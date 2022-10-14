Porsche offers its Vehicle Service Protection Plan in two forms: Powertrain and Platinum. Each comes with the choice of coverage running 1 to 6 years beyond the factory 4-year/50,000-mile new vehicle warranty period, up to a max of 10 years or 100,000 miles.

These warranty products are available on new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Porsche vehicles at the time of purchase. You can also add this coverage in the Porsche dealer’s service department for a vehicle that is still covered under the original manufacturer’s warranty.

The Porsche extended warranty offers a choice between two deductibles: $100 and $250. Choosing the $250 deductible lowers the upfront warranty cost, but if you select the $100 deductible, it is waived when you have a covered repair done at your selling dealer.

According to Porsche customers posting on internet forums, the price jump from the nine-year to 10-year plan is the biggest, suggesting that the nine-year plan may be the best value.

Choosing the Powertrain plan covers only the engine, transmission, drive axle (including all-wheel drive, if so equipped), and seals and gaskets.

Choosing the Platinum option covers those areas and adds systems throughout the vehicle:

Climate control system, including air conditioning and heater components

Front and rear suspension, including shock absorbers, bushings, and bearings

Steering and brakes

Fuel system, including fuel injection and sensors

Electrical system, including power windows and seats

Navigation, audio, and high-tech, including navigation display and Bluetooth

The Porsche Vehicle Service Protection Plan is valid at “all participating, authorized Porsche dealers or other authorized licensed repair facilities,” according to Porsche.

Each contract also comes with 24-hour roadside assistance with enhanced roadside benefits, including:

Reimbursement of up to $250 for towing to your original selling dealer or to the nearest authorized licensed repair facility. Note that Porsche will cover towing to your selling dealer if a breakdown occurs within 100 miles of it. If it’s a longer distance, your car will be taken to the nearest authorized licensed repair facility. (Porsche does not specify if this is always a Porsche dealer.)

Rental car reimbursement up to $50 per day for up to 10 days. (The customer would have to pay for any additional insurance, such as the collision damage waiver.)

Trip interruption coverage of up to $200 per day for a maximum of five days.

If you sell your Porsche to a private party, the extended warranty plan can be transferred to the new owner for a one-time $50 fee.