Omega Auto Care Reviews

Each year, our research team collects data from dozens of car warranty companies to rank the best providers. We evaluated Omega Auto Care based on its coverage options, cost estimates, customer reviews, and more. Following 1,475 total hours of warranty industry research, we rated Omega Auto Care 4.4 out of 5.0 stars.
Our Omega Auto Care Review & Methodology
Compared to other extended warranty options, Omega Auto Care has a few drawbacks but makes up for it with its perks and coverage plans. We gave the company an overall rating of 4.4 stars out of 5.0 based on its performance in five key areas: industry standing, coverage, cost, transparency, and customer service.
How We Rated Omega Auto Care
We update our warranty review standards at regular intervals to give you the most up-to-date information. As we evaluate warranty providers, we focus on the following key categories:
Industry Standing
Our team gives Omega Auto Care 4.5 stars out of 5.0 in this category due to its A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and several awards. The company was named the best value in the auto warranty industry by Retirement Living and has the highest score among warranty companies on Best Company.
Coverage
We give Omega Auto Care a strong 4.8 out of 5.0-star rating for coverage due to the five protection levels offered and the benefits that come with each option. Along with roadside assistance, towing, rental car reimbursement, and trip interruption benefits for covered breakdowns more than 100 miles from home, you also get tire protection and maintenance perks. Oil changes, brake pads and shoes, battery replacement, and free safety inspections are included with all warranty plans.
Cost
Our team gives Omega Auto Care 4.1 out of 5.0 stars in the cost category. The company features average prices for its warranty plans but doesn’t list any discounts on its website. For this review, our team received quotes for three levels of Omega Auto Care coverage on a 2017 Honda CR-V with 45,000 miles.
Transparency
We have simple criteria for this category: whether the company offers a money-back guarantee and if sample contracts are available for each plan on the provider’s website. Omega Auto Care makes sample contracts easily available but does not mention a money-back guarantee. This bumps the provider’s transparency score down to 3.8 stars out of 5.0.
Customer Service
Omega Auto Care has strong customer reviews on the BBB website, with a rating of 4.2 out of 5.0. The company also holds a 3.8 out of 5.0-star rating from nearly 1,100 Trustpilot customer reviews. Omega Auto Care doesn’t have a mobile app.
What Is Omega Auto Care?
Omega Auto Care is a vehicle service contract provider based out of Florida. The company holds an A+ rating and accreditation from the BBB. Its website is easy to navigate and has a helpful interactive table that compares what each plan covers.
We think Omega Auto Care has some advantages over other vehicle service providers we’ve seen in the past. These include a one-year maintenance plan and perks like allowances toward replacing brakes and non-repairable tires. However, the company’s customer service seems to struggle with issues that are common to many third-party warranty providers. For example, some customers claim they were surprised by certain repairs not being covered after they got to the shop.
Despite that, Omega Auto Care is a decent option that can work for many drivers. The company reimburses the driver or pays for covered repairs directly, and it only requires a small down payment (under $50) to begin coverage. Contracts also have a typical 30-day or 1,000-mile waiting period before coverage begins. That’s to prevent people from purchasing a plan for vehicles with pre-existing conditions.
Omega Auto Care Extended Warranty Coverage
Omega Auto Care offers three main plan types, with two upgrade options for the Powertrain Protection Plan:
|Plan
|What's Included
|New Exclusionary
|This plan is for cars with less than 100,000 miles and is the most comprehensive option available from the company. Coverage includes repairs on almost all component systems. It covers many sensors in the fuel system that other plans don’t, including air intake and knock sensors. As an exclusionary plan, it covers most parts and specifically lists any parts that are not included.
|User Stated Coverage
|This plan is for cars with fewer than 150,000 miles. It covers most component systems and lists out each covered item on the contract. Coverage at this level includes repairing the cruise control assembly and convertible top motor.
|Powertrain Protection
|This plan is for cars with up to 250,000 miles. It covers the engine, transmission, transfer case, and drive axle. These basic systems are integral to the car and can be expensive to repair.
|Powertrain Plus
|This upgrade to the Powertrain Protection adds coverage for the factory-installed air conditioning condenser, compressor, compressor clutch, and evaporator. It also adds coverage for electrical components like the alternator and starter.
|Powertrain Enhanced
|Along with everything from the Powertrain Plus plan, this level of coverage includes more air conditioning, cooling, fuel, and electrical components.
Omega Auto Care has sample contracts on its website that provide more in-depth information. Keep in mind, those are just samples. The website provides general information, and actual terms may vary depending on the validated contract you receive.
Omega Auto Care Limitations
To maintain a contract with Omega Auto Care, you have some maintenance obligations as the driver. For example, you have to get your oil and filter changed within 60 days of beginning a contract, unless you’ve had that done within the past six months. You are also required to get oil changes every 6 months or 5,000 miles. Additionally, you’re required to follow all manufacturer recommended services and keep all your receipts. If you have failed to adequately maintain a covered part, Omega Auto Care can deny payment for that part.
As far as warranties go, these requirements are fairly standard. Service companies and manufacturers won’t pay for a part that failed because of neglect or abuse, which makes sense. However, it’s good to notice that Omega Auto Care doesn’t compare the New Exclusionary plan to a bumper-to-bumper warranty. It actually excludes a fair bit more than a standard bumper-to-bumper warranty, like exhaust systems, catalytic converters, belts, and safety restraint systems.
Roadside Assistance Benefits
All Omega Auto Care plans come with roadside assistance benefits for the duration of the contract. Assistance is provided through Road America and Auto Knight, and it includes towing, spare tire replacement, fuel delivery, battery assistance, and lockout service.
The plan gives drivers a $100 allowance toward assistance for each occurrence. Contracts also provide a $20 allowance for each tire repair and $100 to replace a tire that has become non-repairable from a road hazard. The tire replacement service only applies to tires that have at least 3/32” tread depth remaining. In other words, if your tires are bald and one of them blows out, this perk won’t apply. Also, the tire replacement allowance is limited to $400 total for the life of the contract.
If your car breaks down, Omega Auto Care also offers rental car reimbursement in the amount of $30 per day. If you’re stranded more than 100 miles from your home because of a breakdown, the contract includes a trip interruption benefit that will cover $75 per day toward lodging for a maximum of three days or $225.
Maintenance Perks
Another thing we like about Omega Auto Care is that it provides maintenance coverage on all contracts for one year. Yes, you read that right. It’s not every day that you come across a third-party warranty provider that offers to cover maintenance items.
Now, Omega Auto Care doesn’t cover all manufacturer scheduled maintenance at important intervals, but it does cover the following:
- Oil changes: The maintenance plan covers up to three oil changes. You will be reimbursed $40 for standard oil changes. If you use synthetic oil, or if you drive a larger engine like a V8 or diesel truck, you will be reimbursed $55 per oil change.
- Brake pads: Depending on your vehicle, you can get $100 or $130 toward brake pad replacements. This applies to all trucks, SUVs, and vehicles made by Acura, Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lexus, Lincoln, Mercedes, Saab, Volkswagen, and Volvo.
- Battery: You can receive $100 toward one battery replacement. However, this is void if the battery failure is in conjunction with another auto repair.
- Cooling system: Omega Auto Care will reimburse you $40 for one cooling system service that includes a fluid drain and refill as well as chassis lubrication.
- Safety inspection: The maintenance plan covers one safety inspection, which also includes wiper blade replacements.
The maintenance agreement is separate from the coverage contract, and it begins 30 days after coverage begins. It lasts for 12 months after that.
How Much Does An Omega Auto Care Warranty Cost?
Extended car warranty cost depends on your vehicle, coverage level, and coverage term. Here are a few quotes we received from Omega Auto Care in late 2022, all for a 2017 Honda CR-V with 45,000 miles with a $100 deductible:
|Warranty Plan
|Terms
|Monthly Payment
|New Exclusionary
|5 years/100,000 miles
|$125 for 24 months
|Used Stated Coverage
|5 years/106,000 miles
|$121 for 24 months
|Powertrain Enhanced
|5 years/96,000 miles
|$118 for 24 months
The total prices for the above plans range from $2,832 to $3,008. It’s important to note that a 5% down payment can result in a slightly lower monthly rate.
How To Get A Quote And File A Claim
For an Omega Auto Care quote, visit the Omega Auto Care website or call 877-850-0443. A customer service representative will walk you through your coverage options and explain rates.
If you’re already an Omega Auto Care contract holder, you can go to any licensed repair facility for repairs. Once there, go over the problem with the mechanic and allow them to diagnose the issue. The repair facility then needs to speak to Omega Auto Care directly and receive authorization to perform the repair. Omega Auto may pay the shop directly minus your deductible, or you might have to file a claim to receive reimbursement.
Omega Auto Care Reviews
Omega Auto Care is accredited by the BBB and has an A+ rating. The business also has strong customer reviews on Google and Trustpilot. Omega Auto Care has closed just under 100 complaints on the BBB over the last three years.
Complaints
A good number of complaints are marked as resolved, and all of them are answered. In looking them over, it appears that many people feel blindsided by situations where their car repair isn’t covered. Purchasing a new warranty isn’t necessarily a fun process, especially when there are pages of paperwork involved. However, it seems that many complaints could have been avoided if the contract was better understood.
Our recommendation is to always read each contract carefully before you sign anything. If you’re going over a contract on the phone, see if the representative can email you a copy to look over before the phone call. Highlight anything that you might have a question about. It’s always better to spend extra time doing this at the beginning than discover an issue at the repair shop. Unfortunately, this type of problem is common with many vehicle service contract providers.
Another common complaint is that the salespeople don’t accurately portray what is inside the contract. For example, potential customers might believe the New Exclusionary plan offers the same coverage as their factory bumper-to-bumper warranty when, in reality, it excludes more items.
Our Take On Omega Auto Care: 4.4 Stars
Here’s the short answer: Omega Auto Care has some pluses, but it ultimately doesn’t rank as high as other providers. If you take the time to go through the contract thoroughly, you shouldn’t encounter any surprises. However, there is one thing we wish Omega Auto Care had, and that’s an online quote process. Sometimes it’s nice to get a quick quote online before talking to a salesperson. To get a quote with Omega Auto Care, you have to call in and speak to somebody.
Omega Auto Care Pros & Cons
It’s important to read through the excluded items in the contract, since some things could apply to you. For example, contracts don’t cover vehicles that have been used for taxi or delivery services. If you’re one of the many drivers who work for rideshare companies like Uber or Lyft, we’d recommend you ask about coverage before signing a contract. Similarly, displaying advertisements for your small business on your vehicle may require a “Business Option” surcharge.
Our Recommendations for Extended Auto Warranty Coverage
Why Are Third-Party Extended Warranties Useful?
A third-party extended auto warranty, technically a vehicle service contract, can help extend supplemental coverage for your peace of mind after the factory warranty ends. Typically, cars need more repairs as they age. Manufacturers provide factory warranties that cover certain repairs for a time, but no free factory warranty lasts forever.
J.D. Power ranked car manufacturers on dependability in 2021. The survey took a tally of repair issues that three-year-old cars had that year. Some brands fared better than others, but no brand was immune to repair issues. Jaguar, Alfa Romeo, and Land Rover owners experienced the most problems, while Lexus, Porsche, and Kia owners experienced the fewest. RepairPal estimates that replacing the suspension shock assembly on a Volvo S60 can cost $818–$852. Likewise, replacing the brake master cylinder on a Toyota 4Runner can cost $804–$980.
Covering the cost of a surprise repair can be difficult, but a third-party extended warranty can help protect against that. Plans offered by different providers come in a wide range, from bumper-to-bumper exclusionary coverage to bare-bones essentials. The important thing is to sift through the hundreds of options and find a provider that has a good reputation.
Omega Auto Care: FAQ
Below are some common questions related to Omega Auto Care extended warranties: