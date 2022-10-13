Extended auto warranties, or vehicle service contracts, help pay to repair mechanical issues your vehicle may experience after your factory warranty has expired. Most dealerships will offer you a Ram extended warranty when you initially buy your truck or van, but the dealer’s plan isn’t the only option available.

In this article, we’ll review Ram’s extended warranty in-depth, including coverage options, additional benefits, exclusions, and more. We’ll also discuss why a third-party warranty may be the best choice for some Ram drivers.

