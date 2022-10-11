New Mitsubishis come with factory warranties that cover labor and repairs for manufacturing defects in the first few years of ownership. But after this warranty expires, you’ll need a Mitsubishi extended warranty to continue coverage.

You can buy an extended warranty from the manufacturer/dealership, you can purchase a third-party extended auto warranty to provide coverage above and beyond the original warranty, or you can do nothing and risk paying out of pocket in the event of a breakdown.

In this article, we are going to focus on the first two choices. We’ll review Mitsubishi’s warranty, its extended Diamond Care Protection Plan, and also a few third-party warranties.

We’ve done our homework. Not only do we know the ins and outs of Mitsubishi’s extended warranties, but we’ve also identified three of the best extended auto warranties you can buy. This way, you can select the extended warranty that will work best for you.

When shopping for extended warranties, the best thing to do is call around and get quotes customized to your specific vehicle. That way, you can compare each company’s prices and get a feel for customer service. Get a free quote from our top four providers below: