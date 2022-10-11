Select Auto Protect is a Wilmington, Delaware-based warranty service provider with plans available in all 50 states. Founded in 2020, the startup company hasn’t been in business for very long.

Though Select Auto Protect does not yet have a rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), it holds a 4.3-star rating out of 5.0 on Trustpilot and a 4.6-star score out of 5.0 on Google. Most Select Auto Protect reviews are quite positive, praising its affordable cost, quality customer service, and transparent auto warranty plans.

With Select Auto Protect, you’ll have access to unlimited service calls, additional perks such as roadside assistance, and a 30-day money back guarantee. Select Auto Protect also has its Protection Guarantee, which means that if a covered part cannot be repaired, the provider will replace it at no extra cost.