The British Range Rover essentially created the luxury SUV category in the United States when the first model arrived in 1987. Today, Range Rover is the top of the Land Rover family and includes four model lines: Evoque, Velar, Range Rover Sport, and the flagship, called simply Range Rover.

Range Rover’s warranty is fairly typical for luxury brands. Some luxury SUV makers offer more generous warranties and have better reputations for quality and reliability.

Customers love Range Rovers for their distinctive design, sumptuous luxury, powerful performance and, let’s be honest, image. In fact, the brand has one of the highest customer loyalty ratings in the industry, according to J.D. Power.

Despite that love, we think Range Rover customers should consider buying an extended auto warranty. Land Rover/Range Rover dealers offer such an option, but looking to third-party providers reveals more choices, potentially better value, and a much wider selection of repair facilities.

We’ve researched such aftermarket auto warranties and ranked what we think are the best extended car warranty companies. We think your best bet as a Range Rover buyer would be to consider a top-tier plan from one of our recommended providers. That’s based on Range Rover’s reliability (hint: not great) and cost of repairs (hint: expensive).

When shopping for an extended warranty, we’ve found that if you get several free quotes, you can end up with the best deal.