Unexpected car repairs can be a major inconvenience and can put a serious dent in anyone’s budget. Since people often keep their cars as long as possible, many drivers invest in extended car warranties to cover the costs of common repairs. Numerous companies offer vehicle service contracts that vary significantly in terms of coverage and price. These companies also receive a wide range of reviews when it comes to customer service.

It can be overwhelming and confusing to sort through all that information. That’s why we decided to compare many of the best extended warranty providers to find out which perform the best. We put together a list of our top picks to make it easier for drivers to make sense of it all.

Safe-Guard Products International is one of the many companies we’ve researched, although it should be noted that Safe-Guard warranties are purchased through dealerships rather than directly by the consumer. Read on to find out what we learned about Safe-Guard auto protection plans.

