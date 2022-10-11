New Mitsubishis come with factory warranties that cover labor and repairs for manufacturing defects in the first few years of ownership. But after this warranty expires, you’ll need a Mitsubishi extended warranty to continue coverage.
You can buy an extended warranty from the manufacturer/dealership, you can purchase a third-party extended auto warranty to provide coverage above and beyond the original warranty, or you can do nothing and risk paying out of pocket in the event of a breakdown.
In this article, we are going to focus on the first two choices. We’ll review Mitsubishi’s warranty, its extended Diamond Care Protection Plan, and also a few third-party warranties.
We’ve done our homework. Not only do we know the ins and outs of Mitsubishi’s extended warranties, but we’ve also identified three of the best extended auto warranties you can buy. This way, you can select the extended warranty that will work best for you.
When shopping for extended warranties, the best thing to do is call around and get quotes customized to your specific vehicle. That way, you can compare each company’s prices and get a feel for customer service. Get a free quote from our top four providers below:
Mitsubishi Extended Warranty Coverage
Mitsubishi sells warranties that extend the New Vehicle Limited Warranty by up to 2 years/40,000 miles. This means your car will enjoy comprehensive protection for 7 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first.
There’s a catch with the Mitsubishi Diamond Care Protection Plan: it’s actually administered by independent companies. You’re essentially buying a third-party warranty but may end up paying Mitsubishi a rather hefty markup. Further, the warranties are sold through dealers, who will often hike the warranty price up an extra $200 to $500 themselves, according to Edmunds.com.
As for the exact price, that will largely depend on what you can negotiate with your Mitsubishi dealer. Keep in mind that the dealer may try to mark up the warranty as much as possible. Our research suggests that extended auto warranties through manufacturers cost $1,000 to $1,500. Though, it can be difficult to nail down the exact price of your warranty without getting a quote. That’s because costs are customized to your specific vehicle, and plans and deductible options may vary from dealer to dealer.
Also, remember that a Mitsubishi extended warranty will provide full coverage for a maximum of 7 years or 100,000 miles. Many third-party extended warranties provide coverage well beyond these limits.
Do I Need An Extended Warranty?
There are a lot of factors to consider when deciding whether you should get an extended warranty. Extended warranties are a separate purchase from your new or used vehicle and will require you to pay a one-time or monthly premium.
However, all cars inevitably break down, and repairs can be extremely expensive. Consider that the average annual repair cost for a Mitsubishi comes in at $535, according to RepairPal. If a major component breaks, the bill could be much higher.
For a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander, common repair costs could look like this:
- Head gasket replacement: $962 to $2,807
- Timing belt replacement: $422 to $569
- Transmission replacement: $8,688 to $9,302
If you have the right extended warranty plan, these repair costs will be covered. You might have to pay a deductible, but it’ll be far less than the total repair bill. You could save a lot of money and keep your car on the road. Some customers find that their extended warranty pays for itself many times over.
The Mitsubishi Factory Warranty Explained
If you bought your Mitsubishi brand new and haven’t put a lot of miles on it, repair costs might be covered by the manufacturer under your warranty. Mitsubishi’s New Vehicle Limited Warranty covers most of the components on your car for 5 years/60,000 miles (whichever comes first). In addition, the powertrain is covered for 10 years/100,000 miles – one of the longest powertrain warranties in the industry.
The New Vehicle Limited Warranty guarantees that your Mitsubishi car will be delivered free of defects, and should any defects or mechanical breakdowns appear within the coverage period, Mitsubishi will pay for the parts and labor. There are some exclusions:
- Tires are covered by the tire manufacturer’s warranty
- Air conditioner refrigerant is only covered for 12 months or 12,000 miles
- Audio units and bulbs are only covered for 3 years/36,000 miles
In addition, parts that wear out due to normal use, such as windshield wipers and brake pads, are not covered.
The coverage provided by the Mitsubishi warranty is pretty generous, but many drivers will hit 60,000 and 100,000 miles in no time. In fact, the average person drives about 13,500 miles per year. This means coverage will quickly expire, but you can purchase an extended warranty that will provide additional protection.
Third-Party Warranties Vs. Mitsubishi Diamond Care
There are several third-party warranties that could offer a better deal and coverage than the Mitsubishi Diamond Care Protection Plan.
Endurance
Based on our industry research, Endurance is the best extended automobile warranty for most consumers. Unlike many auto warranty companies, Endurance is a direct provider, meaning it doesn’t work with other companies to provide coverage. Endurance handles all processes directly, so should something go wrong, you’ll know who to contact.
Endurance also offers a good selection of coverage levels. If you select a Supreme plan, your warranty will be similar to the original Mitsubishi factory warranty. The Supreme plan is exclusionary and only a small number of parts, such as safety restraints, are not covered.
If you own a high-mileage Mitsubishi, you may qualify for the Select Premier plan, which will cover the engine, transmission, drive axle, electrical components, and various other powertrain parts. This is generous for a high-mileage car, and our “secret shopper” analysis suggests you can secure coverage over 200,000 miles.
When you first sign up for an Endurance plan, you’ll be provided with a complimentary one-year of Endurance Elite Benefits, which provides roadside assistance and less common benefits. After one year, you’ll have to pay separately for your Elite Benefits.
Ultimately, Endurance can provide coverage well beyond the limits of the Mitsubishi extended warranty. Learn more about Endurance reviews here.
Benefits of Endurance:
- Direct provider
- Good high-mileage options
- Endurance Elite Benefits
CarShield
CarShield has provided protection for over 1 million vehicles and is the largest extended auto warranty provider in the United States.
With that many customers, it’s easy to believe that there are thousands of reviews online from people who have used CarShield’s services. On Trustpilot, CarShield is rated 4.0 out of 5.0 stars. While 68 percent of customer reviews are “excellent”, 14 percent are “bad.” Learn more about CarShield reviews here.
While some auto warranty companies offer only limited coverage for high-mileage cars, CarShield’s Platinum plan provides comprehensive coverage, and high-mileage cars are eligible. CarShield offers coverage up to 300,000 miles, far beyond what you can get with a Mitsubishi extended warranty.
Benefits of CarShield:
- Largest extended warranty company in the U.S.
- Offers plans up to 300,000 miles
- Month-to-month contract options
CARCHEX
Our review team named CARCHEX the Best for Used Cars provider. The company offers a wide range of plans, so you’ll have plenty of choices. CARCHEX’s Titanium plan, for example, covers every part of your vehicle, except a small list of exclusions. Meanwhile, the Silver plan covers only major components, but high-mileage vehicles are eligible.
Should your vehicle need repairs, you’ll be able to take it to any of the thousands of pre-approved mechanic shops that accept CARCHEX coverage. CARCHEX will pay the repair facility directly, so you’ll only have to pay your deductible. This company also provides 24/7 roadside assistance, including lockout services, fuel delivery, trip interruption, and more.
What really makes CARCHEX stand out from the crowd are the accolades the company has received from its partners, customers, and other review websites. The Better Business Bureau, for example, gives CARCHEX a perfect A+ score. Learn more about CARCHEX reviews here.
Benefits of CARCHEX
- Huge range of warranty options
- Award-winning company
- High customer satisfaction
|Mitsubishi Extended Warranty
|Endurance
|CARCHEX
|CarShield
|Start Date
|Upon expiration of factory warranty
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Anytime
|Max Length of Coverage
|7 years/100,000 miles
|8 years/200,000+ miles
|10 years/250,000 miles
|300,000 miles
|# of Plan Options
|4
|6
|5
|6
|Transferable
|No
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Deductible
|$0
|$0+
|$0+
|$0+
|Trip Interruption
|No
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Roadside Assistance
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Repair Network
|Mitsubishi dealers only
|Repair facilities certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®)
|> 30,000 facilities nationwide
|ASE-Certified repair facilities
|Cancellation Policy
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Refund if within 30 days
|Availability
|From local dealer
|Free, instant quote
|Free, instant quote
|Free, instant quote
Mitsubishi Extended Warranties: Conclusion
A Mitsubishi extended warranty from the dealership isn’t your only choice for long-term coverage. Third-party extended warranty companies often provide more extensive or longer coverage at a lower price. We recommend calling several providers and comparing quotes to get the best deal.
Start your search by using our free quote tool below.
Mitsubishi Extended Warranty: FAQ
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.