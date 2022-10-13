Porsche Extended Warranty Coverage

The Platinum Plan provides the most comprehensive coverage of the two options. It covers:

Engine

Transmission

Drive axle

Seals and gaskets

Climate control

Shocks

Front and rear suspension

Steering

Brakes

Fuel system

Electrical system

Navigation

Audio and high-tech features

The Powertrain Plan is limited to the engine, transmissions, drive axle, and seals and gaskets. Some powertrain warranty plans don’t cover seals and gaskets, so it’s nice to see Porsche providing this coverage.

Porsche Extended Warranty Perks

In addition to the above coverage, your Porsche Vehicle Service Protection plan will also provide 24-hour roadside assistance, reimbursement up to $250 for towing, and rental car reimbursement ($50 per day) for up to 10 days while your car is being repaired.

You can select either a $100 or $250 deductible per claim. Plans with lower deductibles have higher premiums. The $100 option is technically a “disappearing” deductible, meaning if the covered repairs are performed at your selling dealership, the deductible is waived.

Porsche Extended Warranty Add-Ons

Porsche also sells the following plans separately: