Nissan certified pre-owned warranty coverage gives drivers 7 years/100,000 miles of powertrain protection. The warranty starts from the vehicle’s in-service date. This means that if your CPO Nissan is already three years old when you purchase it, only four years of coverage remain.

The powertrain limited warranty covers the engine, transmission, and drive axle. If a covered component related to one of these parts fails or breaks within the warranty period, you can have it repaired or replaced at a Nissan dealership. You will need to pay a $50 deductible before repairs are made, however.

This warranty is transferable to new owners if you sell your CPO Nissan before your coverage period expires.

Additionally, for the length of the warranty, CPO Nissan drivers have access to car rental reimbursement and Nissan roadside assistance, which covers services such as towing assistance, flat-tire changes, fuel deliveries, battery jump-starts, and lockout services.

Compared to other manufacturer CPO warranties, Nissan CPO warranty coverage may leave drivers wanting more protection. In addition to having a deductible, coverage only protects powertrain components. Most CPO warranties include at least one year of bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage as well.