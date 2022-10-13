A powertrain warranty is a type of limited warranty that covers the cost of repairing or replacing parts of the powertrain, such as the engine, drivetrain, and transmission. The warranty can protect you from costly repairs, as the components of the powertrain are often the most expensive to fix.

What Does A Powertrain Warranty Cover?

A powertrain warranty covers the costs of repairs and replacement parts due to a mechanical breakdown of the powertrain (engine, drivetrain, and transmission. Conversely, a bumper-to-bumper warrant, which is the other most common type of warranty, covers more systems and components for a shorter period of time than a powertrain warranty.

In order to have the best idea of what powertrain warranties cover, it is important to understand more about (1.) what exactly a powertrain is, and (2.) what isn’t covered in a powertrain warranty, both of which we discuss in the following sections.