When you buy a used car, you naturally take on more risk than you do when buying a new one – what was once someone else’s problem can quickly become your own expensive, 2,000-pound issue. To help balance some of that risk, many manufacturers, Mini included, offer a certified pre-owned program that guarantees used vehicles have been properly inspected and even includes a limited warranty.

The Mini Cooper certified pre-owned warranty is called the Mini CPO Limited Warranty, and it’s part of the Mini Certified Pre-Owned Protection plan, which lasts for 6 years/unlimited miles. In addition to a warranty, it also comes with 24/7 roadside assistance.

While Mini’s certified pre-owned warranty isn’t quite as comprehensive as its factory warranty, it’s still substantial. It’s no bumper-to-bumper warranty, but it does cover the most important parts of your vehicle like the drivetrain, transmission, and engine.

Mini Cooper provides a long list of exclusions for vehicles that were retailed before and after April 1, 2014. The list is too long to include here, so we encourage you to view it for yourself. However, in short, Mini Cooper won’t cover routine maintenance, any repairs due to normal wear and tear, and most non-essential repairs.

Plus, if your certified pre-owned vehicle is new enough, it may still be covered under the original Mini Cooper warranty, so be sure to check with your dealer.