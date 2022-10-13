Speaking of dealers, many reviewers on BBB and other review websites report that they received an MPP warranty from a dealer. In some cases, dealer representatives were pushy and implied that financing would be approved faster if customers signed up for an extended warranty. MPP Company doesn’t control how dealers go about selling its products, but things like this do happen. If you’re shopping for a new or used car, be prepared for the salesperson to offer extra coverage, and be prepared to ask them for more time to review it.

Like many other third-party warranty companies, MPP Company has received complaints from people who felt blindsided by a repair that was not covered. Sometimes it’s not always the excluded parts that are important to pay attention to, but the excluded circumstances as well.

For example, Some MPP warranty plans don’t cover damage done by a non-covered part. As an illustration, let’s pretend that part A is covered and part B is not. Part B fails and, in doing so, causes damage to part A. Since part A didn’t fail on its own, and since part B is not a covered part, the contract won’t pay for repairs to part A. This is the kind of extended service contract clause that is easy to gloss over but can cause headaches later on.

MPP Reputation

MPP Company has 20 reviews and 48 complaints on BBB. It has about 2.5 stars on both Google and BBB, while Trustpilot doesn’t list the company. It has resolved 10 complaints on BBB to date and provided refunds for more. Some customers have mentioned that the refund process is too slow, causing them to exceed the 30-day limit and file a complaint.

Even though MPP Company has been in business for a long time, it doesn’t have much of an online track record. However, we think that’s because the company mainly supplies contracts for dealerships to sell. Its website does not have an online quote feature, and it also looks like the plan is only available from dealers in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, and Texas.