If your manufacturer auto warranty has expired, an expensive car repair like an engine replacement can take a heavy toll on your finances. This is where an extended warranty, or vehicle service contract, comes into play. These plans continue your auto coverage for a specific number of years or miles after the original car warranty expires.
Here, we review Platinum Auto Warranty and see how it compares with the best extended warranty companies, based on factors like cost, coverage, customer service, and trustworthiness. Compare free quotes between these companies to find the best fit for your budget and vehicle.
What We Think About Platinum Auto Warranty
Florida-based Platinum Auto Warranty functions like an online marketplace. You can ask for a free quote by submitting your name, phone number, email address, zip code, and the year, make, model, and mileage of your vehicle. The company will share that information with their car warranty partners and have someone reach out to you with a quote. The company tagline promises drivers “up to 60 percent savings” on auto repairs.
Platinum Auto Warranty Coverage
Since Platinum Auto Warranty is not your standard warranty provider and instead functions as a marketplace for different car warranty companies, it does not describe any coverage plans in detail or offer sample contracts online. However, you will find warranty options that include protection for mechanical, electrical, and engine parts, as well as roadside assistance.
In general, almost every car warranty coverage option will fall into one of these options:
- Exclusionary coverage provides comprehensive coverage for most car parts except listed exclusions and is similar to a manufacturer’s warranty. These are also called bumper-to-bumper warranties.
- Stated component coverage provides coverage for listed parts of major car component groups like the air conditioning and heating, electrical, steering, and fuel systems.
- Powertrain coverage provides protection for the most important parts of the car such as the engine, transmission, and drive axle and is suitable for older cars with higher mileage
At Platinum Auto Warranty, there is no limit to the number of claims that a customer can submit, and the coverage will be valid across the country. If your plan includes roadside assistance, emergency services like towing, flat tire, lockout, and battery jump-start may be covered up to a certain limit.
The contract waiting period, cancellation terms, renewal, and payment options will vary by provider and should be listed in the contract. Your contract will also specify the limits of liability, exclusions, what type of parts – new, used, or remanufactured – will be used for the repairs.
Platinum Auto Warranty Quote
Platinum Auto Warranty does not offer quotes over the phone and instead has a free online quoting form to get information about car warranty pricing and coverage. While this may be a convenient way to get quotes from multiple providers, be aware that you’re agreeing to receive emails, text messages, and phone calls from the company and its marketing partners by submitting their information. We recommend reading the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy online to learn how Platinum Auto Warranty uses your information.
If a car warranty representative reaches out to you for a quote, you can expect to be asked questions about the type of coverage you want, how long you intend to keep the car, how many miles you drive every year, and so on. You can also use this opportunity to have all your questions about the warranty answered.
Many third-party car warranty providers allow you to take your car to any licensed and ASE-certified repair shop in the country. However, some providers may require you to have the car repaired in-network for coverage. It would be smart to clarify this up front before you purchase an extended warranty plan.
Platinum Auto Warranty Claims
Since Platinum Auto Warranty only offers a car warranty marketplace and doesn’t directly handle claims, it doesn’t provide any information about the claims process online. To understand the claims process, talk to the warranty companies directly or read the service contract. In general, all plan administrators require you to obtain prior authorization before you perform any repairs on the car to be eligible for coverage.
When you take your car for repairs, provide a copy of your service contract or the contract number to your repair shop for them to contact the administrator for authorization. If it is a covered repair, some administrators may pay the repair bills directly to the repair shop while others may ask you to pay the shop first and then be reimbursed. Some car warranty providers may require you to produce maintenance records to qualify for coverage, so make sure you have your maintenance receipts handy when you file a claim.
Platinum Auto Warranty Cost
Platinum Auto Warranty doesn’t list sample extended warranty costs. In general, your vehicle service contract cost will depend on the age of your car, its make and model, its mileage, and the type of coverage you want to have.
Platinum Auto Warranty Customer Service
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is a major go-to resource if you want to read extended car warranty reviews and learn about a company’s approach to resolving customer complaints and general code of conduct. Platinum Auto Warranty currently does not have a business profile on BBB or customer review websites like Trustpilot.
Our Take On Platinum Auto Warranty
Overall, you could consider getting a quote from Platinum Auto Warranty and see if it can give you the coverage and price you want for your auto warranty. Once the quotes are in, however, you should do your homework and determine if the plans are underwritten by reputable companies with good customer service and a track record for honoring their commitments.
Platinum Auto Warranty Pros And Cons
Since not a lot of information is available about Platinum Auto Warranty, you may understandably be wary of getting auto warranty coverage through this company. If you feel Platinum Auto Warranty is not a good fit for you and would rather purchase extended warranties from a leading extended car warranty provider with decades of experience and endorsements from industry leaders, we recommend Endurance, CarShield, and Olive.
Endurance: Best Coverage
Endurance is our top pick for car warranty coverage in the industry. This company received a 4.4-star “Excellent” rating on Trustpilot based on over 3,200 positive Endurance warranty reviews. Its Better Business Bureau (BBB) page has a 3.4-star rating from customers based on more than 1,000 reviews. Endurance reviews found that customers appreciate the quick and easy claims process.
There is a total of six levels of coverage you can choose from Endurance. The first five are extended warranties with varying levels of coverage to protect against mechanical breakdowns. The last Endurance plan, EnduranceAdvantage™ is a combination between an extended auto warranty and a maintenance contract.
CarShield: Best Monthly Payments
Founded in 2005, CarShield is one of the most popular car warranty companies in the U.S. with over a million vehicles covered. In addition to the usual coverage options, CarShield also offers unique plans for specialty vehicles and vehicles with high-tech electrical systems. Low or $0 deductibles, direct payment of claims to the repair shop, and 24/7 roadside assistance are other benefits of CarShield auto warranty plans.
Before signing a contract, set some time aside to shop around and compare quotes from multiple providers. Smart research is key to choosing the right warranty provider, saving money, and keeping your car in good condition for a long time.
Olive: Best Online Warranty
Olive is an upstart extended warranty company hoping to pull the industry into the modern era. Based on the provider’s 4.4-star average customer score on Google Reviews, the plan appears to be catching on.
The provider’s chief calling card is its simplicity. A digital-first interface simplifies the process of filing a claim, while below-average rates make payments easier to bear. Add on Olive’s lack of a waiting period before filing a claim, and the company appears ready to shake up the extended auto warranty space.
