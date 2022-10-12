When you purchase a new or used vehicle from a dealership, you’ll likely be asked about adding an extended warranty or vehicle service contract to your purchase. Your dealership may even offer you a warranty from a third-party company like NVP Warranty, which you may not know anything about.
Before signing on the dotted line for any extended protection plan, it’s important to do your homework on the company and the coverage it offers. We make that research easier by explaining key details in this NVP Warranty review.
NVP Warranty Overview
NVP Warranty was founded in 2005 by several industry professionals with years of insight into extended auto warranties and customer needs. The company works in conjunction with dealers to provide a variety of vehicle service contracts.
NVP plans are exclusively sold through the company’s network of automotive dealerships. Although this means that you can’t simply purchase a plan from the comfort of your home, it also means that you can talk to a physical person who can walk you through your plan options.
Although NVP does not currently hold accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), the company does have an A rating. It maintains relationships with the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association and the following state automotive dealership associations: Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas.
NVP Warranty Extended Warranty Coverage
NVP Warranty has five extended warranty plans to choose from:
Powertrain Coverage
The most basic NVP Warranty plan provides coverage to all parts of the powertrain, including the engine, transmission, drive axle, and parts related to the four-wheel-drive/all-wheel-drive systems. All associated seals and gaskets are also covered. The plan includes towing reimbursement, but limitations may apply.
3-Star Coverage
In addition to complete powertrain coverage, the 3-Star plan covers limited parts within the air conditioning, steering, electrical, suspension, and brake systems. Perks of this plan include 24/7 roadside assistance and rental car benefits, but limitations may apply.
4-Star Coverage
The 4-Star plan is a mid-level plan that includes all components covered in lower-level plans, as well as the fuel system and vehicle sensors. More coverage is added for the air conditioning, electrical, and suspension systems. The plan includes 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car benefits, and towing reimbursement.
5-Star Coverage
NVP Warranty’s highest level of stated-component coverage is the 5-Star plan, which provides protection for most of the vehicle. This plan includes trip interruption coverage and coverage for fluids and filters.
Exclusionary Coverage
NVP Warranty’s overall highest level of coverage is the Exclusionary Plan. This plan offers exclusionary component coverage, meaning your contract will cover everything except certain listed parts. If a part is not listed as excluded in your contract, it will be covered.
|Powertrain
|3 Star Plan
|4 Star Plan
|5 Star Plan
|Exclusionary
|Transmission
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Drive Axle
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Seals and Gaskets
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Four Wheel Drive/AWD
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Engine
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Air Conditioning
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Steering
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Electrical
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Suspension
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Cooling
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Brakes
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Sensors
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Fuel
|✔
|✔
|✔
|24/7 Roadside Assistance
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Rental Car Benefits
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Towing Reimbursement
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Fluids and Filters
|✔
|✔
|Interior/Exterior
|✔
|✔
|Trip Interruption Coverage
|✔
|✔
NVP Warranty starts your coverage as soon as the company receives your contract and accepts your payment. Because your vehicle is coming from the dealership, there’s no waiting period before NVP Warranty coverage begins. This is different from most other extended warranty companies, which clearly state a waiting period of around 30 days and 1,000 miles (or sometimes more).
While most warranty companies provide coverage for a specified duration of time and mileage, NVP Warranty has coverage with “add-on” terms. This means that the contract term length, specified in years and miles, begins at the start of your contract. For example, some providers will cover vehicles for 5 years or 60,000 miles, but the 60,000 miles refers to your car’s eventual odometer reading, not 60,000 miles from the date of your warranty purchase.
NVP Warranty actually covers your vehicle for 5 years or 60,000 miles beyond the contract purchase date and odometer reading when you purchase your contract. This means that you receive coverage for exactly the amount of time stated without receiving a plan that’s already partially used up.
Benefits
While most other extended providers include perks like 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and trip interruption coverage as standard benefits with all plans, NVP Warranty does not. You must purchase the 3-Star plan or higher to receive roadside assistance, and trip interruption coverage is only included with the 5-Star and Exclusionary plans.
Wear And Tear Provisions
Most extended warranties only cover repairs and parts replacements related to malfunctions or manufacturer defects. In fact, many companies clearly state that they do not cover any parts or repairs related to typical wear and tear. However, with the NVP Warranty Wear and Tear surcharge, you can add wear-and-tear coverage for specific parts and components.
How To Get A Quote And File A Claim
The most obvious downside of an NVP Warranty is that plans are only available at authorized dealerships. While this does provide car owners with the benefit of speaking with a representative in-person during their selection and purchase process, it also limits who can purchase plans and isn’t very convenient. It may also add pressure to purchase on the spot.
NVP Warranty Claims
If your vehicle requires repairs, NVP Warranty requires that you or your chosen repair facility call NVP for pre-authorization before starting any diagnostics or work.
A claims adjuster will assist you or your mechanic to quickly process your claim. As soon as the pre-authorized repair is finished, the mechanic will fax your repair order to NVP. Then, NVP will pay the repair shop directly for the covered service and repairs. NVP customers can choose from any licensed repair facility throughout the United States or Canada.
Although NVP Warranty plans have transferability and other perks, you may decide that you’d like to cancel your extended warranty at some point. To do so, you can call NVP Warranty directly or visit the dealership where you purchased the plan for your NVP Warranty cancellation. The dealership is responsible for issuing any refund due, but note that you will only receive a prorated refund that takes into account the amount of time you’ve had the plan, regardless if you filed a claim or not.
NVP Warranty Reviews
As mentioned, NVP Warranty is not accredited by the BBB, but it does hold an A rating. The company has received just over 30 complaints through the BBB in the last 3 years, which is relatively low for an extended warranty provider.
Customer reviews are somewhat mixed. While some complain about denied claims, others appear satisfied with coverage and praise helpful customer service representatives. Here are a couple of examples of NVP Warranty reviews from customers:
“[NVP Warranty] got [my] vehicle repairs covered, 100%. Reimbursed me for the tow and a rental car […] NVP Warranty is a good company.”
– Robin M. via BBB
“My experience with this company is the same as all the other lower-rated reviews here: terrible customer service, they don’t pay the average hourly rate for service, they only cover the cheapest possible part, [and] they will not fix something until it’s completely failed.”
– Steve T. via BBB
Our Take On NVP Warranty: 3.0 Stars
If your car dealership offers vehicle service contracts through NVP Warranty, the provider may be worth considering for its add-on wear-and-tear coverage and lack of wait times before the contracts begin. But don’t disregard the absence of standard perks and the website experience.
Many other companies provide the ability to check your plan, claims status, and other aspects of your specific coverage at any time through their websites. Unfortunately, NVP has virtually no services through its very limited site.
Regardless of which plan or provider you choose, we recommend obtaining quotes and comparing contracts from multiple sources before making a final decision.
NVP Warranty Pros & Cons
Our Recommendations For Extended Auto Warranty Coverage
To help you in your search, we recently reviewed the most popular extended car warranty companies and rated them on reputation, coverage, customer service, and extra benefits.
Based on our findings, Endurance, CarShield, and CARCHEX stood out as some of the best alternative choices for a third-party extended warranty.
Endurance
Our choice for the Best Coverage provider is Endurance. It is a direct provider, meaning that warranty services all come directly from Endurance, and the company handles all claims in-house. There’s no middleman or separate underwriter, and excellent customer service during the quote and claims processes is a focus of many positive Endurance warranty reviews.
Endurance offers six different plans:
- Supreme: This top-tier plan is Endurance’s exclusionary, bumper-to-bumper warranty. It includes coverage for most parts, with only some exclusions. Excluded parts include the safety restraint system, glass, light bulbs/LED lights, battery, high-tech items (unless you add this coverage), and cosmetic portions of the vehicle.
- Superior: This high-tier comprehensive plan provides great coverage for hundreds of listed parts throughout the vehicle.
- Secure Plus: This mid-level warranty provides the shortest wait time out of all the plans. The waiting period for coverage is only 30 days or 1,000 miles.
- Secure: This is Endurance’s most basic auto warranty that only covers parts of the powertrain, meaning the engine, transmission, and drivetrain. Your vehicle’s most vital, expensive parts to repair will be covered.
- Select Premier: The Select Premier plan is Endurance’s plan for high-mileage vehicles. The warranty has a fairly extensive inclusion list that focuses on the powertrain. The brakes and suspension are not included in this plan.
- EnduranceAdvantage™: This plan covers mechanical breakdowns as well as maintenance services like oil changes, engine diagnostics, and brake pad replacements.
Under each coverage plan, you have the option to add additional protection for hybrid components, commercial use, high-tech components, and lift-modified vehicles. You also receive one free year of the Endurance Elite Benefits, which includes roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, towing coverage, key fob replacement, and repair financing.
CarShield
We found CarShield to be the Best Value extended warranty company on the market. It is a well-known brand that has been featured on ESPN, CNN, TBS, and more. It has over 15,000 reviews on Trustpilot and over 6,000 on Google, the vast majority of which are positive.
CarShield offers six extended warranty plans, including two specialty plans.
- The Diamond plan offers bumper-to-bumper coverage that protects all major components of the car except for a few listed exclusions.
- The Platinum plan includes coverage for most parts of the vehicle, including all internal technology, steering, brakes, and suspension.
- The Gold plan is the powertrain plus option, meaning that in addition to the powertrain, it includes coverage for the fuel delivery system, air conditioning, and electrical.
- The Silver plan is CarShield’s basic powertrain warranty. It covers the engine, transmission, and drivetrain.
- The High Tech plan is a specialty plan that covers components related to the car’s technology, like factory audio, the alternator, GPS/navigation, and other electrical components.
- The Specialty plan provides coverage for ATVs and motorcycles.
CARCHEX
We chose CARCHEX as the Best for Used Cars extended warranty provider, as the company can cover vehicles up to 250,000 miles.
CARCHEX has an A+ rating and accreditation with the BBB and holds endorsements from well-known car brands like Edmunds.com and Kelley Blue Book. Five levels of coverage can be customized to fit your needs:
- The Titanium plan is CARCHEX’s premium exclusionary extended warranty. Your entire vehicle is covered for seven to ten years with the exception of a short list of exclusions.
- The Platinum plan is the highest level of stated coverage and is available in term lengths ranging from five to ten years. This plan covers hundreds of listed parts throughout the entire vehicle.
- The Gold plan provides coverage for five to ten years for all major vehicle parts, including the powertrain, electrical, and fuel system.
- The Silver plan provides six to seven years of coverage for the powertrain plus the air conditioning, electrical, and fuel system.
- The Bronze plan is the most basic coverage option available. It provides coverage for five to six years for the powertrain, meaning the engine, transmission, and drivetrain components.
Each plan includes great perks like 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and more. Unlike NVP Warranty, CARCHEX allows car owners to purchase plans directly through the CARCHEX website or over the phone. You can start the claims process online anytime, too.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.