Endurance: Best Coverage

Purchasing an extended warranty from Endurance is a solid decision if you value peace of mind when processing claims. As a direct administrator of the warranty plans it offers, Endurance works directly with you and the repair shop to pay for your car’s repairs. Endurance also offers 36-month payment plans, which are some of the longest payment plans available and will help keep your monthly payment low.

While there are no maximum term lengths specified on Endurance’s website, in our “secret shopper” analysis, we were offered contracts that lasted over 200,000 miles. You can see what an Endurance warranty would cost for your vehicle by getting a free quote below.

CARCHEX: Best For Used Cars

CARCHEX is a standout extended warranty provider for offering coverage for high-mileage vehicles, earning our title of Best for Used Cars. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) gives CARCHEX an A+ rating for handling customer complaints. There are five plans to choose from, which range from basic powertrain coverage to exclusionary contracts, and each comes with perks like rental car reimbursement, trip interruption coverage, and roadside assistance.

CarShield: Best Value

CarShield has been serving customers since 2005, and its popularity continues to grow. It’s protected over 1 million vehicles, has paid out over $1 billion in claims, and has been featured on HGTV, CNN, TBS, BET, CNBC, and more. The company has over 22,000 reviews on Trustpilot, the vast majority of which are positive, and year after year, CarShield continues to grow in market share.