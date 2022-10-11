Although Ram has a reputation for making rugged work vehicles, reliability is not one of its strong points. And considering the paces any Ram owner is likely to put their truck through, it’s important to make sure you can cover the cost of the potentially plentiful repairs you’re going to need throughout its lifetime.

If you bought your truck new, you’re covered by the Ram warranty, which covers you for 3 years/36,000 miles, whichever comes first. However, once that runs out, you’re on your own, and that can come a lot sooner than you might realize.

Here, we’re going to go over everything that’s covered in the Ram warranty and give you some insight on a few options for extended warranties – both from Ram and some third-party providers.