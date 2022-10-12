Since Platinum Auto Warranty is not your standard warranty provider and instead functions as a marketplace for different car warranty companies, it does not describe any coverage plans in detail or offer sample contracts online. However, you will find warranty options that include protection for mechanical, electrical, and engine parts, as well as roadside assistance.

In general, almost every car warranty coverage option will fall into one of these options:

Exclusionary coverage provides comprehensive coverage for most car parts except listed exclusions and is similar to a manufacturer’s warranty. These are also called bumper-to-bumper warranties.

Stated component coverage provides coverage for listed parts of major car component groups like the air conditioning and heating, electrical, steering, and fuel systems.

Powertrain coverage provides protection for the most important parts of the car such as the engine, transmission, and drive axle and is suitable for older cars with higher mileage

At Platinum Auto Warranty, there is no limit to the number of claims that a customer can submit, and the coverage will be valid across the country. If your plan includes roadside assistance, emergency services like towing, flat tire, lockout, and battery jump-start may be covered up to a certain limit.

The contract waiting period, cancellation terms, renewal, and payment options will vary by provider and should be listed in the contract. Your contract will also specify the limits of liability, exclusions, what type of parts – new, used, or remanufactured – will be used for the repairs.