National Vehicle Protection Services offers three main protection plans – Core, Comprehensive, and Complete – that can be further customized to suit different needs.

Core

The basic Core plan from National Vehicle Protection Services provides coverage for the following parts of the car:

Lubricated engine parts

Transmission

Water pump

Differential

4×4

Turbo/supercharger

Comprehensive

The Comprehensive plan from National Vehicle Protection Services provides coverage for every component listed in the contract. Covered component groups include but are not limited to:

Engine

Transmission

Electrical system

Starter

Alternator

Air conditioning and heating

Water pump

Consumers can also add coverage for vehicle parts such as the brake system, fuel system, power windows and seats, navigation system, and other parts by choosing a higher coverage level within the Comprehensive plan.

Complete

The Complete plan from National Vehicle Protection Services provides coverage for almost all vehicle parts but does not include routine maintenance, such as oil changes or new tires. In addition to the parts included in the Core and Comprehensive plans, the Complete plan may also include coverage for anti-theft systems, emission systems, and more in its higher coverage tiers.

Additional Benefits

National Vehicle Protection Services offers additional benefits such as towing, roadside assistance, and rental reimbursement with its vehicle service contracts. However, there is little to no information available online as to what those benefits will exactly entail. If you decide to get a quote from this company, we suggest clarifying the coverage, terms, and limits for each service.