Are you considering purchasing an extended car warranty from National Auto Care Warranty? Choosing an extended car warranty company is an important and often time-consuming decision.
In this article, we’ll make it easier for you to decide on National Auto Care Warranty by reviewing the company and its coverage and sharing user reviews.
National Auto Care Warranty Reviews
National Auto Care has been in the automotive extended warranty industry for a long time. However, our research team found it challenging to contact its customer service to get a quote for the company’s extended warranty plans. If you are a customer and are trying to contact customer service to shop around for prices or to make a claim, it can be challenging to reach a customer service representative. You can only purchase National Auto Care plans at authorized dealerships and financial institutions, making the sales and claims process more difficult for drivers.
Due to our negative customer service experience and lack of specific information on National Auto Care’s coverage options and costs, our review team cannot recommend them as an extended car warranty provider.
Below is a table that discusses the pros and cons of a National Auto Care extended warranty.
National Auto Care Pros And Cons
National Auto Care Corporation Reviews
National Auto Care is a provider of insurance products, warranties, and asset protection products. The company has been in business since 1984 and has offices in both Ohio and Florida. Acquired in 2018 by private equity firm Lovell Minnick Partners, the company plans to expand its business.
National Auto Care has won four consecutive Dealers’ Choice Awards by Auto Dealer Today for its finance and insurance services. The company currently provides its services to over 2,000 dealership clients. The company is one of the longest-operating providers in the warranty and insurance industry. National Auto Care has been named a Top Workplace by Columbus CEO for four consecutive years.
National Auto Care Reviews
The online reviews for National Auto Care are mixed. Below are three of the positive and negative reviews we found. Below are positive and negative online reviews regarding National Auto Care:
National Auto Care Positive Reviews
“As soon as National Auto Care received all of their required documents they needed to process my claim, they paid my vehicle balance off within 5 days. And, they quickly sent me a refund check for the amount that I had overpaid.” – Anonymous via BBB
“The warranty [from National Auto Care] more than paid for itself, the warranty company was easy to deal with and overall it worked out well, so I would recommend it.” – Anonymous via Mythreecents.com
“I purchased coverage from National Auto Care (NAC) through my dealer in 2016. In 2019, my vehicle was involved in a total-loss accident. NAC processed the claim and paid the balance of the loan 3-1/2 weeks after I submitted all of the required paperwork for the claim. I contacted them several times throughout the process via phone and online chat, and had nothing except positive experiences each and every time. If you are diligent in submitting ALL REQUIRED paperwork, you should have no issues in getting your claim processed in a timely manner.” – Anonymous via BBB
National Auto Care Warranty Complaints
“Recently my 2012 Kia Sorrento’s engine seized and had to be towed to the dealership (06/28/2019). After a while, waiting on the engine to be torn down and an investigator to be sent out, the claim was denied. During this process, I never once heard from the warranty company or the person handling my claim.” – Anonymous via BBB
“I had a mechanical issue with my vehicle. When I contacted National Auto they advised me that it wasn’t covered yet when I purchased the plan I was told everything was covered. I feel like I was deceived and misinformed when purchasing the plan.” – Anonymous via BBB
“Pallay recently wrote to Kiplinger’s to relate his tale of warranty woe: When he bought a used 2002 Pontiac Sunfire nearly three years ago, he also bought a $2,000 extended warranty from National Auto Care (now called NAC). Since then, Pallay writes, he has shelled out $1,400 for repairs — and his policy has paid just $30” – Anonymous via Kiplinger.com
National Auto Care Warranty Coverage
National Auto Care offers two levels of coverage, VSA Core and VSA Elite. The organization’s website states that its coverage options and costs may vary by state and lender. National Auto Care’s plan options are only available through dealerships or financial institutions.
National Auto Care Plans
National Auto Care’s website does include the information below on its two different levels of coverage. Still, we do not know which dealerships or financial institutions work with the organization. Below are descriptions of the two National Auto Care extended warranty plans.
National Auto Care VSA Core:
- Standard $100 deductible
- Reimbursement for substitute transportation
- Reimbursement for trip interruption
- Emergency roadside service
National Auto Care VSA Elite:
- Manufacturer’s deductible
- Reimbursement for substitute transportation
- Reimbursement for trip interruption
- Emergency roadside service
- No mileage/no year restriction program available
National Auto Care Cost
National Auto Care does not have sample contracts, or sample quotes for any of their coverage plans listed online. The cost of a vehicle service contract varies depending on several factors, including your vehicle’s make, model, and age. However, our industry research shows that an extended car warranty costs about $2,862.
To determine what you will pay for an extended warranty from National Auto Care or any other provider, the best thing to do is to call around and get quotes customized to your specific vehicle. That way, you can compare each company’s prices and get a feel for customer service.
National Auto Care Customer Service
We called the company’s customer service department to ask them for more information on coverage options, warranty prices, and the dealerships or financial institutions that work with the company. A customer service representative transferred us to their vehicle service contract line. Unfortunately, the vehicle service contract line went straight to voicemail.
National Auto Care Extended Warranty: Conclusion
This article reviewed National Auto Care’s extended warranty plans’ cost, coverage, and customer service. Since there is little information available on National Auto Care’s website and we could not contact the company’s customer service for a free quote, we recommend getting quotes from our recommended providers, Endurance, CARCHEX, and Olive.
Purchase Extended Warranty: Recommended Providers
Below, we’ve outlined three providers who received outstanding reviews from our team of experts. We like Endurance and CARCHEX due to their exceptional customer service, convenient payment options, and affordable coverage. We recommend getting at least three quotes from third-party extended warranty companies to find the best plan that fits your needs.
Endurance: Best Coverage
Endurance offers direct-to-consumer extended warranties, which means that warranty services and claims are handled directly by Endurance. We gave it a 4.6-star rating and named it the best coverage provider.
With Endurance, you don’t have to worry about a middleman or underwriting provider, and Endurance is also known for its excellent customer service during the quote and claims process.
Additionally, Endurance warranty plans allow car owners to choose from any repair shop certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®) to complete their covered repairs.
CARCHEX: Best For Used Cars
CARCHEX maintains an A+ rating and accreditation from the BBB, and it has received endorsements from industry leaders like CARFAX, Kelley Blue Book, and Edmunds.com. Our review team gave the company a 4.4-star rating.
CARCHEX offers a total of five extended warranty plans, each of which can be customized. All plans include 24/7 emergency roadside assistance, gas delivery, trip interruption services, and lockout services.
Having trouble deciding between Endurance and CARCHEX? Read our Endurance vs. CARCHEX review. If you’re still thinking it over, read about the pros and cons of extended warranties.
Olive: Best Online Warranty
Olive is an upstart extended warranty company hoping to pull the industry into the modern era. Based on the provider’s 4.7-star average customer score on Google Reviews, the plan appears to be catching on. In our review of the company, we rated it 4.2-stars.
The provider’s chief calling card is its simplicity. A digital-first interface simplifies the process of filing a claim, while below-average rates make payments easier to bear. Add on Olive’s lack of a waiting period before filing a claim, and the company appears ready to shake up the extended auto warranty space.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.