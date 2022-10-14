Leave it to Porsche, arguably the world’s most successful sports car maker – and also, of course, a successful SUV, sedan, and EV maker – to put a more powerful spin on the certified pre-owned (CPO) category. Called Porsche Approved, the Porsche CPO program goes beyond most other carmakers’ CPO programs in key areas.

If you are in the market for a high-end sports car, SUV, or sedan, and you have not thought of a certified pre-owned Porsche, the CPO program may make you take a closer look. At the same time, we think it’s a good idea to consider buying an extended car warranty, in some cases for reasons you might not have expected.

Porsche offers its own Vehicle Service Protection Plans, but we recommend taking a close look at our best extended car warranty review to find the best providers.

Keep in mind that aftermarket auto warranty providers might not cover all Porsche models.

Endurance covers most Porsche models, while CARCHEX and CarShield cover some Porsche models. Check with a Porsche dealer on pricing for Porsche extended warranties and compare that to what third-party providers offer. A third-party warranty choice could make your Porsche dream car more attainable.