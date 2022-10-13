Both providers offer unique options for older, higher-mileage vehicles. Endurance sells a warranty plan that’s specifically tailored to vehicles with more miles on the odometer. The provider also has a combination warranty and maintenance plan – which is uncommon in the industry. Protect My Car offers prepaid maintenance and a partial repair coverage plan for older cars.

Protect My Car Coverage

Protect My Car offers three vehicle service contracts: Supreme, Select, and Driveline. Contracts are available for different vehicles depending on mileage, and the longest contract can cover your vehicle up to 125,000 miles. Here’s what each plan entails:

Supreme: Comprehensive stated-component coverage for most vehicle parts

Comprehensive stated-component coverage for most vehicle parts Select: High-level coverage for vehicles with more than 50,000 miles

High-level coverage for vehicles with more than 50,000 miles Driveline: Mid-level coverage for vehicles 4 to 10 years old with more than 80,000 miles

The Supreme and Select plans include a $100 deductible, while the Driveline contract increases the limit to $200. All three warranty plans include perks such as roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement.

In addition to vehicle service contracts, Protect My Car offers Ambassador Maintenance Plans. These plans can be used to cover vehicles more than 13 years old that are not eligible for the coverage mentioned above.

Ambassador Maintenance Plans cover the full cost of maintenance services such as oil changes and tire rotations, but they only pay for a partial cost of repairs for covered components. There are three Ambassador Maintenance Plans, all of which cover 25 to 75 percent of repair costs for the following items:

Engine

Transmission

Transfer case

Drive axle

Differential assembly

Front and rear suspension

Engine cooling system

Electrical

Select brake system components

Timing chain

Turbocharger

Endurance Coverage

When comparing Protect My Car vs. Endurance, you will see that Endurance offers more levels of coverage and plan lengths up to eight years or 200,000+ miles. The six Endurance plan options are outlined below.

Supreme: Comprehensive bumper-to-bumper plan with a very short list of exclusions

Comprehensive bumper-to-bumper plan with a very short list of exclusions Superior: Highest level of stated-component coverage, including most major vehicle system components

Highest level of stated-component coverage, including most major vehicle system components Secure Plus: Mid-level stated-component plan that’s more extensive than the lower-tier Select Premier and Secure plans, covering steering components

Mid-level stated-component plan that’s more extensive than the lower-tier Select Premier and Secure plans, covering steering components Select Premier: Designed for high-mileage vehicles, covering powertrain components as well as the cooling system, electrical components, and fuel delivery components

Designed for high-mileage vehicles, covering powertrain components as well as the cooling system, electrical components, and fuel delivery components Secure: Most basic and affordable Endurance warranty, providing drivers with powertrain protection for the engine, drivetrain, and transmission

Most basic and affordable Endurance warranty, providing drivers with powertrain protection for the engine, drivetrain, and transmission EnduranceAdvantage™: Covers mechanical breakdowns and regularly scheduled maintenance, with three levels of coverage available (Prime, Plus, and Preferred)

All Endurance plans include 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and a trip interruption allowance. Additionally, Endurance customers receive a free year of enrollment in the Endurance Elite Benefits program, which includes perks such as:

Tire repairs and replacements

Key fob replacement

Up to $1,000 in total loss protection

While both Protect My Car and Endurance offer high-level coverage, Endurance offers more options, lengthier contract terms, and more extensive benefits. The Protect My Car Ambassador plans may appeal to drivers with older cars. But overall, we rated Endurance as the Best Coverage option for a reason.