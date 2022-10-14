Mitsubishi models are covered by one of the auto industry’s best warranties. Mitsubishi warranty coverage includes five years of bumper-to-bumper coverage and ten years of powertrain coverage. This is longer than most brands offer, yet car buyers often finance their vehicles for an average of nearly six years and keep them for an average of seven (and some up to fifteen years).
Mitsubishi offers an extended warranty, the Diamond Care Protection plan, but its dealers also offer third-party warranties. You could shop third-party warranties on your own and get a better value. We reviewed and ranked 12 of the best extended car warranty providers to help you in your search.
What Does A Mitsubishi Warranty Cover?
Mitsubishi’s New Vehicle Limited Warranty includes bumper-to-bumper coverage for 5 years/60,000 miles, whichever comes first. However, Mitsubishi covers in-car audio and navigation systems with a separate, shorter warranty that lasts for 3 years/36,000 miles.
Included with the warranty is Mitsubishi’s 5-year/unlimited-mile roadside assistance plan, which covers jump-starts, installing your inflated spare tire in the event of a flat, emergency fuel delivery, lockout assistance, and “mechanical first aid” for minor roadside repairs or adjustments. (The latter are not defined.)
The longest Mitsubishi warranty is the 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty. This covers select transmission, engine, and transaxle powertrain components. The major mechanical parts are covered, but Mitsubishi’s list does not mention, for example, things like fuel injectors or electronic sensors. Also, a vehicle’s brakes are not part of the powertrain.
Mitsubishi’s warranty coverage periods are essentially the same as from Hyundai, its Genesis luxury brand, and Kia.
|Mitsubishi Warranty
|Terms
|New Vehicle Limited Warranty
|5 years/60,000 miles
|Powertrain
|10 years/100,000 miles
|Restraint System
|5 years/60,000 miles
|Anti-Corrosion/Perforation
|7 years/100,000 miles
|Adjustments
|1 years/12,000 miles
|Roadside Assistance
|5 years/unlimited miles
|Federal Emissions
|Varies
What About Hybrids?
Mitsubishi offers one hybrid vehicle for 2021, the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid. This model includes the same warranty coverage as the other Mitsubishi vehicles, plus 10-year/100,000-mile coverage for the plug-in hybrid system and the lithium-ion main drive battery.
Speaking of batteries, the regular vehicle battery in a 2021 Mitsubishi is covered for defects 100-percent for the first two years. Then, for the next 12 months, Mitsubishi will pay 37 percent of the cost for replacing a defective battery.
Emissions Coverage
Mitsubishi covers the emissions control system for the 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle warranty period. In addition, the engine control module, transmission control module, catalytic converter(s), and onboard emission diagnostic device are covered for 8 years/80,000 miles. Mitsubishi vehicles sold in California, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington have longer coverage for emission control systems.
What Isn't Covered By Mitsubishi’s Warranty?
All new vehicle warranties have some exclusions.
- The Mitsubishi warranty will not cover damage that can be attributed to using the incorrect wheel and tire sizes or modifying the engine, suspension, brakes, body, or powertrain computer programming. (Mitsubishi’s famous Lancer Evolution sports model has been out of production since 2016, and the brand currently does not offer any performance models.)
- Also not covered is damage caused by driving over curbs, overloading the vehicle, racing, or using your vehicle as a “stationary power source.” That last one likely relates to connecting an inverter to the vehicle’s electrical system to power appliances when camping or during a residential power outage.
- Mitsubishi’s warranty does not cover damage caused by freezing. The company does not define “freezing,” but this is something that owners living in areas with harsh winters might want to ask a dealer about.
- Most carmakers do not cover paint and body damage caused by environmental factors, from acid rain to bird droppings. Mitsubishi also specifically mentions sand, something to keep in mind if you plan to drive your SUV or crossover on a beach, desert road, or trail.
Mitsubishi Reliability
Carmakers sometimes tout a warranty as evidence of how much confidence they place in their vehicle quality. That may be so, but a long warranty is more often used as a marketing technique. Mitsubishi does not rank highly in either the J.D. Power Initial Quality Survey (IQSSM) or the Vehicle Dependability Study. The latter indicates problems encountered after three years of ownership.
On the other hand, RepairPal ranks the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, a compact crossover, seventh out of 26 compact SUVs, with an average annual repair cost of $498. Keep in mind, “average” can mean some owners will pay more.
Here are some repair costs for Mitsubishi models.
|Model
|Replacement
|Cost Estimate
|2015 Mitsubishi Mirage
|Replace alternator
|$1,296–$1,340
|2015 Mitsubishi Mirage
|Replace starter
|$819–$927
|2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
|Replace sunroof motor
|$877–$968
|2015 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
|Replace starter
|$847–$1,201
Is A Third-Party Extended Warranty A Better Value For Your Mitsubishi?
Mitsubishi has 350 dealers across the U.S., a very small number compared to other mainstream brands. The dealers can offer a Mitsubishi extended warranty, called a Diamond Care Protection Plan.
The Diamond Care Protection Plan extends vehicle coverage to 7 years/100,000 miles, meaning it adds 2 years and 40,000 miles of coverage to the original factory 5 years/60,000 miles warranty. A third-party extended auto warranty company can offer many more choices of coverage and longer terms.
Another thing we like about independent warranties is that you can usually buy them even after the factory warranty on your Mitsubishi has expired. So, there’s no pressure to make a decision until after you’ve spent a few years in the car.
We researched and ranked the top aftermarket warranty companies, including CARCHEX, Endurance, Protect My Car, and CarShield. You can purchase a contract from one of these companies at any time during your ownership, even after the original Mitsubishi factory warranty has expired. As a reminder, if you buy a used Mitsubishi from a private owner rather than a certified pre-owned vehicle from a Mitsubishi dealer, only what is left of the 5-year/60,000-mile vehicle warranty transfers to you, not the 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain Mitsubishi warranty.
Our choice for Best Overall provider, Endurance, offers 200,000+ miles of coverage. With third-party contracts, you will have your choice of some 30,000 repair facilities nationwide, from a favorite local licensed shop to national chains and dealerships. Depending on the provider and plan, you can usually choose from a wide range of deductibles, including a $0 option.
You’ll also find that our top picks offer added benefits, including roadside assistance, trip interruption reimbursement, and towing and rental car allowances. Those “perks” become necessities if your car should have a mechanical breakdown more than 100 miles from home, paying for hotel and meals while you wait for a covered repair to be completed, for example.
Frequently Asked Questions About Mitsubishi’s Warranty
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.