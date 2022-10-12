Omega Auto Care Reviews

Compared to other extended warranty options, Omega Auto Care has a few drawbacks but makes up for it with its perks and coverage plans. We gave the company an overall rating of 4.4 stars out of 5.0 based on its performance in five key areas: industry standing, coverage, cost, transparency, and customer service.

How We Rated Omega Auto Care

We update our warranty review standards at regular intervals to give you the most up-to-date information. As we evaluate warranty providers, we focus on the following key categories:

Industry Standing

Our team gives Omega Auto Care 4.5 stars out of 5.0 in this category due to its A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and several awards. The company was named the best value in the auto warranty industry by Retirement Living and has the highest score among warranty companies on Best Company.

Coverage

We give Omega Auto Care a strong 4.8 out of 5.0-star rating for coverage due to the five protection levels offered and the benefits that come with each option. Along with roadside assistance, towing, rental car reimbursement, and trip interruption benefits for covered breakdowns more than 100 miles from home, you also get tire protection and maintenance perks. Oil changes, brake pads and shoes, battery replacement, and free safety inspections are included with all warranty plans.

Cost

Our team gives Omega Auto Care 4.1 out of 5.0 stars in the cost category. The company features average prices for its warranty plans but doesn’t list any discounts on its website. For this review, our team received quotes for three levels of Omega Auto Care coverage on a 2017 Honda CR-V with 45,000 miles.

Transparency

We have simple criteria for this category: whether the company offers a money-back guarantee and if sample contracts are available for each plan on the provider’s website. Omega Auto Care makes sample contracts easily available but does not mention a money-back guarantee. This bumps the provider’s transparency score down to 3.8 stars out of 5.0.

Customer Service

Omega Auto Care has strong customer reviews on the BBB website, with a rating of 4.2 out of 5.0. The company also holds a 3.8 out of 5.0-star rating from nearly 1,100 Trustpilot customer reviews. Omega Auto Care doesn’t have a mobile app.