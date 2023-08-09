View Plans For Our Most Affordable Provider – CarShield
Our Ox Car Care Warranty Review And Methodology
Ox Car Care stands out from other extended auto warranty providers by offering these free benefits with each plan:
- Oil changes
- Tire rotations
- Alignment checks
- Rental cars
- Roadside assistance
Also, the company has a 30-day money back guarantee. So if Ox Car Care doesn’t meet your needs, you’ll be able to get a refund.
How We Rated Ox Car Care Warranty
We update our review standards several times each year to give you the most accurate information. Our warranty research evaluates providers in the following categories:
Industry Standing
We give Ox Car Care an industry rating of 3.0 out of 5.0 stars. The reason for this is its low ratings on Trustpilot, where it earned an average of 1.4 out of 5.0 stars with over 50 reviews. The fact that the provider didn’t earn any 5.0-star ratings and earned only one 4.0-star ranking was concerning, which is why we give it a lower rating in this category.
Coverage
Ox Car Care offers three coverage levels, placing it on par with other extended auto warranty providers. All plans include free oil changes and tire rotations, which warranty providers don’t usually provide. And with its three levels of protection, the company has options to fit various car owners’ needs. Based on this information, we give Ox Car Care 4.6 out of 5.0 stars for coverage.
Cost
To get a free quote for Ox Car Care’s vehicle service contracts, you’ll need to fill out the form on its website or call at 1-800-301-4074. We received quotes for two levels of coverage on two vehicles: a 2020 Honda CR-V and a 2020 Toyota Corolla. For both vehicles and levels of coverage, the price was around $5,000 with an activation fee of $75. The sales agent told us the normal enrollment fee is $295.
We give Ox Car Care’s cost a 3.0-star score. Your price will depend on many factors, such as your vehicle and where you live.
Transparency
Because Ox Car Care has sample contracts on its website and offers a money-back guarantee, we give it 4.0 stars for transparency.
Customer Service
Along with having a low Trustpilot score, Ox Car Care has an average Google rating of 1.3 out of 5.0 stars. Customer reviews on both sites mention receiving poor service when trying to contact support and having claims denied. We give its customer service 2.0 out of 5.0 stars for all of the complaints and the fact many reviewers share the same problems.
Is Ox Car Care Warranty Worth It?
Yes, it can be worth it to get an extended car warranty from Ox Car Care. Its strengths are its coverage levels and free perks. But be mindful of the negative customer reviews, which indicate the provider is slow to respond to requests and denies claims. Its 30-day money back guarantee shows there’s transparency in its services, and that makes it worth consideration.
Ox Car Care Warranty Quick Facts
- Founded: 2015
- Headquarters: Irvine, Calif.
- Coverage options: Diamond, Platinum, and Gold plans
Is Ox Car Care Warranty Legit?
Yes, Ox Car Care is a legitimate warranty company. Founded in 2015, it’s one of the newest extended auto warranty providers. Ox Car Care’s website says the company has covered more than one million vehicles.
Ox Car Care Warranty Customer Reviews
Ox Car Care has struggled when it comes to customer satisfaction. While it earns an A+ rating from the BBB, it has an average customer review score of 2.4 out of 5.0 stars on the site. This falls in line with its Trustpilot rating, which sits at an average of 1.4 out of 5.0 stars.
Positive Ox Car Care Reviews
There aren’t many positive customer reviews of Ox Car Care online. Below are some we found:
“[I] got my claim paid [three times] in a row already within a year and a half. Read through your contract and do what you’re supposed to do and you’ll be good.”
– Alvaro L. via BBB
“Pretty simple and straightforward. Got my coverage, [and I’ve] been using the maintenance program. Had a small claim and they paid out. Took a little while, but they did get paid, which is all I care about.”
– Charlotte R. via BBB
Ox Car Care Warranty Complaints
There are several common complaints in Ox Car Care’s negative reviews. Customers say the company denies warranty claims and is slow to respond to requests. They also say they feel they’ve been scammed.
Customer reviews don’t paint the whole picture. In our experience, customer support agents were friendly and knowledgeable. However, we didn’t experience the claims process.
“They will quickly get you added as a policyholder, and the moment you need to file a claim, you get the runaround. Calling claims gets you to a person just to put you into queue so the call handling will not be accepted as the high number that it actually is.”
– Othiess W. via Trustpilot
“Customer service is terrible. My repair shop sent three email claims and called several times to no avail. Nobody ever responded. My car was in the shop for three whole days waiting for a response.”
– Vincent D. via Trustpilot
Ox Car Care Warranty Coverage
Ox Car Care has three levels of coverage you can choose from: Diamond, Platinum, and Gold. These plans are similar to what you’d find in powertrain warranties and bumper-to-bumper warranties. Each one allows you to take your vehicle to any mechanic certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®). You’ll pay your deductible, and once Ox Car Care approves the claim, it pays the rest directly to the repair facility.
Ox Car Care Warranty Plans
Here is a look at what each of Ox Car Care’s warranty plans covers:
|Ox Car Care Plan
|What It Covers
|Diamond
|This covers all components listed in the Gold and Platinum plans, as well as the suspension, high-tech electrical, and hybrid vehicle components and anti-lock brakes.
|Platinum
|This covers car repairs for all components in the Gold plan, along with the steering, air conditioning, brakes, fuel and cooling systems, and base electrical equipment.
|Gold
|This plan covers repair bills related to your vehicle’s engine, drive axle, transmission, and transfer case. It also covers gaskets and seals when their repair involves parts included in the warranty.
Ox Car Care Warranty Benefits
Along with covering some of your vehicle’s vital systems, which could save you significant money in repair costs, Ox Car Care gives you the following perks with your protection plan:
- Payment plans: You can split the total cost of your auto warranty into more manageable payments.
- Tire road hazard reimbursement: If your vehicle’s tires are damaged by road hazards, Ox Car Care reimburses up to $150 each to repair or replace them.
- Towing: It covers your tow when your vehicle breaks down due to mechanical issues.
- Lockout services: If you lose or break your keys, roadside assistance helps you gain access to your vehicle. However, it doesn’t cover the costs of replacement keys or key fobs.
- Fluid delivery: If your vehicle runs out of fuel, water, or oil, a technician will fill these for you.
- Battery jump starts: Ox Car Care dispatches technicians to jump-start dead batteries. This doesn’t apply to hybrid vehicles.
What Does Ox Car Care Warranty Not Cover?
Ox Car Care’s warranty plans do have exclusions:
- Damage to components before you bought your warranty
- Routine maintenance like tune-ups
- Wear-and-tear components like brake pads and wiper blades
When you sign up for service, your vehicle service contract will detail what’s included.
Ox Car Care Warranty Cost
To get the most accurate idea of how much a warranty from this company costs, you’ll need to reach out to Ox Car Care for a free quote. Keep in mind your price depends on the the following details:
- The make, model, and year of your vehicle
- Where you live
- The level of coverage
In our 2022 extended warranty survey, we found that half of respondents paid between $1,615 and $3,208 for their extended warranty contracts. This included plans from both dealerships and third-party providers.
How Much Does An Ox Car Care Warranty Cost?
To find out how much you might expect to pay with Ox Car Care, we requested quotes from the company. These are quotes for a 2020 Honda CR-V with 65,000 miles and a 2020 Toyota Corolla with 82,000 miles with an Ohio ZIP code:
|Vehicle
|Ox Car Care
Warranty Plan
|Term Length
|Payment
|Total Cost
|2020
Honda CR-V
|Diamond
|4 years/
75,000 miles
|$204 for 24 months and
$75 activation fee
|$4,971
|2020
Honda CR-V
|Gold
|4 years/
75,000 miles
|$204 for 24 months and
$75 activation fee
|$4,971
|2020
Toyota Corolla
|Diamond
|4 years/
75,000 miles
|$204 for 24 months and
$75 activation fee
|$4,971
|2020
Toyota Corolla
|Gold
|4 years/
75,000 miles
|$204 for 24 months and
$75 activation fee
|$4,971
Ox Car Care Extended Warranty Reviews: Conclusion
Ox Car Care offers three levels of extended auto warranty coverage, providing options that are similar to powertrain warranties and bumper-to-bumper protection. You can make affordable monthly payments through its partner, Mepco. What makes Ox Car Care different is that it offers free oil changes and tire rotations. However, because the company has low customer ratings, it’s best to compare this provider’s offerings to others’ plans.
Car Warranty Companies Like Ox Car Care
Comparing your options allows you to pinpoint which warranty provider offers the best prices and coverage. Two companies we recommend are Endurance and CarShield.
Endurance: Best Coverage
Endurance earns high ratings from us on the strength of its six coverage options. It’s a direct provider, meaning you won’t have to work with a different company when filing a claim. Along with ample coverage options, you receive 24/7 roadside assistance, trip-interruption coverage, and rental car reimbursement. In our industry review of warranty providers, Endurance earned the top spot.
To learn more, read our Endurance warranty review.
CarShield: Best Monthly Payments
CarShield could be your best option if you want affordable monthly payments. You can pick your deductible, so if you want to reduce your monthly premium, you can select a higher deductible. You’ll have your choice of five motor-vehicle plans, with another option for motorcycle or RV owners. Each plan comes with roadside assistance, and some also include rental car reimbursement.
For more information, read our CarShield review.
Ox Car Care Car Warranty Reviews: FAQ
Below are some frequently asked questions about Ox Car Care extended warranties:
