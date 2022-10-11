While driving a Range Rover can be a unique experience, the brand doesn’t have the best reputation for reliability. And the vehicle’s factory warranty isn’t the longest on the market. That’s why it’s important to understand what you can get from a Range Rover extended warranty.
A Land Rover Vehicle Protection Plan is a factory-backed extended warranty for a Range Rover model. However, that plan has limitations, including purchasing it from a dealer before the factory warranty runs out.
If you’re considering buying an extended warranty, you might also want to consider third-party vehicle service contracts. There are dozens of options, but not all offer good value or cover Range Rovers. We’ve researched the market and narrowed our top 12 picks for the best extended car warranty companies.
For Range Rover owners, CarShield and CARCHEX are two companies with good industry reputations, prices, and customer service.
Range Rover Extended Warranty Coverage
Based in the UK, Range Rover’s extended warranty options are available to customers in Europe and the United States. In the U.S., you can get a Land Rover Vehicle Protection Plan to extend warranty coverage on your Range Rover.
The Land Rover Vehicle Protection Plan covers most mechanical systems from failure that results from normal use. These plans include roadside assistance and are available for Range Rovers within the factory warranty period. Repairs must be performed at a Land Rover dealership, with a $100 deductible per visit. Term limits vary. Instead of offering different levels of coverage, there’s one main option for a factory protection plan. Here’s what it covers:
|System
|Parts Covered (Not Exhaustive)
|Engine
|All internally lubricated parts like main bearings, crankshaft, and piston parts
|Transmission
|All internally lubricated parts within the transmission and transfer cases, torque converter, transmission mounts, and more
|Drive axle
|Parts within the differential, transaxle, and drive housings
|Air conditioning
|Factory-installed air conditioning compressor, clutch, pulley, coils, and more
|Heating and cooling
|Thermostat, water pump, radiator, fan shroud, and more
|Electrical
|Starter, voltage regulator, alternator, ignition coil, ignition switch, and more
|Braking components
|Master cylinder, combination valves, disc calipers, power assist booster, and more
|Suspension
|Struts, retainer and bushing, mounting plates, control arm shafts, and more
|Steering
|Gear housing, power steering pump, shafts, and other internally-lubricated parts
|Fuel system
|Fuel pump, fuel tank sending unit, fuel tank, fuel lines, and fuel injectors
|High tech
|Hands-free systems, blind-spot monitors, rear monitoring systems, keyless access systems, navigation, and more
|Roadside assistance
|Spare tire installation, fuel delivery, jump-start, locksmith, towing, and trip interruption for the duration of the warranty
So, how long is the term length? Well, you’ll have to get in touch with a dealer to find out exactly. While there is one main coverage option, it seems like drivers can choose different term lengths.
As we mentioned above, the plan carries a $100 deductible if you get repairs done by a dealer. Here are a few more things to know.
- Land Rover Vehicle Protection Plans are transferable to secondary buyers.
- The contracts are cancelable, though specific details are lacking.
- Drivers can finance the plan into their monthly car payments.
- The plan is insured by “A”-rated companies.
Something common to the Vehicle Protection Plan and many other extended car warranties is damage to encasements like the transmission and transfer cases is only covered if the damage happens because of a part failure within that case.
For example, let’s say a part that was external to the transmission case failed on your Range Rover. When it broke, it also damaged the transmission case. In this example, Range Rover’s extended warranty would not cover damage to the transmission case. It would only be covered if a part inside of the case failed and caused damage to the case.
Range Rover Extended Warranty Cost
The cost of a Range Rover extended warranty varies from dealership to dealership. Costs may be negotiable but are based on your particular vehicle and the length of coverage you choose. Based on online customer reports, customers have paid between $5,000 and $6,000 for four additional years of bumper-to-bumper coverage.
Is Range Rover Extended Warranty Worth It?
There’s just something different about owning a Range Rover. Inside the vehicle, you can feel a different level of care and attention to detail. Choice materials, high-tech features, and versatile capabilities make driving a Range Rover a unique experience. That’s why it can be so frustrating when something goes wrong and needs to be repaired.
The Range Rover is a luxury SUV. The vehicle has a lot of advanced technology packed inside. Add to that high-end finish materials, and Range Rovers can be expensive to repair. Drivers should also know Range Rovers require more maintenance and care over time. When determining if Range Rover’s extended warranty is worth it, you should consider existing factory warranty coverage, the reliability of Range Rover vehicles, and the cost of paying for maintenance and repairs out of pocket.
Range Rover Factory Warranty
A Range Rover only carries its factory bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties for 4 years/50,000 miles. We say “only” because Land Rover’s standard warranty isn’t very long compared to other brands. Many companies offer five- and six-year bumper-to-bumper warranties right off the production line. A few even offer powertrain warranties for 10 years/100,000 miles.
Land Rover Vehicle Protection Plan
Here’s a refresher on what Range Rover’s factory warranty covers:
- Bumper-to-bumper (including powertrain): 4 years/50,000 miles
- Roadside assistance: 4 years/50,000 miles
- Emissions warranties: 4 years/50,000 miles
- Rust perforation: 6 years/unlimited miles
- Hybrid battery: 8 years/100,000 miles
- Standard battery: 4 years/50,000 miles
- Adjustments: 12 months/12,500 miles
Range Rover Reliability
According to RepairPal, the average reliability rating for a full-size luxury SUV is 2.5 out of 5.0. That’s already not a great score, but Range Rovers get a score of 2.0, which is even lower.
Average Repair Cost For Range Rover
On average, drivers spend about $1,174 per year on repairs. In contrast, drivers spend $652 per year on repairs across all brands and models. There’s always the possibility that you won’t use an extended warranty, but having one could save you a lot of money on Range Rover repairs. Here are a few of the more expensive repairs people have encountered with these vehicles:
|Repair
|Cost
|Steering gearbox repair
|$2,202 to $2,258
|Engine oil cooler replacement
|$784 to $872
|Park assist camera replacement
|$1,024 to $1,034
Range Rover Extended Warranty Reviews
Is a factory plan even the best option? When you think about it, Land Rover already has its drivers as customers. It doesn’t have to do anything to sell extended warranties besides incentivizing dealerships to add car plans.
On the other hand, third-party providers must work hard on their product offerings and customer service to get people to break away from a dealer plan and go with them. Two providers that demonstrate this are CarShield and CARCHEX. We’ve made an in-depth comparison of these companies, and you can click below for a free quote from each.
Extended Warranty For Range Rover
After researching several companies and different warranty situations, we think there are some advantages to going with a third-party service contract. In a word, it’s flexibility. You usually have more plan options to choose from with third-party providers, and the plans can last for longer periods.
Another nice thing is that you can add one of these contracts at almost any point of the vehicle’s life. If your Range Rover Sport has 45,000 miles on it, you’re nearing the end of the window to add a factory extended warranty. Once it crosses the line, you lose the chance. That can add a bit of pressure to get a warranty at that time.
Best Extended Warranty For Range Rover
For Range Rover owners, CarShield and CARCHEX are two companies with good industry reputations, prices, and customer service. Here’s a quick comparison of the Range Rover Extended Warranty compared to top third-party extended warranty providers.
|Range Rover Extended Warranty
|CARCHEX
|CarShield
|Start Date
|Before 5 years/60,000 miles
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Max Length of Coverage
|Not specified
|10 years/250,000 miles
|300,000 miles
|# of Plan Options
|1
|5
|6
|Transferable
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Deductible
|$100
|$0+
|$0+
|Trip Interruption
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Roadside Assistance
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Repair Network
|Dealership Preferred
|> 30,000 facilities nationwide
|Repair facilities certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®)
|Cancellation Policy
|Cancellation allowed
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Availability
|From local dealer
|Free, instant quote
|Free, instant quote
Extended Warranty Range Rover: Conclusion
In this article, we reviewed Range Rover’s extended warranty. We explained what a Range Rover extended warranty covers and how much it costs. Range Rover’s factory warranty is short compared to third-party vehicle service contract companies, and the reliability of Range Rover vehicles is at the bottom of trusted industry surveys. Your Range Rover will likely need repairs after your factory warranty expires. While Range Rover offers an extended warranty, it is better to shop around third-party vehicle service contract companies for the best extended warranty that fits your needs and budget.
Best Extended Auto Warranty For Range Rover: Recommended Providers
You should always get at least three quotes for your Range Rover if you are shopping for an extended warranty. We recommend purchasing an extended warranty for Range Rover vehicles from CarShield or CARCHEX because they offer more customizable converge options, unlike Land Rover’s on-size-fits-all extended warranty. Our review team has researched the best extended auto warranty providers, so you don’t have to. Below are reviews of the recommended providers, including what we like about them.
CarShield: Best Value
CarShield is the most popular third-party extended warranty provider, with over 8,000 reviews on Google, ranking 4.1 out of 5.0 stars, and over 22,000 reviews on Trustpilot, ranking 4.0 out of 5.0 stars. CarShield has five types of plans that can cover cars up to 300,000 miles, and its month-to-month contracts offer superior flexibility. You’ll have to get a personal quote to see what’s available for your Range Rover, but here are a few more highlights about CarShield:
- Repair shop paid directly
- Specialty coverage for high-tech systems is available
- Low ratio of complaints to customers
- Deductibles start at $0 with a maximum of $100
CARCHEX: Best For Used Cars
CARCHEX plans start with a $0 deductible and cover cars until they hit 250,000 miles. Be aware that you might find different options for a Range Rover since it’s a luxury SUV, but CARCHEX does cover Range Rovers. CARCHEX has an A+ rating with accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has been rated highly by customers. Here are a few more things to know:
- Affordable prices for many drivers
- 30-Day money-back guarantee
- Repair facility paid directly
- Choose from over 30,000 certified repair shops
FAQ: Land Rover Range Rover Extended Warranty
Below are common questions asked related to Range Rover’s extended warranty:
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.