Protect My Car vs. CARCHEX is one of the major industry rivalries when it comes to the best extended car warranty companies. While you have plenty of options for vehicle protection beyond your vehicle’s factory warranty, our team found Protect My Car and CARCHEX to be among the leaders of the pack.
We wanted to see how Protect My Car and CARCHEX compared side-by-side, so our experts examined both companies’ pricing, coverage plans, and customer service reviews. This information can help you make an informed choice between Protect My Car vs. CARCHEX or find another extended auto warranty provider.
Overview Of Protect My Car And CARCHEX
Established in 2005 and based in St. Petersburg, Florida, Protect My Car is a popular choice for vehicle service contracts. Protect My Car offers three warranty plans — Supreme, Select, and Driveline. With Protect My Car’s Supreme and Driveline levels of protection, you will have a $100 deductible. Its lowest level of protection has a $200 deductible. It currently doesn’t offer a $0 deductible option.
CARCHEX is a bit older, having been established in 1999. Today, it is one of the most recognizable providers on the market and has partnerships with several major companies, including CARFAX, Edmunds.com, Kelley Blue Book, and RepairPal. CARCHEX is known for its plans that extend up to 10 years or 250,000 miles of coverage.
Protect My Car Vs. CARCHEX: Coverage
Protect My Car and CARCHEX both offer similar types of coverage. Both offer plans that extend coverage after your manufacturer’s warranty has expired, insulating you from sudden expensive repair costs. However, between the two, CARCHEX has more extended warranty plans and higher coverage term limits.
|Protect My Car
|CARCHEX
|Coverage Levels
|3.0
|$5.00
|Highest Mileage Limit
|125,000 miles
|250,000 miles
|Coverage Waiting Period
|30 days and 1,000 miles
|30 days and 1,000 miles
|Online Sample Contracts
|✔
|✔
|Roadside Assistance
|✔
|✔
|Rental Car Reimbursement
|✔
|✔
|Trip Interruption Coverage
|✔
|✔
When it comes to finding repair shops when you need covered repairs, you’ll have plenty of options. Both companies allow you to have your car serviced at any ASE-certified repair facility in the country, including your dealership of purchase if you prefer. This leaves you hundreds of thousands of automotive repair shops to choose from.
One important difference when looking at Protect My Car vs. CARCHEX is that CARCHEX contracts are offered through several administrators. This means each level of CARCHEX coverage has multiple contract options from different companies. While these contracts are largely similar, there are slight differences such as reimbursement amounts for roadside assistance.
Protect My Car Coverage
Protect My Car offers three levels of coverage:
- Supreme: Comprehensive stated-component coverage for most vehicle parts
- Select: High-level coverage for vehicles with more than 50,000 miles
- Driveline: Mid-level coverage for vehicles 4 to 10 years old with more than 80,000 miles
Protect My Car contracts all come with roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and a trip interruption allowance. The longest term for a Protect My Car contract is 125,000 miles.
CARCHEX Coverage
When comparing Protect My Car vs. CARCHEX, you will find that CARCHEX has more coverage options. The five CARCHEX plan options include:
- Titanium: Exclusionary coverage
- Platinum: Comprehensive stated-component coverage for nearly all vehicle systems, including high-tech electrical components
- Gold: Mid-level coverage for most major vehicle systems
- Silver: Enhanced powertrain coverage
- Bronze: Basic powertrain warranty coverage for your engine, transmission, and drivetrain
The longest CARCHEX contract term is 10 years/250,000 miles. As with Protect My Car contracts, all CARCHEX warranty plans include roadside assistance (with features such as towing, lockouts, and jump-starts), rental car reimbursement, and a trip interruption allowance.
Protect My Car Vs. CARCHEX: Cost
Our review team reached out for quotes from all of the industry’s top car warranty providers, including Protect My Car and CARCHEX. This first chart compares the cost of the highest level of coverage from each provider. We received contract terms for the same vehicle: a 2017 Honda CR-V with 45,000 miles on it.
|
|Protect My Car
|CARCHEX
|Plan
|Supreme
|Titanium
|Term Length
|Up to 75,000 miles
|6 years/125,000 miles
|Monthly Cost
|$83.86 for 36 months
|$185.20 for 18 months
|Down Payment
|First month’s payment
|First month’s payment
|Total Cost
|$3,018.96
|$2,520
|Deductible
|$100
|$100
Protect My Car offers a longer financing period but comes with a higher overall cost for a shorter period of coverage.
For more basic coverage on a high-mileage vehicle, Protect My Car offered superior financing. The chart below shows contract details for a basic warranty on a 2013 Toyota Camry with 92,000 miles.
|
|Protect My Car
|CARCHEX
|Plan
|Driveline
|Silver
|Term Length
|Up to 175,000 miles
|5 years/100,000 miles
|Monthly Cost
|$111.49 for 36 months
|$188 for 18 months
|Down Payment
|First month's payment
|First month’s payment
|Total Cost
|$4,013.64
|$2,640
|Deductible
|$100
|$100
Again, Protect My Car offered a longer financing period, but this time it was at a lower overall cost. However, the CARCHEX plan lasts for one year longer (though 15,000 miles less).
In both cases, you can pay your entire warranty cost upfront or break it down into monthly payments. Additionally, both companies offer a 30-day money-back guarantee if you find you’re not satisfied with your policy or change your mind.
Keep in mind that extended car warranty costs can vary from customer to customer and depend on a number of factors, such as your vehicle age and mileage.
Protect My Car Vs. CARCHEX: Customer Service
Protect My Car and CARCHEX reviews are mixed. While CARCHEX has the superior industry standing, reviews for customer experience on sites such as the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Trustpilot are stronger for Protect My Car. Both companies have an A+ rating from the BBB itself. Here’s a detailed breakdown of those reviews:
|
|Protect My Car
|CARCHEX
|Better Business Bureau Score
|A+
|A+
|BBB Customer Review Score
|4.5 / 5.0
|2.1 / 5.0
|Trustpilot Score
|4.6 / 5.0
|3.2 / 5.0
Protect My Car is not accredited by the BBB and has fielded over 150 complaints in the last three years on the BBB website. CARCHEX has received just over 100 complaints. Considering CARCHEX is a larger provider, this is notable.
Our Take On Protect My Car Vs. CARCHEX
When it comes to Protect My Car vs. CARCHEX, we rate CARCHEX slightly higher because of its more comprehensive coverage and superior industry standing. Costs are comparable between the two companies.
Protect My Car offers better terms on low-level coverage for high-mileage vehicles, while CARCHEX has cheaper options for the highest level of coverage. Although Protect My Car reviews are better than CARCHEX warranty reviews, Protect My Car has fielded a higher number of BBB complaints despite being a smaller company.
|Protect My Car
|CARCHEX
|Industry Standing
|4.3
|5.0
|Coverage
|4.7
|4.6
|Cost
|4.2
|4.0
|Transparency
|4.5
|5.0
|Customer Service
|4.4
|4.0
|Motor1 Rating
|4.4
|4.4
Both Protect My Car and CARCHEX are options to consider if you’re looking for peace of mind on the road. As with any major purchase, you should always research your options and compare quotes to see which company provides the best coverage for you and your unique needs. Most extended warranty providers are happy to give you a free quote if you reach out.
FAQ: Protect My Car Vs. CARCHEX
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.