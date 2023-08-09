Ox Car Care stands out from other extended auto warranty providers by offering these free benefits with each plan:

Oil changes

Tire rotations

Alignment checks

Rental cars

Roadside assistance

Also, the company has a 30-day money back guarantee. So if Ox Car Care doesn’t meet your needs, you’ll be able to get a refund.

How We Rated Ox Car Care Warranty

We update our review standards several times each year to give you the most accurate information. Our warranty research evaluates providers in the following categories:

Industry Standing

We give Ox Car Care an industry rating of 3.0 out of 5.0 stars. The reason for this is its low ratings on Trustpilot, where it earned an average of 1.4 out of 5.0 stars with over 50 reviews. The fact that the provider didn’t earn any 5.0-star ratings and earned only one 4.0-star ranking was concerning, which is why we give it a lower rating in this category.

Coverage

Ox Car Care offers three coverage levels, placing it on par with other extended auto warranty providers. All plans include free oil changes and tire rotations, which warranty providers don’t usually provide. And with its three levels of protection, the company has options to fit various car owners’ needs. Based on this information, we give Ox Car Care 4.6 out of 5.0 stars for coverage.

Cost

To get a free quote for Ox Car Care’s vehicle service contracts, you’ll need to fill out the form on its website or call at 1-800-301-4074. We received quotes for two levels of coverage on two vehicles: a 2020 Honda CR-V and a 2020 Toyota Corolla. For both vehicles and levels of coverage, the price was around $5,000 with an activation fee of $75. The sales agent told us the normal enrollment fee is $295.

We give Ox Car Care’s cost a 3.0-star score. Your price will depend on many factors, such as your vehicle and where you live.

Transparency

Because Ox Car Care has sample contracts on its website and offers a money-back guarantee, we give it 4.0 stars for transparency.

Customer Service

Along with having a low Trustpilot score, Ox Car Care has an average Google rating of 1.3 out of 5.0 stars. Customer reviews on both sites mention receiving poor service when trying to contact support and having claims denied. We give its customer service 2.0 out of 5.0 stars for all of the complaints and the fact many reviewers share the same problems.

Is Ox Car Care Warranty Worth It?

Yes, it can be worth it to get an extended car warranty from Ox Car Care. Its strengths are its coverage levels and free perks. But be mindful of the negative customer reviews, which indicate the provider is slow to respond to requests and denies claims. Its 30-day money back guarantee shows there’s transparency in its services, and that makes it worth consideration.

Pros Free perks such as oil changes and tire rotations 30-day money-back guarantee Cons Negative customer reviews Same prices quoted for different plans Only three warranty plans

Ox Car Care Warranty Quick Facts

Founded : 2015

Headquarters : Irvine, Calif.

Coverage options : Diamond, Platinum, and Gold plans

Is Ox Car Care Warranty Legit?

Yes, Ox Car Care is a legitimate warranty company. Founded in 2015, it’s one of the newest extended auto warranty providers. Ox Car Care’s website says the company has covered more than one million vehicles.