There are hundreds of extended car warranties to choose from, and with that comes just as many questions. What’s covered? What’s not covered? How are claims handled? Where can I bring my car for repairs? These are all questions that you’ll ask each extended warranty provider as you’re shopping for coverage, and it helps to know some of these answers right off the bat.

We analyzed more than the best extended car warranty companies, and though we didn’t include Route 66 Extended Warranty in our top 12, below is a comprehensive guide to the pros and cons of its extended protection plans. Read through the Route 66 Extended Warranty reviews and see how the company stacks up against other extended warranty providers.