The decision to purchase a car warranty is important, so it’s wise to review the pros and cons of an extended car warranty first.
Benefits Of Extended Warranty For Cars
Below are some benefits of getting an extended warranty.
Save A Significant Amount Of Money On Costly Repairs
While the reliability of automobiles has improved over time, they are still very expensive to maintain. According to AAA, even new vehicle owners spend about $1,186 yearly to maintain and repair their vehicles.
For example, according to Angie’s List, a common timing belt replacement can cost up to $900. In addition, a broken timing belt replacement may cost up to $2,000 or more if it causes damage to a vehicle’s pistons, water pump, or valves.
If you own an extended car warranty from a reputable provider such as CARCHEX, you will pay a relatively small deductible when your timing belt needs replacement, ranging from $0 to $100. This is the most important consideration when comparing the pros and cons of extended car warranties.
Keep Your Vehicle Instead of Feeling Pressure To Sell It
If your car needs a costly repair to be safely driven, you may feel it’s necessary to sell your vehicle, even if you would love to keep it.
According to AAA, one in three U.S. consumers cannot afford an unexpected car repair bill between $500 and $600. Suppose you would like to keep your vehicle and cannot afford a costly repair but can afford a monthly car warranty payment. In that case, buying an extended warranty is an intelligent decision.
Customize Your Protection
Car warranty providers often allow you to make a partial or fully customized plan depending on your needs. For example, modern vehicles come with complex technological systems, and it is common for these technological systems to fail or need repair.
For automobile owners who can’t live without their Bluetooth or navigation system functioning correctly, purchasing an extended warranty for their technological systems makes sense. Drivers who don’t rely on these systems can save money by choosing not to cover them.
Cons Of Extended Warranties For Cars
Though extended car warranties can save you significant amounts of money for expensive repairs, they can sometimes cost you more long-term.
If you’re paying $60 monthly for an extended car warranty, that is $720 a year out of your pocket. In addition, there is often a deductible whenever you claim warranty coverage. An extended car warranty may not be worth it for someone with a very reliable vehicle who can afford a costly repair.
You May Feel Tied Down to Your Current Vehicle
Extended warranties are often cheaper the earlier in your vehicle’s lifespan that you purchase them. If you invest in an extended auto warranty for years, you may hesitate to buy a different vehicle. However, many car warranties are transferable, which may help increase resale value.
For automobile owners without an extended car warranty, purchasing a different vehicle may be easier.
Extended Warranty Plans Only Cover Some Things
Some consumers buy an extended warranty plan without reading the plan’s details and are caught off-guard when their extended car warranty does not cover a needed repair.
Reputable warranty providers will provide a transparent list of exclusions on their plans. It is wise to read that list before purchasing an extended car warranty.
Are Extended Car Warranties Worth It?
Yes, an extended car warranty can be worth it for you. There are more pros than cons to buying an extended warranty if you can’t afford unexpected repair costs and you plan to keep your car for several years.
An extended car warranty, also called a vehicle service contract, is a protection plan that takes effect after your original factory warranty expires. The warranty is designed to bring peace of mind on the road. While more likely for older, used cars, unexpected breakdowns can occur anytime. Suppose you own a new car from a dealership. In that case, it may still be covered under the manufacturer’s warranty, but check the fine print since the factory warranty will only cover auto repairs for a few years after purchase. Every car owner should have a plan for how they will pay for repairs. One way to plan for these costs is by purchasing an extended car warranty.
Pros And Cons Of Extended Warranties: Conclusion
After considering the pros and cons of extended car warranties, you may decide that an extended warranty is right. The first step to finding the best warranty for your needs is researching and comparing prices. We recommend you shop for the best price and coverage for your car from top third-party warranty providers.
Our Recommendations For Extended Car Warranties
Extended Car Warranties: FAQ
Below are some frequently asked questions about the pros and cons of extended car warranties:
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.