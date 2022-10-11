Protect My Car offers some of the best extended car warranty plans that cover both younger vehicles and older, high-mileage vehicles. As a direct provider, Protect My Car administers its own policies, meaning you won’t have to work with a middleman when filing claims.

Protect My Car Quotes Process

According to Protect My Car reviews, the company can work with nearly any customer’s budget to identify affordable options. Potential Protect My Car customers should speak with a PMC customer service representative for details about coverage, availability, and pricing. In order to request a quote, you can either fill out a form on ProtectMyCar.com or call the company directly. Before signing up, make sure to read your contract and thoroughly understand the coverage provided by your potential plan.

How To Cancel Protect My Car

Like most providers, Protect My Car offers warranties with a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you’ve changed your mind or are unhappy with your coverage, you can receive a full refund within 30 days. After the 30-day period, you can get a prorated refund at any time.

If you cancel after the first 30 days, the prorated refund will be based on mileage or time and include a $50 cancellation fee. In either case, any claims paid will also be deducted. To cancel a Protect My Car Warranty, all you have to do is put in a phone call to the company. In some cases, you may be required to fill out a cancellation form and send it to the provider.

Waiting Period

While there is a 30-day guarantee, you can’t actually use your warranty coverage until after this period is over. For those with an Ambassador policy, this waiting period is only 15 days. Having a specified wait period before coverage begins is a common practice in the industry that is put in place to protect the provider from having to pay for issues the owner knew about prior to purchasing the policy.

Transfer Your PMC Plan

Protect My Car warranties are also fully transferable. Therefore, if you decide to sell a vehicle covered by Protect My Car, you can either cancel for a prorated refund or transfer the coverage to the new owner.

Protect My Car Claims Process

Filing a claim with Protect My Car is a simple and straightforward process. As soon as your car suffers a mechanical breakdown, call the PMC claims department. If you need towing, the provider will have your car towed to the nearest repair facility. When speaking with a customer service agent, you’ll also want to obtain prior authorization before any repairs are performed (with the exception of emergencies outlined in the PMC contract).

Protect My Car Repairs

When your vehicle reaches an ASE-certified facility for a covered repair, you’ll need to give the shop your identification and warranty info. In some instances, you’ll need to have the repair facility perform an inspection on your vehicle in order to diagnose the issue and give a price estimate.

Protect My Car reserves the right to require these types of inspections. After this, the repair shop will get in touch with Protect My Car, who will authorize the auto repairs. Note that repair costs aren’t covered by your contract prior to any repair being authorized or performed.

Once covered repairs are completed, Protect My Car will either reimburse you for the cost of repairs (minus the deductible, which you pay upfront) or pay the shop directly. Unlike with warranty plans from automakers themselves, you don’t need to head to a dealership for repairs from Protect My Car.