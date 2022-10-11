Mini Coopers are fun cars, but they can be expensive to maintain. Unless you purchase a Mini Cooper extended warranty or a vehicle service contract from a third-party provider, you’ll be on the hook for repairs after your original Mini Cooper warranty expires.

Navigating the landscape of extended warranties and vehicle service contracts can be hard. In this article, we’ll explain Mini Cooper’s extended warranty offerings, taking a look at the coverage provided, the pros and cons, and how the Mini extended warranty stacks up against third-party warranty providers.

After you understand your options, we recommend using the buttons below to request quotes from several of the best extended car warranty providers.