This article takes a close look at Protect My Car reviews from customers along with coverage and cost details – the same standards we used to select the most reputable extended car warranty companies. While we will discuss the relative cost of a Protect My Car warranty, the only way to learn what a contract with PMC will cost you is to reach out for an individualized quote.
Protect My Car Review: 4.4 Stars
We rate Protect My Car as 4.4 out of 5.0 stars and recognize it for having the Best Maintenance Benefits among extended warranty providers.
|Overall Rating
|4.4/10.0
|Industry Standing
|4.3
|Coverage
|4.7
|Cost
|4.2
|Transparency
|4.5
|Customer Service
|4.4
Protect My Car Pros And Cons
Is Protect My Car Worth It?
If you decide that you want an extended vehicle warranty, it is worth at least requesting a free quote from Protect My Car. While the overall price of Protect My Car warranties can be higher than the pricing of competitors, the provider offers long-term financing options, excellent coverage, and strong peace of mind, all of which are reflected in customer reviews of the company. The slightly higher prices may be worth it, considering that Protect My Car plans include benefits rarely offered by other providers.
Protect My Car Overview
Founded in 2005 in Saint Petersburg, Florida, Protect My Car is a leading vehicle service contract provider that offers coverage plans ranging from basic powertrain protection to comprehensive bumper-to-bumper coverage for vehicles with up to 125,000 miles.
Protect My Car is one of the few vehicle service contract providers offering coverage for maintenance, which is available for all vehicles and is especially beneficial as an extended warranty for cars over 100k miles. Along with selling extended warranties, Protect My Car also sells certain car insurance products, though most drivers find its auto insurance lineup to be limited.
Protect My Car was purchased by private equity firm Crestview Partners in September 2018. The company’s mission is to eliminate the stress and anxiety associated with being financially responsible for an expensive mechanical breakdown.
Protect My Car Cost
Like most providers, Protect My Car doesn’t give exact price amounts for its plans unless you get a quote from the company. The only financial aspects disclosed in Protect My Car contracts include deductibles and payment plan options. Your monthly extended car warranty cost depends on factors like your driving and maintenance history, the plan’s down payment, and your vehicle’s make, model, age, and mileage.
Based on our research, Protect My Car costs range from around $55 to $100 a month. For deductibles, you will pay $100 for the Driveline plan and $200 for the Select and Supreme plans. All in all, you can expect to pay $700 per year on average.
When we reached out for quotes from the provider, we were quoted $96.95 monthly for a 4-year/100,000-mile Supreme plan and $67.22 monthly for a 4-year/75,000-mile Driveline plan.
|Protect My Car Plan
|Vehicle Profile
|Coverage Term
|Monthly Payment
|Down Payment
|Deductible
|Supreme
|2018 Toyota RAV4 with 30,000 miles
|4 years/100,000 miles
|$96.95
|$99.00
|$100.00
|Driveline
|2012 Chevrolet Equinox with 90,000 miles
|4 years/75,000 miles
|$67.22
|$50.00
|$200.00
According to data from our 2022 auto warranty survey, most drivers paid between $1,600 and $3,200 for their extended car warranty plan. That makes Protect My Car’s quotes somewhat pricier than the industry average, though plenty of motorists find reasonable rates.
Protect My Car Coverage
Protect My Car auto warranties provide inclusionary coverage, meaning they cover repairs for components specified in the contract, a feature that makes the contracts easy to understand. Every plan offered by Protect My Car has some aspects found in a manufacturer’s powertrain warranty, which includes coverage for the engine, transmission, and drive axles.
Protect My Car Coverage Plans
While there are basic similarities, each Protect My Car protection plan has slightly different eligibility requirements and coverage features. Protect My Car has three extended warranty plans (Supreme, Select, and Driveline) that cover vehicles with up to 10 years and 125,000 miles.
Because Protect My Car doesn’t offer the lowest or highest level of coverage on the market, all three of its plans are essentially midrange plans with some notable differences. The Supreme package has more expansive coverage and best suits newer vehicles with lower mileage. On the other hand, the Driveline and Select plans cover slightly fewer parts and are more suitable for older vehicles with higher mileage. In addition, the higher-tier plans come with add-on coverage options.
|Covered Component
|Driveline
|Select
|Supreme
|Engine
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Air Conditioning and Heating
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Transmission
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Fuel System
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Cooling System
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Drive Axle
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Transfer Case
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Differential Assembly
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Timing Chain
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Electrical
|Partial
|✓
|✓
|Steering
|✓
|✓
|Front and Rear Suspension
|✓
|✓
|Brakes
|✓
|✓
|Turbocharger
|✓
|High-Tech Electrical Components
|Optional
Below are descriptions of the three coverage levels offered by Protect My Car:
Supreme
As the closest thing Protect My Car offers to a manufacturer’s warranty on a new car, the Supreme plan is a good fit for drivers who intend to keep their vehicles for a long time and seek coverage after their factory warranty expires. While this is the most comprehensive warranty offered by Protect My Car, it doesn’t cover as much as the bumper-to-bumper plans offered by top competitors. This plan more closely resembles the comprehensive stated component contracts offered by most other providers.
Items Covered: Engine, transmission, drive axle(s), transfer case, timing chain, fuel system, cooling system, A/C and heating, electrical, steering, suspension, brakes, turbocharger, and high-tech components (optional)
Select
A good choice for used cars with over 50,000 miles and for vehicles that are just outside the eligibility requirements for PMC Supreme, Select is the middle ground between the highest and lowest plans. The Select package covers everything Supreme does except the turbocharger and navigation systems.
Items Covered: Engine, transmission, drive axle(s), transfer case, timing chain, fuel system, cooling system, A/C and heating, electrical, steering, front suspension, and brakes
Driveline
Protect My Car Driveline coverage is designed to protect the essential components of an older car. This extended warranty for high-mileage cars is available for vehicles between four and 10 years old with more than 80,000 miles. This powertrain plus plan has the same basic level of coverage as the Select and Supreme plans, with the exception of parts like the suspension, turbocharger, and navigation system. Coverage for the Driveline plan lasts for up to 5 years or 125,000 miles.
Items Covered: Engine, transmission, drive axle(s), transfer case, timing chain, fuel system, cooling system, A/C and heating, and some electrical components
Protect My Car Roadside Assistance
Benefits that come with Protect My Car extended warranties include:
- Roadside assistance: The 24/7 roadside assistance provided in PMC plans include coverage for costs of up to $100 for jump-starts, lockout services, spare tire installation, fluid delivery, towing, and phone concierge services in case of a mechanical breakdown or other roadside emergencies. Drivers are limited to two roadside assistance calls per year, with additional calls costing $50 per service. Towing services are limited to one tow per 72-hour period, and covered vehicles can only be towed to a licensed repair facility.
- Rental car reimbursement: Pays for rental vehicles while your car is in the shop for covered repairs at a rate of $30 a day for up to seven days at a max of $210 per occurrence.
- Trip interruption coverage: In cases where your vehicle must remain at a repair facility overnight, or you are more than 150 miles from home, PMC will reimburse you for daily hotel and restaurant expenses at $50 dollars a day for up to three days.
Protect My Car Rewards
Protect My Car reviews are generally positive about the company’s rewards program that provides savings and discounts at participating stores and restaurants. After PMC customers join, they get reward dollars to spend every month. You start with $50 in rewards points after you sign up and Protect My Car continues to add rewards as long as you are a member. Participating restaurants where PMC rewards dollars can be used include Marriott, Panera, Walmart, and Amazon.
Protect My Car Coverage Exclusions
While a Protect My Car vehicle service contract doesn’t cover everything, most of its exclusions are common in the industry. In order to keep your coverage valid, you’ll have to service your vehicle regularly in accordance with the manufacturer’s recommendations. This will require you to cover maintenance at your own expense and to be sure to maintain proof that such maintenance was completed for your vehicle. It is extremely important to keep a record of all repairs in order to prevent claims from being denied.
In addition to the exclusions and restrictions below, Protect My Car does not offer coverage in Alaska, California, Hawaii, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Washington state.
Excluded components and repairs: Unauthorized repairs, worn parts that haven’t completely failed, parts that upgrade the vehicle’s value, aftermarket parts and modifications, wear and tear damage, cosmetic items, exhaust pipes, wires, plugs and bulbs, accidental damage, weather, overheating and environmental damage, vehicle misuse, preexisting conditions, and failure to follow the factory maintenance schedule
Ambassador Maintenance Plans
Protect My Car also offers Ambassador Maintenance Plans, which are some of the few vehicle protection plans available for vehicles that are 13 years or older. While Ambassador plans are less expensive than regular service contracts, they do not pay for the entire cost of vehicle repairs.
A hybrid between an extended warranty and a prepaid maintenance contract, PMC Ambassador will cover between 50% and 75% of the cost for covered repairs, depending on the plan. While referred to as a maintenance program by the provider, Ambassador policies also cover breakdowns because they pay a percentage of repair expenses.
Though an excellent option for owners of older vehicles, Ambassador contracts can provide coverage for most vehicles regardless of odometer reading or age. This includes certified pre-owned vehicles. According to Protect My Car reviews, these plans are popular with those seeking a used car warranty on a vehicle with more than 150,000 miles.
Since Ambassador plans provide exclusionary coverage, they cover everything that isn’t explicitly covered in your contract. Plans differ based on the types of repairs they cover and whether or not they cover roadside assistance. The coverage comes with three free oil changes and two tire rotations annually. All plans have a 30-day, 1,000-mile waiting period.
Ambassador Plan Breakdown
Protect My Car offers three Ambassador coverage levels: Platinum, Elite, and Pro, all of which are usually paid for in monthly payments. You’ll notice that coverage doesn’t vary much from the lowest level to the highest. The main differences are the deductible amount and whether or not extra benefits are included.
Below are descriptions of the costs and benefits of each specific plan:
Ambassador Platinum: The Ambassador Platinum Plan has a deductible of 25% of the cost of repairs and includes roadside assistance.
Ambassador Pro: The Ambassador Pro has a deductible of 50% of the cost of repairs but doesn’t include roadside assistance. Additional benefits include free oil changes and tire rotations.
Ambassador Elite: Ambassador Elite is the most comprehensive and expensive Ambassador plan. The Elite plan has a deductible of 50% of repair costs. Additional benefits include rental car reimbursement, free oil changes, free tire rotations, roadside assistance, and towing.
Here’s a closer look at the components covered by each plan:
The coverage levels for Ambassador packages are similar to those for the Supreme plan. Protected components include the engine, transmission, transfer case, drive axle, front and rear suspension, cooling system, A/C and heating, electrical, select braking components, timing chain, and turbocharger.
|Car Component
|Ambassador Elite
|Ambassador Pro
|Ambassador Platinum
|Deductible
|50%
|50%
|25%
|Engine
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Transmission
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Transfer Case
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Drive Axle
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Differential Assembly
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Front and Rear Suspension
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Cooling System
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Air Conditioning and Heating
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Electrical
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Select Brake System Components
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Timing Chain
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Turbocharger
|✓
|✓
|✓
Ambassador Benefits: Complimentary benefits that come with plans include lockout service, flat-tire assistance, rental reimbursement, three oil changes per year, two tire rotations per year, roadside assistance (Elite and Platinum only) and guaranteed savings of 25-75% on repairs.
Ambassador Exclusions: Components not included are brake pads, bulbs, spark plugs, rotors, air bags, mufflers, and wear and tear items.
How Does Protect My Car Work?
Protect My Car offers some of the best extended car warranty plans that cover both younger vehicles and older, high-mileage vehicles. As a direct provider, Protect My Car administers its own policies, meaning you won’t have to work with a middleman when filing claims.
Protect My Car Quotes Process
According to Protect My Car reviews, the company can work with nearly any customer’s budget to identify affordable options. Potential Protect My Car customers should speak with a PMC customer service representative for details about coverage, availability, and pricing. In order to request a quote, you can either fill out a form on ProtectMyCar.com or call the company directly. Before signing up, make sure to read your contract and thoroughly understand the coverage provided by your potential plan.
How To Cancel Protect My Car
Like most providers, Protect My Car offers warranties with a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you’ve changed your mind or are unhappy with your coverage, you can receive a full refund within 30 days. After the 30-day period, you can get a prorated refund at any time.
If you cancel after the first 30 days, the prorated refund will be based on mileage or time and include a $50 cancellation fee. In either case, any claims paid will also be deducted. To cancel a Protect My Car Warranty, all you have to do is put in a phone call to the company. In some cases, you may be required to fill out a cancellation form and send it to the provider.
Waiting Period
While there is a 30-day guarantee, you can’t actually use your warranty coverage until after this period is over. For those with an Ambassador policy, this waiting period is only 15 days. Having a specified wait period before coverage begins is a common practice in the industry that is put in place to protect the provider from having to pay for issues the owner knew about prior to purchasing the policy.
Transfer Your PMC Plan
Protect My Car warranties are also fully transferable. Therefore, if you decide to sell a vehicle covered by Protect My Car, you can either cancel for a prorated refund or transfer the coverage to the new owner.
Protect My Car Claims Process
Filing a claim with Protect My Car is a simple and straightforward process. As soon as your car suffers a mechanical breakdown, call the PMC claims department. If you need towing, the provider will have your car towed to the nearest repair facility. When speaking with a customer service agent, you’ll also want to obtain prior authorization before any repairs are performed (with the exception of emergencies outlined in the PMC contract).
Protect My Car Repairs
When your vehicle reaches an ASE-certified facility for a covered repair, you’ll need to give the shop your identification and warranty info. In some instances, you’ll need to have the repair facility perform an inspection on your vehicle in order to diagnose the issue and give a price estimate.
Protect My Car reserves the right to require these types of inspections. After this, the repair shop will get in touch with Protect My Car, who will authorize the auto repairs. Note that repair costs aren’t covered by your contract prior to any repair being authorized or performed.
Once covered repairs are completed, Protect My Car will either reimburse you for the cost of repairs (minus the deductible, which you pay upfront) or pay the shop directly. Unlike with warranty plans from automakers themselves, you don’t need to head to a dealership for repairs from Protect My Car.
Protect My Car Reviews and Ratings
As with most warranty companies, there are negative reviews about the claims experience too. It’s also important to note that Protect My Car online ratings are mostly from recent years and don’t reflect the company’s long history.
Protect My Car BBB Rating
The company has a 4.1-star rating from around 600 customer reviews logged with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). The organization also rates Protect My Car as an A+. These are exceptionally high satisfaction scores for the extended auto warranty industry.
Customers have lodged 261 complaints against Protect My Car through the BBB in the last three years, but for an extended auto warranty company of Protect My Car’s size, this number represents only a small percentage of customers.
Positive Protect My Car Reviews
Satisfied Protect My Car customers mention quality claims service and great coverage. Several Protect My Car Reviews mentioned knowledgeable, courteous customer service agents and a simple repair process. The company has received a rating of “Excellent” from Trustpilot, with 82% of its 3,300 total customer reviews being positive, resulting in an impressive 4.4 stars out of 5.0 on the platform.
Based on Protect My Car reviews, company representatives are thorough and take plenty of time to make sure customers understand what’s in their coverage.
“I have been with Protect My Car for the past five years, and they have paid out over $2,500 for my 2013 Nissan Quest. Their customer service support and how they look out for their customers is unlike anything I have encountered before…”
Francis D via. BBB
“Very satisfied with the recent service I received when I got an oil change. Had the shop call the number on the card, and everything went smoothly from there.”
Michael via Trustpilot
Protect My Car Review
We rate Protect My Car 4.4 out of 5.0 stars and recognize it for having the Best Maintenance Benefits. Being able to choose between a maintenance plan and an extended auto warranty offers much flexibility, which is reflected in positive reviews about the company’s long, flexible payment terms.
When we reviewed the best extended car warranties across the country, several offerings from Protect My Car were among our top picks. Protect My Car has a strong industry standing, and the company offers reliable vehicle service contracts. Protect My Car reviews are mostly positive and reflect the provider’s customer service reputation and use of good business practices.
Protect My Car Warranty Reviews: Conclusion
Protect My Car is a good choice when it comes to an extended warranty, offering you peace of mind on the road for a reasonable rate. But any time you shop for vehicle protection plans, it’s always a good idea to compare rates from multiple extended warranty companies. We recommend getting at least three quotes so you can make sure you’re getting the best coverage and price. Since rates vary from customer to customer, you’ll want to have a quote for your exact vehicle.
Protect My Car Reviews: FAQ
Below are some frequently asked questions about Protect My Car:
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.