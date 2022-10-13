Unexpected car repairs can be a major inconvenience and can put a serious dent in anyone’s budget. Since people often keep their cars as long as possible, many drivers invest in extended car warranties to cover the costs of common repairs. Numerous companies offer vehicle service contracts that vary significantly in terms of coverage and price. These companies also receive a wide range of reviews when it comes to customer service.
It can be overwhelming and confusing to sort through all that information. That’s why we decided to compare many of the best extended warranty providers to find out which perform the best. We put together a list of our top picks to make it easier for drivers to make sense of it all.
Safe-Guard Products International is one of the many companies we’ve researched, although it should be noted that Safe-Guard warranties are purchased through dealerships rather than directly by the consumer. Read on to find out what we learned about Safe-Guard auto protection plans.
About Safe-Guard Auto Warranty Products
Safe-Guard Products International was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company has over 25 years of experience in the finance and insurance industries, and its contracts protect more than 13 million consumers.
Safe-Guard Auto Warranty Products
Safe-Guard Products International offers several extended warranty plans that allow customers to purchase only the coverage they want. That approach may appeal to you if you’re concerned about specific breakdowns but don’t want to pay a lot of money for a plan that includes other coverage you may not need or want.
Safe-Guard Products International offers vehicle service contracts for cars and motorcycles. Its plans can cover many repairs related to mechanical breakdowns that drivers would otherwise have to pay for out of pocket. Extended warranties are available if you have a current auto loan or lease and to those who own a vehicle outright.
Its vehicle service contracts offer several levels of coverage and can pay for parts, labor, roadside assistance, towing, and rental cars. The company can also reimburse customers for emergency travel. Members can choose to have a vehicle service contract in effect at the same time as the manufacturer’s warranty to cover repairs excluded by the manufacturer’s warranty.
SafeGuard Products International Reputation
Although Safe-Guard Products International has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) since 2012 and has received an A+ rating, it has also received its fair share of complaints. Several consumers noted they experienced poor customer service, including problems getting claims approved and refunds processed. However, this is not uncommon in the auto warranty industry.
Safe-Guard Auto Products Extended Warranty Plans
There are many Safe-Guard auto plans with various levels of coverage to protect you from unexpected repair bills. Here are the highlights:
- Vehicle Service Protection: Multiple levels of coverage available for vehicles up to 12 years old
- Precision Care:Covers replacement of wearable items that are commonly excluded by many manufacturer and third-party warranties, such as brake pads and rotors, the battery, wiper blades, belts, hoses, and fuses
- Certified Pre-Owned (CPO): Covers mechanical repairs to engine, transmission, and drivetrain for inspected and certified used vehicles
- Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Wrap: Provides coverage for the mechanical parts of a purchased CPO vehicle, including the engine, transmission, brakes, and audio/navigation
- Prepaid Maintenance: Allows you to pay in advance for routine maintenance and avoid unexpected bills and rising prices
- Tire and Wheel Protection: Covers repair and replacement of tires and wheels damaged by road hazards such as debris and potholes
- Tire Protection: Covers new tires if they get damaged by road hazards
- Dent Protection: Covers paintless dent repair process that permanently removes dings and minor dents without affecting the factory finish
- Windshield Protection: Covers front windshield repair/replacement if the windshield is damaged by rocks or other road debris
- Appearance Protection: Includes three-part protective system and warranty that covers everyday damage to a vehicle’s interior and exterior
- Key Protection: Covers replacement of a lost or damaged car key and remote
How To Purchase A Safe-Guard Auto Plan
Safe-Guard Products International sells its vehicle service plans through car dealerships. Customers can purchase an extended warranty when they buy or lease a new or pre-owned vehicle.
Plan prices depend on a vehicle’s make, model, and mileage. Many of Safe-Guard Products International’s plans don’t have deductibles, but some do. Service contracts may expire after a specified number of months or years or when the vehicle has reached a certain number of miles. A dealership representative can provide information on eligibility, pricing, and other details about individual plans.
Safe-Guard Auto Claims Process
Some vehicle service plans require a customer to receive prior authorization before a mechanic begins any repairs. If you purchase an extended warranty and your car needs repairs, don’t let anyone begin working on it until you have gotten in touch with a representative to avoid having your claim denied.
If you need to file a claim for a covered repair, you can speak to a customer service representative during Safe-Guard Products International’s business hours or fill out a form online.
Safe Guard Auto Warranty Cancellation
Safe-Guard Products International does not allow customers to transfer an existing vehicle service contract to another vehicle. If the owner sells the vehicle to another private party, the service contract can be transferred to the buyer. Refer to your agreement to confirm if your coverage is transferrable and view any applicable transfer fees.
Many contracts can be cancelled. In some cases, the customer will have to pay a fee. If a customer cancels a plan, Safe-Guard Products International will issue a refund to the dealer. The refund can be applied to the customer’s loan balance, or the customer can be given a refund.
Safe-Guard Auto Customer Reviews And Ratings
Despite its accreditation and A+ rating on the BBB, Safe-Guard Products International has received a number of negative reviews online from current and past customers. As we mentioned, this is not uncommon in the auto industry. The claims process can be a stressful time for customers.
Here are excerpts from some complaints submitted to the BBB:
“I cancelled the extended warranty for my car on 8 April 2019. Have yet to receive my refund …”
– Anonymous, posted July 23, 2019
“Warranty would not pay for two new tires, only one, even though we were told since we have an AWD car two were needed for the car to safely operate. Poor warranty and even worse customer service …”
– Anonymous, posted June 27, 2019
Below are excerpts from some reviews on Yelp:
“Do NOT buy it (extended warranty) under any circumstances – just take that money and self insure. You’ll probably save a ton! …”
– Andrea R.
“I see tons of negative reviews in regards to this company, however if you do what they explain to you and be proactive, you shouldn’t have a single problem.”
– Lauren D.
Our Verdict: Safe-Guard Products International
Safe-Guard Products International offers extended warranties that cover a wide range of repairs, as well as others that are more limited. It may be an appealing choice if you’re looking for a vehicle service contract but don’t want to pay for a plan that covers repairs you would be willing to pay for out of pocket, if necessary. The variety of plans makes it easy for customers to choose the coverage that fits their needs and budget.
Safe-Guard Auto Pros And Cons
In our review of online comments from people who have purchased extended warranties from Safe-Guard Products International, we found that a large percentage reported problems dealing with customer service. Consumers complained about impolite staff who didn’t return phone calls and difficulty getting claims paid and refunds issued. Safe-Guard Products International has, however, earned top marks from the BBB for resolving complaints in a satisfactory manner.
