Below are some benefits of getting an extended warranty.

Save A Significant Amount Of Money On Costly Repairs

While the reliability of automobiles has improved over time, they are still very expensive to maintain. According to AAA, even new vehicle owners spend about $1,186 yearly to maintain and repair their vehicles.

For example, according to Angie’s List, a common timing belt replacement can cost up to $900. In addition, a broken timing belt replacement may cost up to $2,000 or more if it causes damage to a vehicle’s pistons, water pump, or valves.

If you own an extended car warranty from a reputable provider such as CARCHEX, you will pay a relatively small deductible when your timing belt needs replacement, ranging from $0 to $100. This is the most important consideration when comparing the pros and cons of extended car warranties.

Keep Y our V ehicle I nstead of F eeling P ressure T o S ell I t

If your car needs a costly repair to be safely driven, you may feel it’s necessary to sell your vehicle, even if you would love to keep it.

According to AAA, one in three U.S. consumers cannot afford an unexpected car repair bill between $500 and $600. Suppose you would like to keep your vehicle and cannot afford a costly repair but can afford a monthly car warranty payment. In that case, buying an extended warranty is an intelligent decision.

Customize Your Protection

Car warranty providers often allow you to make a partial or fully customized plan depending on your needs. For example, modern vehicles come with complex technological systems, and it is common for these technological systems to fail or need repair.

For automobile owners who can’t live without their Bluetooth or navigation system functioning correctly, purchasing an extended warranty for their technological systems makes sense. Drivers who don’t rely on these systems can save money by choosing not to cover them.