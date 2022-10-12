Many Americans don’t have enough money in an emergency fund to cover an unanticipated expense, such as a car repair. Since modern vehicles use sophisticated technology and many people hold onto their cars for as long as possible, an extended car warranty can be a good investment. It can cover many repairs that you would otherwise have to pay for out of pocket.

With so many companies selling vehicle service contracts that have a wide range of covered repairs and exclusions, it can be hard to sort through all that information and figure out which company to choose. That’s why we compared the coverage options, costs, claims processes, and customer reviews for several of the best extended car warranty providers and put together our top recommendations.

Here, we will go into detail about one company, Old Republic Insured Automotive Services, which is part of Old Republic Insurance Group. Read our review, then compare free quotes between this company and other popular extended warranty providers.