Since Olive is a digital-first company, it is very easy to get a quote or file a claim.

Getting A Quote From Olive

When our team tested the quote system, it took us about two minutes to fill out the necessary information and arrive at the final purchase screen.

Olive makes it easy to go back during the process and update details about your vehicle or even add a second vehicle. The site saves your information so you can shop around and come back later if you want.

Once you’re ready to make a purchase, you can simply sign the agreement electronically and make your first monthly payment online. Coverage begins at midnight the day after you purchase an Olive car warranty.

If you need any help during the process, you can chat with a live agent or a chatbot outside of business hours. We found the chatbot to be fairly smart for helping with basic things like updating your account or filing a claim.

Olive’s website links to full contract terms at the bottom of every page. However, it doesn’t present a full contract during the actual quote process – only a summary of what’s covered.

Filing A Claim With Olive

When you experience a breakdown, you can take your car to a shop near you and call Olive to file a claim. Olive has a partnership with RepairPal Certified Shops, which provide repair warranties for 12 months or 12,000 miles. You can find shops in your area and schedule repairs through RepairPal’s website or its mobile app.

There are over 2,500 RepairPal Certified Shops nationwide, but if you can’t find one in your area, you can also take your vehicle to any state-licensed mechanic.

Once you get to the shop, connect the mechanic with Olive so Olive can approve the repair. If Olive will cover the repair, it will pay the repair shop directly and you’ll just pay your deductible. If the warranty doesn’t cover a specific repair, Olive can still help negotiate affordable repair rates with RepairPal Certified Shops.