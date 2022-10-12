RED Auto Protection offers three tiers of coverage and slightly different vehicle protection plans within each tier. RED Auto Protection will provide coverage for cars with up to 200,000 miles on the odometer. However, higher mileage cars will not qualify for all plans.

You’ll have to get a quote to determine how long RED Auto Protection will provide protection for your vehicle. In addition, RED Auto Protection provides lockout assistance, towing (up to 25 miles), fuel delivery, and flat tire changes. RED Auto Protection’s plans are transferable.

Let’s take a look at the many extended auto warranties offered by the company, starting with its most comprehensive “Platinum” tier.

Platinum Vehicle Protection Plans

RED Auto Protection’s Platinum Exclusionary vehicle protection plan covers thousands of parts and components. In fact, exclusionary plans cover every part and component unless it is explicitly excluded in the contract.

Only cars with less than 75,000 miles on the odometer are eligible for Platinum Exclusionary coverage. The Platinum Exclusionary plan covers a wide range of components, including many parts that other extended warranties do not cover. Systems covered by the Platinum Exclusionary plan include:

Engine

Transmission

Fuel system

Steering

Cooling

AC/heating

Seals and gaskets

Suspension

Brake system

Transfer case

Drive axles

Luxury electrical

In addition to the Platinum Exclusionary plan, RED Auto Protection offers a Platinum Plus and Platinum Deluxe plan. Before choosing any Platinum plan, it’d be wise to talk with a sales representative or read the fine print. We read the fine print ourselves and uncovered some important differences.

Before mileage thresholds, all non-excluded parts are covered.

Beyond 100,000 miles for the Platinum Plus plan and 125,000 for Platinum Deluxe plans, coverage is reduced. For example, if you exceed the threshold for either plan, then seals and gaskets will only be covered if the repair is in connection with a covered part. There are many other subtle differences.

None of the Platinum Plans cover repair O2 sensors, fuse boxes, brake pads, shock absorbers, head and tail lamp assemblies, safety restraint systems, and various other parts. Many of the parts not covered, such as brake pads, will generally wear out with normal use.

Gold Vehicle Protection Plans

The RED Auto Protection Gold Comprehensive plan is very similar to the Platinum plan and is available for cars with less than 90,000 miles on them. The Gold Comprehensive Plan covers all of the same general systems as the Platinum Plan but fewer individual parts and components.

At first glance, the Gold plans may seem similar to the Platinum plans. However, Gold plans are not exclusionary and only cover specified parts. As a result, there are many subtle differences. With the Gold Plan, for example, seals and gaskets are only covered if they are damaged due to the breakdown of covered parts, such as internally lubricated parts.

RED Auto Protection also offers a Gold Plus Service plan. Reading through the contract, it seems to cover most of the same parts as the comprehensive plan up to 100,000 miles.

After that, coverage is reduced. For example, before 100,000 miles, the oil pan is completely covered. After 100,000 miles, it is only covered if damaged by the breakdown of a covered part.

RED Auto Protection also offers a Gold Deluxe plan that is available on cars before they reach 125,000 miles. This plan features many of the same exclusions as the Gold Plus plan post 100,000 miles.

Keep in mind that the Gold Plans are not exclusionary. If a part is not specifically listed as covered, it probably is not covered.

Powertrain Vehicle Protection Plans

The RED Auto Protection Powertrain Enhanced package covers fewer components than either the Platinum or Gold plans but does provide longer coverage (up to 150,000 miles). Most major powertrain components are covered. However, some important components are not covered.

Seals and gaskets are not covered unless they were damaged by a covered part. The same is true for cylinder heads and the engine block. While internally lubricated parts of the transmission and drive axle are protected, the external cases are not, unless damage is caused by an internally lubricated part. Various other parts are not covered.

The RED Auto Protection Powertrain Plus plan covers the same general systems. The standard Powertrain plan does not cover electrical or AC/Heating.