Purchasing a Nissan is a safe bet for many car buyers, but a Nissan extended warranty can ensure protection long after the 3-year/36,000-mile Nissan factory warranty expires. While the company’s standard bumper-to-bumper warranty will cover most repairs, it is on the shorter end when compared to most automakers in the United States.
In this review, we’ll discuss the Nissan extended warranty in depth, including coverage options, costs, and how it compares to other reputable third-party warranties. We’ve also researched the best extended car warranty companies to help you find the best coverage.
Nissan Extended Warranty Overview
Nissan offers three coverage options, which are branded as Nissan Security+Plus extended protection plans. These include the baseline Powertrain Preferred plan, which covers over 839 components, and the Silver Preferred plan, which covers over 690 additional components. Nissan’s flagship plan, the Gold Preferred, covers virtually all mechanical and electrical components, except for a short list of exclusions.
|Nissan Extended Warranty
|Coverage Terms
|Gold Preferred
|8 years/120,000 miles
|Silver Preferred
|8 years/120,000 miles
|Powertrain Preferred
|8 years/120,000 miles
The extended service plans are valid for up to 8 years/120,000 miles, whichever comes first, once the initial factory Nissan warranty expires. For full coverage details and limitations, refer to the complete Extended Protection Plan agreement.
Gold Preferred
The Gold Preferred plan is Nissan’s highest level of coverage and protects virtually every component in your vehicle. The only items not covered are regular maintenance (wiper blades, tires, brake pads, lights, batteries, etc.), cosmetic damage, and physical damage.
Silver Preferred
The Silver Preferred warranty covers all the components described in the lower-tier Powertrain Preferred plan, plus over 690 additional components and three extra benefits listed below:
|Component
|What's Included
|Transmission
|Oil cooler and transfer control unit
|Rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive
|Companion flanges
|Steering
|Power steering pump and reservoir tank, and belts and hoses
|Suspension
|Rear-axle beam and electric adjustable shock absorbers
|Electrical
|Manually and mechanically operated switches, motors, sensors, driver information display and module, keyless entry, automatic speed control, OEM anti-theft system, Nissan-supplied audio system components, mobile entertainment systems, and navigational systems
|Brakes
|Anti-lock braking system, belts, and hoses
|Nissan air conditioning (OEM only)
|Temperature control programmer, blower motor, heater core, belts, and hoses
|Emergency travel/trip interruption benefits
|Alternative transportation, meals, and lodging covered up to $500 per claim should a mechanical breakdown occur 100 miles or more away from home
|Towing
|Reimbursement up to $100 per claim for towing to the nearest participating Nissan dealer
|Car rental reimbursement
|Reimbursement up to $35 per day for rental cars (up to 5 days) and $175 per breakdown
Powertrain Preferred
The Powertrain Preferred plan covers the cost of repair or replacement due to mechanical breakdown on the parts listed below:
|Component
|What's Included
|Engine
|All internal components
|Transmission
|All components except oil cooler and transfer control unit
|Front-wheel drive
|All components of final drive housing, seals and gaskets, and constant velocity joints (excludes constant velocity boots)
|Rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive
|All components of rear-wheel drive axle housing, seals and gaskets, constant velocity joints (excludes constant velocity boots), and more
|Suspension
|Upper and lower control arms and bushings, upper and lower ball joints, hubs, kingpins and bearings, and more
|Electrical
|Covers selected motors and sensors and all wiring harnesses (refer to the full agreement for a complete list)
|Fuel system
|Fuel pump(s), fuel tank and lines, seals and gaskets, control units, and more
|Steering
|All components of steering gear housing, seals and gaskets, steering pump, main and upper shafts of steering column, and more
|Brakes
|Disc calipers, hydraulic valves, master cylinder, seals and gaskets, and more
|Nissan air conditioning (OEM only)
|Covers selected components such as compressor, condenser, and evaporator (refer to the full agreement for a complete list)
|24-hour emergency roadside assistance
|Up to $100 per claim for towing service, tire services, fuel delivery, locksmith, and battery jump-start with no deductible required
What You Should Know About Nissan Extended Warranties
Here are a few key things to note about Nissan vehicle service contracts:
- Transferability: You may transfer your extended warranty for a nominal fee to a new owner if you decide to sell your vehicle.
- Deductible: Rather than foot the bill for repair costs, you may choose between a $0 or $100 deductible per visit. The $0 option will have a higher monthly premium than the $100 deductible option.
- Dealership specific: Your car must be serviced at an authorized Nissan dealership rather than a local car repair shop.
- No upfront repair payment: Nissan will pay the dealership directly for the repairs, so there is no need to pay up front and wait for reimbursement later.
- Flexible terms: Nissan offers a wide range of term options for both new Nissan vehicles and certified pre-owned vehicles. However, if your extended coverage plan is bundled with the rest of your new car’s financing, that also means you’re paying interest on the extended warranty and will see a higher monthly payment.
Do You Need A Nissan Extended Warranty?
According to RepairPal, you should expect to pay around $500 a year for repair and maintenance costs on your Nissan. As your vehicle gets older, however, the number of mechanical breakdowns could increase. These breakdowns can be costly to repair directly out of pocket.
|Model
|Repair
|Cost
|Nissan Quest
|Airbag control module
|$758 to $802
|Nissan Xterra
|Brake master cylinder
|$252 to $427
|Nissan Armada
|Trans oil cooler line
|$337 to $386
You may also want to account for the coverage you already have. Purchasing an extended auto warranty for a vehicle still covered by the manufacturer is often cheaper, but a plan’s cost-effectiveness varies between car brands. Nissan’s new vehicle limited warranty is short by industry standards, making added coverage an option worth considering.
How Much Will A Nissan Extended Warranty Cost?
There are multiple factors that contribute to the final cost of a Nissan extended warranty, such as:
- Type of coverage: The more comprehensive your warranty coverage, the more your monthly premium will cost.
- Mileage and age: Older or high-mileage vehicles will have a more expensive extended warranty cost because of the increased likelihood that some parts will experience a mechanical breakdown.
- Deductible: Extended warranties with a deductible will have a lower monthly premium.
- Model: Some models are known to experience more mechanical breakdowns than other available models.
What Are The Benefits Of A Third-Party Warranty?
Nissan’s extended warranty is not your only option when it comes to protecting your vehicle from unexpected repairs. You can find similar extended warranty plans with more flexibility and possibly lower rates from a number of third-party providers. Independent coverage offers a variety of benefits, including:
- Contracts for older, higher-mileage vehicles
- Flexible, month-to-month payment plans
- Licensed repair shops available nationwide
- Additional coverage plans to choose from
Our Take On The Nissan Extended Warranty
A Nissan extended warranty is a decent choice for added coverage. We like the number of contracts available, but we would’ve liked to see better added perks and longer term limits. It’s always a good idea to compare manufacturer-backed options with third-party offerings.
We’ve researched and reviewed the 12 most popular extended car warranty companies based on a variety of different criteria such as company reputation, customer service, coverage options, and additional perks in order to give you the best recommendations.
Endurance: Best Coverage
Purchasing an extended warranty from Endurance is a solid decision if you value peace of mind when processing claims. As a direct administrator of the warranty plans it offers, Endurance works directly with you and the repair shop to pay for your car’s repairs. Endurance also offers 36-month payment plans, which are some of the longest payment plans available and will help keep your monthly payment low.
While there are no maximum term lengths specified on Endurance’s website, in our “secret shopper” analysis, we were offered contracts that lasted over 200,000 miles. You can see what an Endurance warranty would cost for your vehicle by getting a free quote below.
CARCHEX: Best For Used Cars
CARCHEX is a standout extended warranty provider for offering coverage for high-mileage vehicles, earning our title of Best for Used Cars. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) gives CARCHEX an A+ rating for handling customer complaints. There are five plans to choose from, which range from basic powertrain coverage to exclusionary contracts, and each comes with perks like rental car reimbursement, trip interruption coverage, and roadside assistance.
CarShield: Best Value
CarShield has been serving customers since 2005, and its popularity continues to grow. It’s protected over 1 million vehicles, has paid out over $1 billion in claims, and has been featured on HGTV, CNN, TBS, BET, CNBC, and more. The company has over 22,000 reviews on Trustpilot, the vast majority of which are positive, and year after year, CarShield continues to grow in market share.
Nissan Extended Warranty Vs. Third-Party
|Nissan Extended Warranty
|CARCHEX
|Endurance
|CarShield
|Start date
|Date of car purchase (new), date of contract purchase (used)
|Any time
|Any time
|Any time
|Max length of coverage
|8 years/120,000 miles
|10 years/250,000 miles
|8 years/200,000+ miles
|300,000 miles
|# of plan options
|3
|5
|6
|6
|Transferable
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Deductible
|$0 or $100
|$0+
|$0+
|$0+
|Trip interruption
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Roadside assistance
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Repair network
|Nissan dealers only
|> 30,000 facilities nationwide
|Repair facilities certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®)
|ASE-certified repair facilities
|Cancellation policy
|No
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Availability
|From local dealer
|Free, instant quote
|Free, instant quote
|Free, instant quote
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.