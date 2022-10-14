Mitsubishi has 350 dealers across the U.S., a very small number compared to other mainstream brands. The dealers can offer a Mitsubishi extended warranty, called a Diamond Care Protection Plan.

The Diamond Care Protection Plan extends vehicle coverage to 7 years/100,000 miles, meaning it adds 2 years and 40,000 miles of coverage to the original factory 5 years/60,000 miles warranty. A third-party extended auto warranty company can offer many more choices of coverage and longer terms.

Another thing we like about independent warranties is that you can usually buy them even after the factory warranty on your Mitsubishi has expired. So, there’s no pressure to make a decision until after you’ve spent a few years in the car.

We researched and ranked the top aftermarket warranty companies, including CARCHEX, Endurance, Protect My Car, and CarShield. You can purchase a contract from one of these companies at any time during your ownership, even after the original Mitsubishi factory warranty has expired. As a reminder, if you buy a used Mitsubishi from a private owner rather than a certified pre-owned vehicle from a Mitsubishi dealer, only what is left of the 5-year/60,000-mile vehicle warranty transfers to you, not the 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain Mitsubishi warranty.

Our choice for Best Overall provider, Endurance, offers 200,000+ miles of coverage. With third-party contracts, you will have your choice of some 30,000 repair facilities nationwide, from a favorite local licensed shop to national chains and dealerships. Depending on the provider and plan, you can usually choose from a wide range of deductibles, including a $0 option.

You’ll also find that our top picks offer added benefits, including roadside assistance, trip interruption reimbursement, and towing and rental car allowances. Those “perks” become necessities if your car should have a mechanical breakdown more than 100 miles from home, paying for hotel and meals while you wait for a covered repair to be completed, for example.