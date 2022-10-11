While driving a Range Rover can be a unique experience, the brand doesn’t have the best reputation for reliability. And the vehicle’s factory warranty isn’t the longest on the market. That’s why it’s important to understand what you can get from a Range Rover extended warranty.

A Land Rover Vehicle Protection Plan is a factory-backed extended warranty for a Range Rover model. However, that plan has limitations, including purchasing it from a dealer before the factory warranty runs out.

If you’re considering buying an extended warranty, you might also want to consider third-party vehicle service contracts. There are dozens of options, but not all offer good value or cover Range Rovers. We’ve researched the market and narrowed our top 12 picks for the best extended car warranty companies.

For Range Rover owners, CarShield and CARCHEX are two companies with good industry reputations, prices, and customer service.