 on Trustpilot and 4.6 out of 5.0 stars on Google, though there are only about 20 customer reviews on each site. The current reviews tend to praise Select Auto Protect representatives for their helpfulness, thorough communication, and friendly service.
Positive Select Auto Protect Reviews
Satisfied Select Auto Protect customers often speak of the company’s courteous employees and efficient service.
“Great detailed communication throughout the process. Timely follow-up and answered all my questions about vehicle warranties. I would recommend Select Auto Protect to friends and family. Overall easy process that I expected would be drawn out and cumbersome.”
– Jessica M. via Trustpilot
“I went with Select Auto Protect previously and I had a good experience, so I wanted to go back with them. The representative helped facilitate the process pretty quickly. It was painless, and it’s a good deal.”
– Anna D. via Trustpilot
Negative Select Auto Protect Reviews
Select Auto Protect receives very few negative reviews on Trustpilot and Google, though only slightly more than 20 people have reviewed the company on each site. It’s good to see that customers don’t have any huge issues with the company, but it’s hard to draw conclusions from such a limited sample size.
Our Take On Select Auto Protect: 4.0 Stars
Select Auto Protect provides car owners with excellent auto protection at generally affordable prices, so we rate the company 4.0 out of 5.0 stars. The extended warranty company offers simple coverage plans at relatively low costs.
Select Auto Protect Pros & Cons
Top Recommendations For Extended Car Warranties
Although Select Auto Protect offers quality coverage while eliminating most repair bills, there are other great warranty options that are well worth consideration. If you’re looking for some of the best car warranty companies, make sure to look at Endurance and CARCHEX.
Endurance: Best Coverage
Endurance warranty reviews call it one of the market’s most reputable extended car warranty companies. The company is a direct provider that offers six coverage levels ranging from basic powertrain coverage to plans that mirror a manufacturer’s warranty.
Every extended car warranty from Endurance comes with one year of benefits including tire repair or replacement, total loss protection, and a collision discount. The company offers free quotes online, so it’s easy to compare Endurance’s rates to those from other providers.
CARCHEX: Best For Used Cars
CARCHEX reviews reveal its strong reputation for extremely affordable car warranty plans. Its five tiers of coverage – which all come with benefits such as gas delivery, towing coverage, and 24/7 roadside assistance – begin coverage after a brief waiting period of 30 days/1,000 miles.
The company is endorsed by industry leaders such as CARFAX, RepairPal, Kelley Blue Book, and Edmunds.com and is accredited by the BBB. You can easily get a free, instant quote from CARCHEX that’s backed by the company’s No-Haggle, Low-Price Guarantee.
FAQ: Select Auto Protect
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.