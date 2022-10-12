Nissan offers an electric vehicle, the Leaf, but its 2020-2021 model lines have no hybrids. In addition to the New Vehicle Limited Nissan Warranty, the Leaf comes with a 5-year/60,000-mile electric powertrain warranty, while its lithium-ion battery pack is covered by its own 96-month/100,000-mile warranty.

Additional Nissan Warranty Coverage

Like most new-vehicle warranties, Nissan’s 2022 warranty is pretty straightforward. The company will make repairs “needed to correct defects in materials or workmanship of all parts and components of each new Nissan.” As with other warranties, there’s a fairly short list of things that aren’t covered.

Nissan’s factory warranty includes “Adjustment Coverage” for 12 months/12,000 miles. Examples of covered operations within this period include wheel alignment and wheel balancing. Batteries for the Intelligent Key and remote-entry key fobs are covered for 12 months, and even the original windshield wiper blade inserts are covered for 6 months.

Other Nissan warranties mentioned in the manufacturer’s Warranty Information Booklet include:

5-Year/Unlimited Miles Corrosion Coverage : Nissan covers defects that result in corrosion perforation (rust-through) of the vehicle’s body sheet metal panels. It specifically does not cover the exhaust system. Also, any corrosion of exterior trim, such as body moldings, lasts for just 12 months/12,000 miles.

10-Year/Unlimited Mile Seat Belt Warranty : All defective parts of your seat belt system are covered.

Federal Vehicle Emissions Control Limited Warranties : Nissan includes a few federal emissions warranties – Performance (2 years/24,000 miles), Defect (3 years/36,000 miles), and Long Term Defect (8 years/80,000 miles). These warranties cover different parts of the emissions systems, such as the catalytic converter, fuel injection system, and ignition control module.

California Vehicle Emission Control Warranties : If your vehicle falls under California’s emissions laws, then the emissions warranties are Performance (3 years/50,000 miles), Defect (3 years/50,000 miles), and Long Term Defect (7 years/70,000 miles). Coverage varies by model, so make sure to check your specific warranty for details.

Nissan Battery Warranty

A Replacement Battery Limited Warranty is also included for new Nissans. Under this warranty, a replacement battery is provided at a “pro-rata adjustment” up to 84 months after the date of the battery’s purchase or installation, whichever is earlier. For example, if you’ve used the battery for up to 24 months, the repair is free, but if it’s been in use for 72 months, then you pay 75 percent of the repair cost. The good news is the replacement battery will be covered for the remainder of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty.

Nissan Roadside Assistance

Where Nissan’s factory warranty falls a bit short compared to some others is in roadside assistance, which runs 3 years/36,000 miles. Some mainstream brands, including Ford and Chevrolet, extend their roadside assistance to the same 5-years/60,000-miles as their powertrain warranties.

That’s not necessarily a reason to choose one brand over another, but it is something to put on your calendar as a reminder. Your insurance company may offer roadside assistance, and you can add it with a service like AAA. Nissan’s extended warranties, as well as third-party warranties, also include this useful service.

Roadside assistance coverage included in the new vehicle factory warranty includes coverage for events such as:

Dead battery

Mechanical breakdown

Flat tire

Emergency fuel delivery

Lock-out service

One-way towing after an accident or collision

Rental car reimbursement

Towing assistance is available a bit longer than the other features, and lasts for 5 years/60,000 miles. You’re also eligible for trip interruption services, such as meal or lodging reimbursement, if the mechanical breakdown happens more than 100 miles from your primary residence.

The Nissan GT-R Warranty

Affectionately known by its owners and fans as “Godzilla,” the Nissan GT-R is a limited-production, high-performance sports car that performs in the same league as top Porsches, but at a much lower price. That still means an MSRP of $113,540. Nissan sells about 400 per year, so this is not a big group. But owners are passionate about power and performance.

The GT-R has its own warranty booklet, and while most of the coverage is the same as for other Nissan models, there are some notable exceptions:

Racing : Nissan is more specific and emphatic about racing in the GT-R warranty, stating that damage will not be covered if it results from “racing and/or competitive driving of any sort whatsoever, and/or use on a track or driving on any airstrip.”

Dynamometer tests : GT-R owners like to run their cars on a dynamometer to see if the engine is putting out the 565 horsepower Nissan claims (600 hp in the NISMO edition). Any damage caused while running the car on a dynamometer will not be covered, unless the purpose was to test for emissions compliance.

Dealer checkups : To keep the GT-R’s warranty valid, Nissan requires that owners return to a Nissan GT-R Certified dealer for free Performance Optimization Services at the first 1,000 miles, and then at the 12-, 24-, and 36-month milestones. Nissan says GT-R owners can have this service performed at a “qualified repair facility,” but at their own cost.

What Is Not Covered Under Nissan Factory Warranty?

Like many other carmakers’ warranties, Nissan’s warranty does not cover normal maintenance services and wear and tear, including worn brake discs and pads. Also like most companies, Nissan includes a list of activities for which any resulting damage will not be repaired under warranty. These are similar to what you’ll see on other brands’ warranties, but there are some interesting references in Nissan’s warranty that bear mentioning.

First, Nissan cites “Misuse, including using the vehicle to tow” as one of those activities. Yet, the company provides a towing guide for its vehicles.

As one example, the 2021 Nissan Altima Owner’s Manual makes numerous references to using the car for towing but does not provide any specifications, such as a trailer weight limit. If you plan to use a Nissan vehicle to tow a trailer, check with your dealer first.

Damage caused by these activities also are not covered by the Nissan factory warranty:

Racing and competitive driving

Repairs performed by anyone other than a Nissan dealer

Damage caused by any automated or manually operated car wash or by using a pressure washer

Damage from lack of proper maintenance, such as oil changes, as outlined in your owner’s manual

Damage from environmental factors, such as tree sap, UV damage, or hail

Installation of non-Nissan approved accessories or components

Your Nissan warranty won’t cover tires, either. Instead, they’re protected by tire manufacturers such as Hankook, Michelin, Toyo, and Yokohama.

Nissan’s new car warranties are generally transferable to subsequent Nissan owners at any time, but if you sell the vehicle during the first six months, the factory warranty is void.