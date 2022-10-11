Mini Coopers are fun cars, but they can be expensive to maintain. Unless you purchase a Mini Cooper extended warranty or a vehicle service contract from a third-party provider, you’ll be on the hook for repairs after your original Mini Cooper warranty expires.
Navigating the landscape of extended warranties and vehicle service contracts can be hard. In this article, we’ll explain Mini Cooper’s extended warranty offerings, taking a look at the coverage provided, the pros and cons, and how the Mini extended warranty stacks up against third-party warranty providers.
After you understand your options, we recommend using the buttons below to request quotes from several of the best extended car warranty providers.
Should I Buy Extended Warranty For Mini Cooper?
If you recently bought a Mini Cooper, you’re already covered under the manufacturer’s warranty. The Mini Cooper warranty provides bumper-to-bumper coverage for 4 years/50,000 miles, whichever comes first. So, if you’re a brand new Mini Cooper owner, you’re covered for the next four years. You’ll even get coverage for routine maintenance on your vehicle thanks to Mini Cooper’s Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance program.
If your Mini is several years old, it may be reaching the end of its warranty period. As vehicles age, repairs become more common and more expensive, so purchasing an extended warranty can help you avoid an unexpected and hefty repair bill.
If you purchase a certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicle, you’ll receive limited comprehensive warranty coverage. There are a few exclusions tacked on to the certified pre-owned warranty, including:
- Maintenance and upkeep
- Wear and tear
- Body and interior
- Accessories
If you purchased a used Mini Cooper that’s not covered by any outstanding warranty, you’re a prime candidate for extended warranty coverage. Even if you might sell it soon, an extended warranty can make the vehicle more attractive to buyers.
Mini Cooper Extended Warranty Coverage
There are three levels of Mini Cooper extended warranty coverage: Platinum, Gold, and Powertrain Plus. If you purchased a certified pre-owned Mini Cooper, you could only purchase the Platinum plan. All three can last up to 7 years/100,000 miles.
Mini Cooper Extended Warranty Plans
|Mini Cooper Extended Warranty
|Coverage Terms
|Powertrain
|up to 7 years/100,000 miles
|Gold
|up to 7 years/100,000 miles
|Platinum
|up to 7 years/100,000 miles
Mini Cooper Platinum Plan
The Platinum plan provides full coverage for the following vehicle components:
- Engine
- Transmission
- Final drive assembly
- Transfer case
- Electrical
- Cooling system
- Fuel system
- Induction system
- Steering
- Brakes and anti-lock braking system (ABS)
- Heat and air conditioning
- Infotainment system
The Platinum plan offers limited coverage for the interior and exterior. Although many parts make up the interior and exterior of your car, the only parts that are covered with a Mini Cooper extended warranty include cup holders, front seat tracks and rails, headlamps, and shift levers.
Mini Cooper Gold Plan
The Gold plan fully covers the following components:
- Engine
- Transmission
- Final drive assembly
- Transfer case (all-wheel drive only)
- Cooling system
- Fuel system
- Induction system
- Steering
- Brakes and ABS
- Heat and air conditioning
It offers limited coverage for electrical systems, the interior, and the exterior. Limited coverage for the electrical systems means that the following parts are not covered in the Mini Cooper extended warranty:
- Comfort access
- Onboard computer
- Power door lock actuators
- Power mirrors motor
It does not provide any coverage for the infotainment system.
Mini Cooper Powertrain Warranty
The Powertrain Plus extended warranty provides complete coverage for the transfer case (all-wheel drive only) and induction system.
It provides limited coverage for:
- Engine: Gaskets and front and rear radial oil seals are not covered with this limited coverage.
- Transmission: Oil seals and gaskets are not covered.
- Final drive assembly: Constant velocity (CV) joints and flexible gaiters, input and output flange seal and gaskets, and rear housing cover gasket are not covered.
- Electrical: The only electrical components that are covered include the engine and transmission control modules, starter module, starter solenoid, and voltage regulator.
- Cooling system: Parts that are not included in this limited coverage include the fan surround and idler pulley/ belt tensioner.
- Fuel system: Limited coverage for the fuel system does not include coverage for the fuel tank.
It does not offer any coverage for:
- Steering
- Brakes and ABS
- Heat and air conditioning
- Interior
- Exterior
- Infotainment system
Mini Cooper owners who purchase one of the above plans can choose how long they want their plans to last. The options include:
- 5 years/75,000 miles
- 6 years/75,000 miles
- 7 years/75,000 miles
- 5 years/100,000 miles
- 6 years/100,000 miles
- 7 years/100,000 miles
As an added perk, Mini Cooper extended warranties all come with 24-hour Mini Roadside Assistance.
Exclusions And Limitations Of Mini Cooper’s Extended Warranty
Unlike other car manufacturers, Mini Cooper doesn’t hide a huge list of exclusions and limitations in the fine print of its vehicle service contracts. One unique aspect of a Mini Cooper extended warranty is the “limited coverage” available on all plans. This means that not all parts of a listed system are covered.
One thing to keep in mind when considering an extended warranty from Mini Cooper is you’ll need to have all repairs and vehicle service conducted at a certified Mini Cooper repair facility – basically, you’ll always need to bring your car into the dealer when it needs repairs.
Lastly, remember that you’ll need to purchase a Mini Cooper extended warranty before the original warranty expires.
Mini Cooper Repair
Even the best cars face mechanical breakdowns at some point. To help determine what extended warranty coverage you need, we’ve found it helpful to look at the car’s maintenance and repair cost estimates. That way, you can be fully protected and avoid surprises.
Let’s take a look at some average repair costs according to RepairPal:
Mini Cooper Repair Costs
|Model
|Replacement
|Cost Estimate
|2016 Mini Cooper
|Brake pad replacement
|$256 to $384
|2009 Mini Cooper
|Water pump replacement
|$574 to $771
|2014 Mini Cooper
|Head gasket replacement
|$2,169 to $3,427
|2018 Mini Cooper
|Spark plug replacement
|$181 to $251
RepairPal also calculated Mini Cooper’s annual maintenance and repair costs to be an average of $846. This is almost $200 above the average across 32 brands.
When looking at J.D. Power, Consumer Reports, and other rankings, we found mixed reviews for Mini vehicles. We recommend doing research on your specific model to learn more.
Mini Cooper Extended Warranty: Conclusion
Purchasing a warranty directly from Mini Cooper has its benefits – there’s no doubt about that. However, there are a number of benefits that come with purchasing a third-party warranty as well.
For one, you’ll generally have a wider network of service centers to choose from, and some third-party providers even let you go out of network. That means if you already have a preferred auto shop, there’s a much higher chance of being able to get your vehicle serviced there if you choose to purchase an extended warranty from a third-party provider.
Most third-party providers also offer more varied coverage options. For example, while Mini Cooper offers three plans (only one if you bought a CPO Mini), Endurance has six coverage levels.
Mini Cooper Extended Warranty Vs. Endurance
If you want to see a more direct comparison, reference the table below to see the differences between the Mini Cooper extended warranty program and the offerings from one of the best third-party warranty providers, Endurance.
to our top-rated third-party extended warranty provider, Endurance.
|Mini Extended Warranty
|Endurance Extended Warranty
|Start Date
|End of New Vehicle Limited Warranty (new) or purchase date (CPO)
|Anytime
|Max Length of Coverage
|7 years/100,000 miles
|8 years/200,000+ miles
|# of Coverage Levels
|3
|✓
|Transferable
|Varies
|✓
|Deductible
|$50
|$0+
|Trip Interruption
|✓
|Roadside Assistance
|✓
|✓
|Repair Network
|Mini Cooper dealers
|Any repair facility certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®)
|Cancellation Policy
|No information available
|Refund within 30 days
|Availability
|Must purchase from local dealer
|Free, instant quote
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.
- Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.
- Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.