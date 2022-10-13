Protect My Car vs. CARCHEX is one of the major industry rivalries when it comes to the best extended car warranty companies. While you have plenty of options for vehicle protection beyond your vehicle’s factory warranty, our team found Protect My Car and CARCHEX to be among the leaders of the pack.

We wanted to see how Protect My Car and CARCHEX compared side-by-side, so our experts examined both companies’ pricing, coverage plans, and customer service reviews. This information can help you make an informed choice between Protect My Car vs. CARCHEX or find another extended auto warranty provider.