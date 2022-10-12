certified pre-owned (CPO) Nissan is a used Nissan that is thoroughly inspected by the manufacturer and tuned up before sale. These vehicles come with a Nissan certified pre-owned warranty to act as a guarantee to customers that certain parts won’t break down or wear out shortly after purchase. But what exactly does the Nissan CPO warranty cover, and how good is the Nissan CPO program?

This review will answer both of those questions by reviewing key warranty details like included parts, coverage length, and more. We’ll also explain your options for extended Nissan warranty coverage. To learn more about top-rated extended warranty providers, get free quotes below.

Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Warranty Coverage

Nissan certified pre-owned warranty coverage gives drivers 7 years/100,000 miles of powertrain protection. The warranty starts from the vehicle’s in-service date. This means that if your CPO Nissan is already three years old when you purchase it, only four years of coverage remain.

The powertrain limited warranty covers the engine, transmission, and drive axle. If a covered component related to one of these parts fails or breaks within the warranty period, you can have it repaired or replaced at a Nissan dealership. You will need to pay a $50 deductible before repairs are made, however.

This warranty is transferable to new owners if you sell your CPO Nissan before your coverage period expires.

Additionally, for the length of the warranty, CPO Nissan drivers have access to car rental reimbursement and Nissan roadside assistance, which covers services such as towing assistance, flat-tire changes, fuel deliveries, battery jump-starts, and lockout services.

Compared to other manufacturer CPO warranties, Nissan CPO warranty coverage may leave drivers wanting more protection. In addition to having a deductible, coverage only protects powertrain components. Most CPO warranties include at least one year of bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage as well.

Nissan Pre-Owned Certification Process

Vehicles that have less than 80,000 miles on the odometer and are within 6 years of their original in-service date are eligible for the Nissan CPO program. Every Nissan certified pre-owned vehicle must first pass a 167-point inspection and have a clean CARFAX vehicle history report (meaning there is no salvage or total loss title).

Any faulty or malfunctioning parts that are discovered during the inspection process are repaired or replaced with genuine Nissan parts.

Nissan offers a three-year buyback guarantee, meaning that if it turns out that the vehicle has had fire damage, flood damage, or odometer problems not included in the initial CARFAX report, Nissan will refund the vehicle.

All Nissan CPO vehicles also include the following perks for buyers:

  • Complimentary year of maintenance that includes two oil and filter replacements and two tire rotations (only at select dealerships)
  • Special financing rates available with Nissan CPO vehicles as well as certain rebate offers (vary by dealership)
  • Three-month trial subscription to SiriusXM satellite radio

Do You Need Extended Warranty Coverage?

Given the limited coverage offered by the Nissan CPO warranty, you may want to purchase additional protection to fill in the gaps. But are extended warranties on used cars worth it? When considering extended warranty protection, be sure to take vehicle reliability and Nissan maintenance costs into account.

Nissans are not known to be particularly reliable. In the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Vehicle Dependability StudySM, Nissan ranked 21st out of 32 brands. However, the Nissan Frontier specifically was named the most reliable midsize pickup truck.

The brand scores fairly well in RepairPal studies as well, coming in 9th out of 32 car brands. RepairPal gives Nissans an above-average reliability rating of 4.0 out of 5.0. Further RepairPal reliability details are described in the chart below.

Nissan AverageIndustry Average
Average Annual Repair Cost$500$652
Frequency of Repairs0.3 times per year0.4 times per year
Chance of Needing a Severe* Repair14%12%

*A severe repair is any repair costing more than three times the average annual repair cost.

In addition to reliability, also consider typical repair costs. Be prepared to pay for such repairs out of pocket if you choose to forego extended auto warranty coverage.

ModelCommon Nissan RepairAverage Repair Cost
Nissan ArmadaFuel pump replacement$668 to $774
Nissan MaximaIgnition coil replacement$510 to $666
Nissan AltimaIntake manifold gasket replacement$311 to $386
Nissan SentraExhaust gas recirculation (ERG) valve replacement$254 to $312
Nissan RogueFuel pump replacement$1,042 to $1,203

What Does An Extended Nissan Warranty Cover?

If you want to lengthen your Nissan certified pre-owned warranty coverage, you can purchase a Nissan extended warranty – formally called a Nissan Security+Plus® Extended Protection Plan. CPO vehicles are eligible for the Gold Preferred “Wrap” Service Contract.

This vehicle service contract supplements the Nissan certified pre-owned warranty while building upon it. It includes full component coverage more similar to the factory bumper-to-bumper warranty and eliminates the deductible. Coverage terms are available up to 8 years and 120,000 miles.

Nissan extended warranty plans are transferable and include additional benefits such as:

  • Rental car assistance
  • Emergency roadside assistance
  • Trip interruption benefits

Other Choices For Nissan Coverage

The Nissan CPO warranty doesn’t provide a lot of coverage, especially if your CPO Nissan already has quite a few miles on the odometer. You can find longer coverage by purchasing an extended warranty from an independent provider.

Independent warranty companies offer several advantages over manufacturer-backed extended warranties, including coverage for older vehicles, longer contract terms, and a greater selection of repair shops. We’ve reviewed several of the best extended car warranty companies and two providers that we recommend are Endurance and CarShield.

Endurance: Best Coverage

Endurance is a great pick for extended Nissan protection. The company has six levels of contracts to choose from, one of which combines mechanical breakdown protection and coverage for routine maintenance services.

Each Endurance contract comes with perks like roadside assistance, trip interruption coverage, and rental car reimbursement for the duration of the warranty. Drivers also get a free year of Endurance Elite Benefits, which offers benefits including tire and key fob replacements, identity theft protection services, repair financing loans, and more.

Check out our comprehensive Endurance warranty review for more information, and click below to get a free, no-obligation quote from this provider.

CarShield: Best Value

There are six CarShield plans, including one specifically for ATVs and motorcycles. The company’s vehicle service contracts can last as long as 300,000 miles. CarShield’s highest level of coverage is similar to a new car warranty – it pays for repairs or replacements of most vehicle components, with just a few exceptions.

On Trustpilot, a user-generated review site, CarShield has a score of 4.0 out of 5.0 based on more than 22,000 customer reviews. Reviewers on the site claim that customer support agents are polite and efficient. Many are pleased when they don’t have to pay for unexpected and expensive repairs.

Learn more by reading our full CarShield review, and get a free CarShield quote by clicking below.

