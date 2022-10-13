You may no longer be able to get a quote from Premier Protection Services. When you call the number listed on the website, you may be directed to a different company.

No matter what extended warranty provider you speak to, do not feel pressured to make an immediate decision to purchase the contract. Always remember to read through the inclusions, terms, and conditions carefully before you sign on the dotted line.

While the online sample contracts will help you gain a rough understanding of what would be covered under each plan, you should refer to your own contract for specific details.

Filing A Claim

Premier Protection Services car warranty plans are accepted at all dealerships and ASE-certified repair facilities in the country. If you have a breakdown, you should take reasonable steps to prevent any further damage and get the vehicle towed to a repair facility.

You will need to provide the repair shop a copy of your contract and your contract number. Both you and the repair facility should contact the administrator to get prior authorization for the repairs. Repairs without prior authorization may not be eligible for coverage. Exceptions may be made in some cases where the breakdown occurs after normal business hours and the repair costs less than $400. However, you should still inform the administrator of the repairs as early as possible.

Upon diagnosis, the administrator will issue an authorization number. This number should appear on your repair receipts. If a teardown is deemed necessary, you will have to authorize it and pay the costs. The administrator will pay for the teardown if the breakdown is caused by a covered part.

If your claim is approved, the payment will be made directly to the repair shop or you will be reimbursed for the repair costs. If you have a deductible, you will be required to pay it directly to the repair shop.