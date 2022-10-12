NVP Warranty starts your coverage as soon as the company receives your contract and accepts your payment. Because your vehicle is coming from the dealership, there’s no waiting period before NVP Warranty coverage begins. This is different from most other extended warranty companies, which clearly state a waiting period of around 30 days and 1,000 miles (or sometimes more).

While most warranty companies provide coverage for a specified duration of time and mileage, NVP Warranty has coverage with “add-on” terms. This means that the contract term length, specified in years and miles, begins at the start of your contract. For example, some providers will cover vehicles for 5 years or 60,000 miles, but the 60,000 miles refers to your car’s eventual odometer reading, not 60,000 miles from the date of your warranty purchase.

NVP Warranty actually covers your vehicle for 5 years or 60,000 miles beyond the contract purchase date and odometer reading when you purchase your contract. This means that you receive coverage for exactly the amount of time stated without receiving a plan that’s already partially used up.

Benefits

While most other extended providers include perks like 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and trip interruption coverage as standard benefits with all plans, NVP Warranty does not. You must purchase the 3-Star plan or higher to receive roadside assistance, and trip interruption coverage is only included with the 5-Star and Exclusionary plans.

Wear And Tear Provisions

Most extended warranties only cover repairs and parts replacements related to malfunctions or manufacturer defects. In fact, many companies clearly state that they do not cover any parts or repairs related to typical wear and tear. However, with the NVP Warranty Wear and Tear surcharge, you can add wear-and-tear coverage for specific parts and components.