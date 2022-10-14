According to RepairPal, the cost of maintenance at 100,000 miles averages between $224 and $323, excluding taxes and fees. It’s important to keep in mind that the final cost will depend on your location, vehicle make, vehicle model, as well as the type of engine.

Common Nissan Maintenance Costs

If you have a Nissan vehicle or plan to buy one soon, knowing what to expect in terms of annual maintenance costs can help you be prepared.

While the exact schedule can differ from manufacturer to manufacturer, it is recommended to change the engine oil and filter regularly to protect internal engine components. Many modern cars have maintenance indicators that tell you when it’s time for an oil change. According to RepairPal data, if you have a Nissan Altima, you can expect to pay around $106 to $135 on labor and parts for an oil change. Taxes and fees will be extra.

Another common item on the maintenance schedule is tire rotation. This can cost around $35 to $45. While changing the in-cabin air filter will set you back by $65 to $150, removing and replacing the brake fluid will cost around $100 to $140.

Common Nissan Repair Costs

Along with maintenance, the cost of car repairs tends to rise as car age. Once Nissan’s New Vehicle Limited Warranty (3 years/36,000 miles) and powertrain warranty (5 years/60,000 miles) end, you will have to pay for all repairs out-of-pocket.

Here are a few standard Nissan repair costs per RepairPal data: